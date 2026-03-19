



“The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to announce measures as soon as Thursday aimed at combating rising energy prices in the wake of the Iran conflict, including potential action involving the oil futures market, a senior White House official said.”



source - https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-weighs-oil-futures-market-action-combat-rising-energy-prices-wh-official-2026-03-05/

SEE HOW THIS WORKS?



Can we all agree that Oil is critical ?



Can we agree that Silver is critical?



Can we all agree that there is a confession above ?



Guess what?



BOTH ARE GOING TO DOUBLE FROM HERE





That is not risk management language; it is a government openly floating the idea of managing the price of a benchmark via the futures casino.

Once you accept that framing, you are in exactly the same universe as U.S. banking interests and their decades-long grip on silver pricing.

For years, COMEX silver has been shaped not by jewellers in Mumbai or manufacturers in Shenzhen, but by New York dealer books, HFT algos and the same Wall Street houses that have already paid over a billion dollars in fines for spoofing and rigging precious-metals futures.

DOJ documents spell it out: JPMorgan’s metals desk ran a multi‑year “criminal enterprise,” flooding COMEX with fake orders to nudge the screen price where it wanted, while the world treated that screen as “the” silver price. Meanwhile, in the real world, Shanghai spent late 2025 and early 2026 trading 30–40% above COMEX, with premiums blowing out as inventories drained and physical buyers refused to sell metal at New York paper prices.

That’s not a free market; that’s a broken thermometer.

So when Washington now toys with intervening directly in oil futures, it is not crossing a line; it is simply dragging oil into the same dark pool where silver has been drowning for decades—where politically convenient prices on a U.S. screen matter more than what stressed physical markets are screaming they should be.