In the past two years, Israel has conducted airstrikes and military operations in a range of countries beyond the Palestinian territories. The list of countries Israel has bombed includes:

Palestine (Gaza Strip and West Bank): Israel has carried out relentless aerial bombardment campaigns in the Gaza Strip and conducted major military incursions in the West Bank, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Lebanon: Israel has regularly targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and across the border throughout the Gaza war, exchanging fire and conducting air raids.

Syria: Hundreds of Israeli airstrikes have targeted Iranian, Hezbollah, and Syrian military installations, particularly after the collapse of the Assad regime in late 2024, including airports and military depots.

Iran: In June 2025, Israel executed large-scale attacks on Iranian sites, including military and nuclear facilities. In April 2024, it bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing senior Iranian officials, and later expanded direct strikes into Iranian territory.

Yemen: Israel has bombed Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including the port city of Hodeida, in response to Houthi missile and drone attacks against Israel.

Qatar: In September 2025, Israel struck sites in Doha, Qatar, following heightened regional tensions; images and reports confirmed significant damage in the capital.

Tunisia: Israel targeted vessels near Tunisian ports that were allegedly attempting to break the Gaza blockade, notably attacking ships associated with international aid coalitions.

This list underscores the dramatically expanded regional scope of Israel's military operations in the last two years, corresponding with escalating conflict dynamics across the Middle East.

Empire of Rubble: Why Does America Still Stand with Israel?

In a world increasingly roiled by images of smoldering buildings and mourning families, a seismic shift is engulfing the global response to Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza. Yet as nations far and wide draw lines in the sand, the United States stands nearly alone—steadfast, unwavering. The question rippling from European parliaments to the streets of Doha is simple: why is America enabling Israel, still, as body counts climb and international outrage deepens?

Guns, Butter, and Hypocrisy: Billions Fuel the Bloodshed

The answer is measured in billions of dollars and whispered in the corridors of power. Since October 2023, the United States has funneled an extraordinary volume of weaponry, surveillance technology, and military support to Israel. From expedited shipments of bombs and artillery, to a $5.2 billion infusion for advanced defense systems like Iron Dome and Iron Beam, Washington’s commitment seems unshakeable. U.S. Navy aircraft carriers prowl the Mediterranean, American fighter jets gather intelligence over Gaza, and plane after plane shuttles fresh supplies into a conflict zone that never goes silent.

The World Unfriends Israel—And Leaves America Holding the Bag

Outside, the world is changing. Italy, once a vital source for Israeli arms, has slammed its doors shut, imposing a full arms embargo and fulfilling only prewar contracts. Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund cut Israeli firms from its portfolio, setting off a chain reaction among European banks. Germany, Canada, Belgium, even the UK—once steadfast allies—are hitting “pause” on military exports, while Spain broke ranks as early as 2023, halting all arms deals outright.

Not just Europe is changing its tune. Colombia, the United States’ erstwhile security partner in Latin America, has suspended all Israeli arms purchases, branding the Gaza campaign “genocide”. In the Gulf, Qatar threatens to rip up a $150 billion Boeing aircraft order, a move that would shatter more than 250,000 U.S. jobs and send boardrooms from Chicago to Capitol Hill into panic.

The Diplomatic Siege: Muslim World Draws a Red Line

Even more striking: the so-called “diplomatic siege.” From Tehran to Jakarta, Islamic countries sound the drumbeat. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation stokes unity, and across airports and border crossings, the new dictum is “No Israelis Allowed”—with some nations vowing arrest for passport holders should they step across sovereign lines. It’s a blockade as much psychic as physical, and it draws a line between Washington’s rhetoric and a planet desperate for change.

Uncle Sam’s Blank Check: Security, Supremacy, or Impunity?

So why does the American embrace persist while the world turns away? In congressional soundbites and closed-door briefings, officials chant mantras of “democracy,” “security,” and “qualitative military edge.” The law—penned in the shadow of past wars—binds Washington to preserve Israeli military supremacy, with lobbyists, contractors, and deep intelligence ties greasing the wheels. Meanwhile, at home, public approval for Israel’s war has collapsed; even Main Street is starting to wince at the headlines.

A Fracturing Consensus—and the Price of Looking Away

Old alliances are splintering and new coalitions, tired of being bystanders to suffering, are speaking through action—not empty statements. The U.S. doubles down as Gaza’s glass shatters, while nations from Rome to Rio draw their own lines in the sand. What, then, is left for the so-called leader of the free world to claim—except complicity, by way of a blank check and averted eyes? The verdict of global conscience is being written in boardrooms, border checkpoints, and battered neighborhoods. Every new embargo, every suspended trade deal, is another page in a story that asks: who stands with the innocent, and who only with the powerful? The clock is ticking—and history’s pen is inked, ready to record who enabled what, and for whom the price was paid.



