Disclaimer: This newsletter embraces all faiths, cultures, creatures, and nations equally. We do not promote any religion as superior, but unite diverse perspectives in our shared mission to challenge and reform the debt-based economic system.

Meet Jack Quantumleap, the world's first successful teleporter inventor. Despite earning an unprecedented $1 million weekly, Jack's dream of amassing $36 trillion remained elusive. Even with his groundbreaking achievement, it would take Jack over 13,000 years to reach his goal, outlasting civilizations. His story became a parable of the impossibility of reaching 36 trillion even with the highest paying job the world had known.

What does the parable teach us?



If you earned $1 million per week, it would take approximately 692,308 weeks or 13,313 years to reach $36 trillion. This calculation assumes continuous work without breaks or taxes. To put it in perspective, this timespan is more than twice the length of recorded human history. It illustrates the vast scale of trillions compared to millions.

What does this look like on a table?



this is just US debt what about US total debt?

The total debt across all sectors in the United States, which includes government, consumer, and corporate debt. As of 2022, this total debt reached $99.8 trillion. How much more is it now you should ask?

There is no way of explaining how devastating the long-term consequences of maintaining such a high level of debt, particularly if interest rates remain at around 5%. At this rate, the annual interest burden on the US economy could potentially reach $5 trillion. This isn’t just a challenge but a looming disaster, "the math just doesn't work."

When referring to "total debt," we’re talking all forms of debt across various sectors of the economy. This includes:

Government debt: The national debt owed by the federal government, which stood at $35.7 trillion as of October 2024. Consumer debt: Debt held by households and individuals, including mortgages, credit card debt, and personal loans. Corporate debt: Debt held by businesses and corporations, including bonds and loans.

Our concern stems from the strain this combined debt places on our economy, even with interest rates around 5%, as the cost of servicing such a large debt could become increasingly burdensome.

The Path of Ruin: A Debt Based Economic Model

The Bank of England's inception in 1694 marked the birth of modern debt-based economics. When 40 wealthy merchants loaned £1.2 million to King William III to finance his war against France, they received a royal charter allowing them to issue banknotes as currency. This pivotal moment established a system where money creation became tied to debt.

Similarly, the Federal Reserve's origins trace back to a clandestine meeting of bankers on Jekyll Island in 1910. Their plan, which became the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, created a central banking system that would control the nation's money supply and credit.

Over time, this debt-based system has evolved into a complex web where central banks act as both lenders and borrowers of last resort. The system's sustainability relies on continuous expansion of debt and money supply. Central banks use tools like interest rate manipulation and quantitative easing to manage this expansion.

Quantitative easing, where central banks purchase government securities to inject money into the economy, has become a go-to strategy during economic crises. However, this practice of "printing money" can lead to currency devaluation and erosion of purchasing power.

The modern economic system's dependence on debt creation and monetization has created a precarious balance. While it has facilitated economic growth, it also risks creating asset bubbles and financial instability, challenging the long-term sustainability of our economic framework.

Why should we work together towards Crushing the Serpent’s head?

The debt-based economic system, with its reliance on money creation and credit expansion, has led to an increasingly unequal distribution of wealth and power. Those closest to the proverbial "money printer" - large financial institutions, corporations with easy access to credit, and the ultra-wealthy - benefit disproportionately from this system.

The privileged or parasitic class can leverage low-interest loans, tax advantages, and financial instruments to multiply their wealth exponentially. Meanwhile, average workers find themselves further removed from the benefits of monetary expansion. Their wages often fail to keep pace with inflation, eroding their purchasing power and savings over time. This widening gap creates a cycle of dependency, where workers become increasingly reliant on credit to maintain their standard of living, further entrenching them in the debt-based system.

The result is a society where financial freedom becomes ever more elusive for the majority, while a small minority reaps the rewards of an economic structure they helped design and continue to manipulate

What works better?

