Sunday Silver Sermon (These are every Sunday with disclaimers following)

An apple falling from a tree illustrates gravity's force, sparking an "aha" moment reminiscent of Newton's discovery, revealing how gravity governs Earth's motion and shapes our universe. This morning’s “aha” moment is when we uncover how the forces we see today (whether in the natural world, societal realm or super natural world) have always been with us and we just need to observe them first, learn second and act accordingly.

The purpose of today’s article is to explain how some behaviors remain constant and uniform over time just as natural laws.

Principle of Uniformitarianism. Constant over Time

Uniformitarianism is the geological principle that states the processes shaping Earth today have operated consistently throughout its history. It suggests that present-day observations can be used to understand past geological events and formations.

You can see this before your very eyes in your own yard.

To demonstrate uniformitarianism at home with your kids, conduct a simple experiment using a garden hose and a patch of packed dirt at least 3 feet wide by 15 feet long. Run a gentle stream of water from the hose for 5 to 10 minutes and observe the erosion. The amount eroded will be minimal, likely less than a quarter inch. This illustrates how slow erosion can be, even with constant water flow.

While this experiment uses a hose, it represents natural processes like wind-driven rain and river flow over centuries. The principle of uniformitarianism assumes that geological processes operating today are the same as those in the past. Scientists use this concept to estimate the Earth's age by studying erosion rates.

By observing how little soil erodes in 10 minutes, one can extrapolate to understand how long it might take for significant geological features like the Grand Canyon to form. This experiment helps visualize the vast timescales involved in geological processes and Earth's history.

What human behaviors are constant over time

Maslow's hierarchy of needs illustrates how human behaviors and priorities remain constant over time. At the base are fundamental physiological needs like food, water, and shelter. These are essential for survival and take precedence over all else. As these basic needs are met, individuals can focus on higher-level needs such as safety, love and belonging, and esteem. At the top of the hierarchy is self-actualization, which involves personal growth, creativity, and fulfilling one's potential. However, those struggling to meet basic needs rarely have the time or resources to pursue these higher-level goals. This hierarchy demonstrates how human priorities are shaped by our most pressing needs, a pattern that has remained consistent throughout history.

Other Drivers of Behavior Remaining Constant over time

Throughout human history, from our cave-dwelling ancestors to modern urban dwellers, the pursuit of basic needs has remained a constant, driven by our innate survival instinct. This fundamental aspect of human nature has persisted across diverse societal structures, including hunter-gatherer, agrarian, feudal, and industrial societies.

While moral philosophers have long debated the existence of absolute morality, the consistency of human behavior in seeking essential resources like food, water, and shelter is undeniable. This pursuit aligns with Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which places physiological necessities at the foundation of human motivation.

The methods of obtaining these necessities have evolved - from hunting and gathering to farming, and later to wage labor in industrialized societies - but the underlying drive remains unchanged. This continuity in human behavior provides a stark contrast to the ongoing philosophical discussions about moral absolutism versus relativism

Accumulating Wealth is linked to the pursuit of gratification. Again, Constant Over Time.

Freud's concept of the id aligns with the idea that humans have innate drives seeking immediate gratification. The id operates on the pleasure principle, pursuing basic needs like food and sex without regard for consequences or morality. This view of human nature as fundamentally driven by instinctual urges has parallels in ancient philosophy.

Epicurus, an ancient Greek philosopher, argued that humans naturally seek pleasure and avoid pain. He believed that the pursuit of pleasure, when properly understood, could lead to a life of moderation and tranquility. However, this pursuit can also lead to excess and exploitation.

Aristotle recognized the human tendency to accumulate wealth beyond what is necessary. In his "Politics," he distinguished between natural and unnatural acquisition, criticizing those who pursue unlimited wealth accumulation as living contrary to nature.

The Bible also addresses human nature and wealth accumulation. In Ecclesiastes 5:10, it states, "Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income." This reflects the idea that some humans are driven by an insatiable desire for more.

Thomas Hobbes, in his work "Leviathan," described the state of nature as a "war of all against all," where humans, driven by self-interest, would exploit others for personal gain. He argued that this natural condition necessitated a social contract to prevent chaos.

John Stuart Mill, while advocating for individual liberty, also recognized the potential for harm in unchecked human behavior. He proposed the "harm principle," stating that the only justification for interfering with an individual's freedom is to prevent harm to others, which could apply to cases of labor exploitation.

These philosophical perspectives spanning millennia demonstrate a consistent understanding of human nature as driven by self-interest and the pursuit of pleasure, while also recognizing the potential negative consequences of unchecked desires.

Examples of Differences in Wealth are remarkably consistent over time

Throughout human history, societies have consistently developed stratification systems, dividing people into various groups with differential access to wealth, power, and prestige. This pattern has persisted from early hunter-gatherer societies to modern industrialized nations.

In early societies, stratification was minimal, with resources shared more equally among members. However, as societies evolved and became more complex, social inequality emerged. The development of horticultural and pastoral societies marked the beginning of more pronounced stratification, as reliable food sources allowed for job specialization and accumulation of possessions.

