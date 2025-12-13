Below was written December 10 (prior to his third massive purchase of 350,000 ounces just last week.)

David Bateman’s two disclosed physical silver grabs are roughly

12.69 million ounces in late March 2025 and another 800,000 ounces on July 1, 2025. Using spot silver of about 33 dollars per ounce in late March and about 36 dollars per ounce in early July his combined position has appreciated dramatically with silver now at 60.13 dollars on December 10, 2025.​

The two Bateman buys

First purchase: Bateman buys 12.69 million ounces of physical silver

Silver’s monthly average in March 2025 was about $33.19 dollars per ounce, so that is a reasonable spot anchor for his first major accumulation.​

Second purchase: On July 1, 2025 Bateman publicly stated he had “just bought another 800,000 ounces of silver” at around $36 per ounce

Table: Bateman’s silver, cost, and gains (using spot anchors)

Bateman up $361.3 Million dollars



in two purchases



in Less than 9 MONTHS

Calculations use the World Bank/LBMA monthly silver series as a proxy for spot on those dates, anchoring the first buy to March 2025’s average of $33.19 dollars and the second to roughly $36 dollars based on June–July 2025 quotes, with today’s price taken as $60.13 dollars per ounce.​

Why this looks like genius

Bateman effectively bought about 1.5 percent of annual global mine supply in one swoop with his 12.69‑million‑ounce COMEX delivery, and then pressed the bet with another 800,000 ounces as systemic cracks and physical tightness became more obvious. He did it while mainstream commentators were still dismissing silver in the low‑30s as “stuck,” just before the market ripped toward 60 dollars and beyond.​

On today’s numbers, that roughly 450‑million‑dollar silver allocation is now worth more than 810 million dollars, a gain of about 361 million in less than a year for simply front‑running the crowd into real metal.

That is exactly the “big money moves first” script The Silver Academy has been hammering home since the days when silver languished in the high‑teens and low‑20s and our newsletter kept telling people to buy while it was boring, cheap, and universally ignored.​

Then Mainstream PSYOPS kick in

Lies like:



”Watch the Silver RSI”

”Silver is Overbought”



ETC





Bateman warns people not to sell Now that Refineries Can’t keep up and dozens of other reasons



Bateman Provides Desperately Needed Leadership by Buying More, ALOT MORE
This Week



This Week

Bateman buys 350,000 more ounces

David Bateman tweets out the following: Bought 350,000 ounces of physical silver last week during the dip at $57. Up 8.6% already. Can’t stop, won’t stop. Buying more next week. Grateful for the slam today”

He is referring to the Friday Dec 12 slam that was made possible because Shanghai was closed.

Western bankers are so desperate and just created a massive arbitrage spread between Comex and Shanghai, so they just put silver on sale for us stackers.

David Bateman wrote “Why Silver” which is cut and pasted below

Bateman writes,



”Here are the reasons I invested close to a billion dollars in precious metals over the past six months—including the purchase of 1.5% of the annual global silver supply (12.69 million ounces) :



The global monetary system is about to collapse (The Great Reset, or Basel Endgame).



The biggest credit bubble in history will soon pop ($300T).



There is no way the US can refinance its $28T in maturing treasuries in the next 4 years without an obscene amount of printing.



Trump tariffs are hastening the collapse, and it’s by design.



Gold and silver are the only meaningful life raft. Physical possession is everything.



The whole world right now is a sophisticated game of musical chairs; the chairs are precious metals.



Crypto is a psyop. Those who purchase will have no chair when the music stops.



Real estate, crypto, stocks and bonds will all lose significantly compared to precious metals.



The banking system has been meticulously designed to seize your assets to buoy up a collapsing banking sector (see The Great Taking). You have ZERO counter party risk with precious metals.



I’m up 20% already, on most of my purchases.



This is not a drill. Your grandkids someday will either muse or lament this financial decision you’re now faced with. Don’t fail them.



Not financial advice. For educational purposes only”