Community based small economies

The Amish community exemplifies efficient problem-solving without government intervention in several key areas:

Education: Amish schools are community-run and funded, providing education tailored to their values and needs without relying on public school systems. This approach is more cost-effective and culturally appropriate for their lifestyle.

Healthcare: The Amish often use community-based healthcare solutions, including CAM (Complementary and Alternative Medicine) and spiritual practices. They also negotiate with local healthcare providers for discounted rates, reducing costs without government assistance.

Conflict resolution: Amish communities have developed internal mechanisms for settling disputes, often through church leaders or community arbitration.

This approach is faster and more cost-effective than relying on the formal legal system.

Mutual aid: The Amish practice a strong system of mutual support, helping each other during times of need, such as barn-raisings or caring for the elderly, without relying on government social services.

Establishing government branches and hiring workers to address these issues within the Amish community would be prohibitively expensive. It would require creating new departments, hiring specialized staff, and implementing complex bureaucratic processes.

This would not only increase costs significantly but also introduce inefficiencies and potential cultural conflicts. The overhead expenses for salaries, benefits, office space, and administrative tasks would far exceed the current community-based solutions, making it an impractical and financially burdensome approach for their small, self-sufficient population.

Silver and Gold are the Opposite of Debt Based Paper Notes

Gold and silver represent tangible assets that contrast with the debt-based economic model. Unlike fiat currency, they can't be printed at will, preserving their value over time. These precious metals carry no counterparty risk, as their worth isn't dependent on any institution's promise. Their scarcity and historical role as stores of value make them natural hedges against inflation and currency devaluation.

Forming a community with shared values that opts out of the debt-based economic model can be a wise and fulfilling choice. By bringing together artisans, gardeners, livestock farmers, and alternative health practitioners, such a community can create a self-sustaining ecosystem. This approach fosters resilience, reduces dependence on external systems, and promotes a healthier lifestyle.

A silver-backed economy within this community could provide stability and intrinsic value, unlike the current fiat currency system. It would encourage saving, reduce inflation risks, and promote responsible economic practices. This model could lead to more equitable wealth distribution, less financial stress, and a stronger sense of community interdependence.

By prioritizing local production, bartering, and mutual support, such a community can achieve greater economic freedom and improved overall well-being for its members.

Silver backed peer to peer economy

one ounce pure silver metal

half ounce

quarter ounce

one tenth ounce

Description of the silver in the following fractions. Full ounce, Half ounce, Quarter ounce and tenth ounce pure silver weight

About:

The Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Paris, France, is where Saint Catherine Labouré experienced apparitions of the Virgin Mary in 1830:

The chapel is located at 140 Rue du Bac in the 7th arrondissement of Paris. The Daughters of Charity own it, making it a popular destination for pilgrims. The chapel is free to visit; anyone can make reservations for Mass. You can also book visits on the chapel's website.

A devotional metal or medal that also fosters peaceful exchange and builds community

Catherine Labouré experienced profound visions of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1830.

According to the reports from Rue du Bac in Paris, France, during these apparitions, Mary instructed Catherine to have a medal struck, which became known as the Miraculous Medal.

The medal features Mary standing on a globe with rays of light emanating from her hands , crushing a serpent beneath her feet, (in fitting with this article some of us will interpret the serpent as the debt based economic system )

The reverse side displays a cross with the letter M, the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Catherine's visions are part of a series of significant Marian apparitions, including those at Lourdes (1858), Fatima (1917), and Guadalupe (1531).

These apparitions share common themes of Mary's maternal care, calls for unity, devotion, prayer, and penance, along with messages of hope and divine grace.

Like the other visionaries, Catherine's experiences led to widespread devotion and spiritual renewal among the faithful.

I know a place

I know a place where life is better than our debt-based path to ruin. I'm not sure if I found them or if they found me, but the place is located here in the USA (but there are other places like it worldwide), and I will be writing about it more often.

This is a place where our existence is enhanced. I'm not recommending that people move to some Utopian community, but I suggest that some of their principles be applied to your local situation. It's very practical and doable.

end of section

