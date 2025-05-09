Right now you can buy more Silver with Gold than you could ever before with US dollars.



Right now you can buy more Oil with Gold than you could ever before with US dollars.



Lets look at this another way, flipping the script.



Let’s say you are Budweiser. If you knew you could buy $10 million dollars worth of TV ads during a routine NFL game to sell $70 million dollars worth of beer, wouldn’t you do this every single week? You would right? And they do right?

Nations are increasingly choosing to buy gold over U.S. Treasuries-and the reasons are compelling for both central banks and retail investors.

First, gold’s purchasing power for oil has surged: the gold-oil ratio has risen dramatically, meaning you can now buy more oil with an ounce of gold than you could using U.S. dollars, which exposes the dollar’s weakening grip on global trade.

Why hold Treasuries when gold gets you more of the world’s most vital commodity?

Second, gold is immune to sanctions. Unlike dollar assets, which can be frozen or seized at the stroke of a pen-as Russia learned-gold is a politically neutral, tangible asset that can be stored securely and accessed regardless of international pressure. Who wants to risk being the next target of financial warfare?

Third, U.S. Treasuries are tethered to the risk of debasement. With record U.S. deficits and relentless money printing, inflation eats away at the real value of dollar-denominated assets. Gold, by contrast, is a finite resource and proven hedge against currency devaluation.

Fourth, with Basel III regulations tightening in July, gold’s role as a high-quality liquid asset is further cemented, making it even more logical for institutions to sell Treasuries and buy gold. If central bankers-arguably the world’s most sophisticated risk managers-are dumping dollars for gold, shouldn’t retail investors follow suit? The logic is clear: gold offers insulation from sanctions, protection against inflation, and superior purchasing power for essential commodities. If it’s smart for nations, it’s smart for individuals too.

The world is witnessing a historic shift: the intensification of dedollarization, as nations seek to escape the gravitational pull of the U.S. dollar. Why is this happening now, and what are the forces driving countries to abandon the greenback that has dominated global finance for nearly eight decades?

Is it fear, or is it strategy?

At the heart of the dedollarization movement lies the United States’ aggressive use of financial sanctions as a tool of foreign policy. When the U.S. and its allies froze Russia’s access to $300 billion in foreign reserves and cut major Russian banks off from SWIFT after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the world took notice. The message was clear: run afoul of Washington, and your assets-no matter where they are held-can be rendered worthless overnight. Who wants to be next in line for such treatment? China, for one, is anxiously reassessing its vast dollar holdings, with prominent voices in Beijing urging accelerated diversification to “sanctions-proof” their financial system. The fear is palpable: if it can happen to Russia, why not to us?

But is it just about sanctions, or is the dollar itself becoming toxic?

Countries are increasingly wary of holding an instrument that can be weaponized or, worse, may default or be ravaged by inflation. Critics argue that mounting U.S. deficits, ballooning debt, and repeated debt ceiling crises threaten the long-term purchasing power of the dollar. The Federal Reserve’s massive monetary expansion in response to crises like COVID-19 has stoked fears that the U.S. will resort to inflation to erode its debt, debasing the currency for everyone holding it. Why should foreign central banks and sovereign funds risk their national wealth on a currency that could be devalued at the stroke of a policy pen?

Can anyone truly escape the dollar’s toxic orbit?

The U.S. dollar’s dominance is not just about trust-it’s about infrastructure and inertia. The global financial system, from SWIFT to commodity pricing, is built on the dollar’s foundation. Even Russia, which loudly denounces the dollar as “toxic,” continues to import millions in U.S. currency to keep its economy afloat. The alternatives-whether the euro, the Chinese renminbi, or gold-lack the deep, liquid markets and institutional frameworks that make the dollar so hard to replace. Yet, the trend is unmistakable: the share of global reserves held in dollars has slipped from 71% in 1999 to around 59% today. BRICS nations are exploring gold-backed currencies, and countries from India to Malaysia are ramping up efforts to trade in their own money.

What happens if the world really starts to walk away?

Dedollarization is not just a financial story-it’s a geopolitical reckoning. As more nations seek alternatives, the U.S. risks losing its “exorbitant privilege”: the ability to borrow cheaply, run persistent deficits, and wield sanctions as a weapon. The backlash could fragment the global system, reversing decades of economic integration and undermining the very architecture that made the dollar king. Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for American financial supremacy, or just another chapter in the dollar’s remarkable resilience?

Each move away from the dollar is both a symptom and a warning. The world is tired of being held hostage to the whims of U.S. policy, inflation, and political brinkmanship. The question now is not if dedollarization will intensify, but how far-and how fast-the world will go to escape the toxic orbit of the U.S. dollar. Will America change course before the system it built begins to unravel?

This does not end well but Gold and Silver will take the Pain out of it all.

Unfortunately, Most people are unaware of this remedy.





If $2.5 trillion in U.S. dollars are sold by Asian countries, those dollars will “wash back” to the U.S., flooding global markets and weakening the dollar’s value.

As foreign holders dump dollars, they exchange them for other assets or currencies, causing the dollar to depreciate. These excess dollars then return to the U.S. as foreigners buy gold, silver, real estate, or goods.

This influx increases the domestic money supply, fueling inflation as more dollars chase the same amount of goods and services.

For example, when petrodollars or export earnings are repatriated en masse, U.S. prices will rise sharply, eroding purchasing power.





So here is the 1,2,3 Deathblow





1. Fed never did fight inflation and began pivoting a few months ago

2. Tariffs are very inflationary

3. Now this new flood of money washing back to USA





Gold and Silver are your only two lifelines amid this scenario. The retail FOMO has not kicked in yet but there are some initial signs it is starting such as Costco selling out of Gold bars in hours and limiting purchases to 2 ounce maximum