David Bateman’s line captures a brutal truth: silver ownership is still fringe even as the metal explodes higher. Retail bar-and-coin demand has risen sharply, yet it remains a small slice of the global population, while only a narrow subset explicitly connects this to a failing fiat system and views precious metals as their primary monetary lifeboat

It is absolutely vital to accelerate every viable ounce of silver from mine to market to satisfy both explosive industrial demand and a rapidly awakening monetary bid. That’s why the latest developments out of the Kingdom of Morocco are not just interesting—they are urgent. Study them closely, and position your capital accordingly.



Aya Gold & Silver



Record December at Zgounder Sets Up Strong Free Cash Flow and Catalyst-Rich 2026

Free cash flow isn’t just an accounting term in this environment; it is the war chest for the next phase of the silver age. Bringing high‑grade ounces out of the ground during a spectacular silver rally turns every dollar of capex into a leveraged claim on a structurally scarce monetary and industrial asset, amplifying returns for investors while the world scrambles for secure, long‑duration silver supply.



Q4-2025 capped a transformational year at Zgounder, highlighted by record December silver production of 545,491 oz — the strongest month in the mine’s history and clear evidence the expansion ramp-up is complete.

“We’ve now delivered a new mine plan built around today’s silver price environment, positioning Zgounder to generate substantial FCF at current silver prices as we move into 2026 with steady-state operations.” - Benoit La Salle, CEO, Aya Gold & Silver

Looking ahead, Aya Gold & Silver

will deliver the following:

Company update and conservative guidance to follow shortly, anchored in steady-state performance and CF generation

Multiple drill results across the portfolio in the coming weeks and months, highlighting continued growth at both Zgounder and Boumadine

A U.S. listing targeted for the start of Q2-2026

An updated Boumadine resource in Q2-2026, with significant scale and upside potential

Momentum is strong, execution is front and center, and the company enters 2026 extremely well positioned—delivering strong Free Cash Flow and redeploying excess capital to accelerate growth and reward shareholders.

The Silver Squeeze of the Century: $250 Silver by July 4, 2026 Is Now on the Table

Call it now: $250 silver by July 4, 2026. That is where the math, the metal, and the geopolitics all point.

Silver isn’t just waking up — it is breaking out of custody. The most important industrial and monetary metal on Earth is repricing in real time, and the center of gravity is no longer New York or London. It is Shanghai.

DATA BLAST: CHINA JUST REWROTE THE RULES

Shanghai spot silver has ripped to the high double digits, trading around $98 per ounce, while New York lags over $87, leaving a spread north of $10 and signaling a broken price link between paper and physical.​

Chinese regulators have imposed new export controls and license-based management on silver as of January 1, 2026, putting government gatekeepers between more than a hundred million ounces of refined silver and the rest of the world.​

Analysts estimate that 60%–70% of the refined silver available for global trade now effectively passes through China’s licensing system, elevating silver to “strategic material” status alongside rare earths.​

China already dominates the value chain: it controls a majority share of global silver refining capacity and is the world’s largest industrial consumer, particularly in solar, electronics, and EVs.​

FACTS THE BANKS DON’T WANT ON A CHART

Global silver is in a structural deficit estimated at 400+ million ounces per year, as supply chronically undershoots demand.​

Industrial demand alone has surged past 700 million ounces annually, driven by solar, EVs, and electronics, with photovoltaics now taking a record slice of the pie.​

Solar panel demand is measured in the hundreds of millions of ounces per year, EV demand is compounding at a double-digit rate, and electronics demand simply does not stop.​

Meanwhile, CFTC positioning shows major banks net short hundreds of millions of ounces of silver — a material fraction of global mine supply — in a market where physical inventories are being drained and Asia is paying visible premiums for immediate delivery.​

In other words: the paper short sits on top of the physical hole.

TRADE WAR RULE: WHOEVER HAS THE SILVER WINS

China’s M2 money supply has swelled into the tens of trillions of dollars equivalent, now roughly twice the size of U.S. M2, and when that kind of liquidity chases hard assets, commodities respond violently.​

Silver sits at the nexus of every major growth vector the 2020s are built on:

AI data centers, 5G, and high-end electronics

Robotics and factory automation

Solar, EVs, and grid infrastructure

Military, aerospace, and advanced weaponry

These sectors do not function without silver’s unique conductivity and reflectivity, and China is actively prioritizing domestic supply for precisely these industries while putting bureaucratic choke points on exports.​

PHYSICAL VS PAPER: THE GREAT DECOUPLING

We now have:

Shanghai spot trading at record premiums of roughly $8+ per ounce over Western benchmarks, proving that real buyers are willing to pay far above “official” screen prices.​

Export controls and licensing that weaponize China’s dominance in refining and industrial consumption.​

A multi-hundred-million-ounce structural deficit with industrial demand hitting all-time highs.​

That is the anatomy of a monetary and industrial super-squeeze. The COMEX price is becoming a lagging indicator of a reality set in Asia’s physical markets.

Put bluntly: China is not just “dragging the West higher.” It is dictating the clearing price of the world’s most critical metal.

WHY $250 BY JULY 4, 2026

As export controls tighten, deficits compound, industrial demand accelerates, and banks sit on enormous paper shorts, the pressure has only one release valve: price.​

A move to $250 silver by July 4, 2026 is simply what happens when:

Trade war logic rewards the nation with 70% of the refining and the factories of the world.​

Monetary floodgates in China meet Basel III–constrained Western banking and shrinking above-ground inventories.​

This is not a moonshot fantasy. It is the clearing price of a broken market finally being forced to meet physical truth.