Agricultural societies further intensified stratification through division of labor and job specialization. Those farther from manual labor gained higher respect, while manual laborers became least respected. This led to the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few groups, who passed their advantages to future generations.

The Industrial Revolution significantly widened the gap between the "haves" and "have-nots," with factory owners exploiting workers for personal gain. This period saw a dramatic increase in social stratification, creating distinct social classes.

Social divisions have been deeply embedded in societies for millennia. Ancient Rome, for example, had a clear hierarchy of patricians, plebeians, and slaves. Bronze Age societies, dating back 4,000 years, already exhibited social stratification.

The persistence of wealth inequality is evident in long-term historical data. The global top 10% income share has consistently accounted for 50-60% of total income between 1820 and 2020, while the bottom 50% share has generally remained around 5-10%.

In the past decade, wealth inequality has intensified beyond historical trends. Recent data shows the top 1% of U.S. earners have nearly doubled their share of national income over the last five decades. The wealth gap between upper-income and lower/middle-income families has grown sharper, with upper-income families increasing their median net worth by 33% from 2001 to 2016, while middle and lower-income families saw declines of 20% and 45% respectively.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, wealth inequality has intensified dramatically. America's billionaires grew $2.1 trillion richer, their collective fortune increasing by 70% from March 2020 to October 2021. Small business closures favored large corporations like Amazon. Additionally, the surge in mergers and acquisitions, particularly in wealth management, has further concentrated wealth. In January 2025 alone, there were 35 announced Merger & Acquisition transactions in the U.S., with private capital-backed firms dominating the landscape. This trend of consolidation continues to funnel wealth upward to a small group of ultra-wealthy individuals and corporations.

Factors contributing to this persistent stratification include differences in inherited wealth, savings rates, returns on investments, and income levels. Additionally, one's birth circumstances, level of ambition, and societal structures continue to play significant roles in determining an individual's position within the social hierarchy.

This consistent pattern of stratification demonstrates that, despite changes in the specific forms of social organization, the tendency for societies to develop hierarchies with unequal distribution of resources has remained a constant feature of human civilization.

Another repeating theme over history is the consistent and corrupt behavior embraced by The Political Class

Philosophers have consistently observed that rulers often emerge who prioritize their own interests over those of their subjects. La Boétie described a system where a single tyrant is supported by favorites and petty chiefs, creating a hierarchy of exploitation. Bentham and James Mill identified "the ruling few" who manipulate political systems for personal gain. Bentham further developed the concept of "sinister interests," where powerful elites conspire against the wider public good.

Bastiat and Cobden exposed the "oligarchy" of landed elites and industrialists who benefit from state-protected monopolies and tariffs at the expense of consumers. These thinkers recognized that rulers often create systems of privilege, using state power to plunder resources from the general population.

This pattern persists across different societal structures, from ancient tyrannies to modern democracies. The rulers, whether monarchs, aristocrats, or elected officials, frequently develop mechanisms to extract wealth and power from their subjects, often disguising their actions as necessary for the common good.

The Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes experiment

The Blue Eyes/ Brown Eyes experiment was conducted by Jane Elliott in 1968. She demonstrated the effects of social hierarchy and privilege. Elliott divided her third-grade class based on eye color, designating one group as superior and the other as inferior. On the first day, blue-eyed children were favored, receiving special privileges and encouraged to view themselves as better than brown-eyed children. The roles were reversed the next day.

The results were striking. The favored group became arrogant and bossy, while the less favored group became timid and subservient. Academic performance was affected, with the favored group improving and the less favored group declining.

The experiment revealed how quickly arbitrary social divisions can impact behavior and performance. Students adopted biased attitudes, highlighting the role of authority and social conditioning in shaping perceptions. When the experiment ended, students expressed relief and concluded that treating others unfairly based on appearance was wrong.

Elliott's experiment has since become a powerful tool for teaching about social inequality and the impact of privilege.

Another constant over time (According to Biblical economics )

Throughout history, rulers have consistently emerged who gain significant advantages over the population, accumulating wealth and power at the expense of their subjects. Recognizing this tendency towards inequality and exploitation, the Bible introduced the concept of Jubilee as a divine mandate to periodically reset society.

The Jubilee, occurring every 50 years, was a comprehensive system designed to address the accumulation of wealth and power. It called for debt forgiveness, the release of slaves, and the return of ancestral lands to their original owners. This practice acknowledged the human propensity for selfishness, akin to the concept of original sin, and sought to counteract its effects on society.

Jubilee aligns with Freud's notion of the id, the primitive part of the psyche driven by instinctual desires and the pleasure principle. It also reflects Darwin's observations on the human drive for survival, which can lead to competition and inequality. Furthermore, it addresses the hedonistic tendency to maximize pleasure, as described by various philosophers.

By instituting Jubilee, God provided a mechanism to curb these natural human inclinations towards selfishness and accumulation. The practice aimed to prevent the perpetuation of poverty and slavery, ensuring that no family would be permanently dispossessed or indebted. This divine reset button served as a reminder of God's sovereignty and the temporary nature of earthly possessions, promoting a more equitable and compassionate society.

Rooting out Corruption

The modern ruling class has entrenched itself in a system of privilege and exploitation, wielding power through insider trading, political connections, and financial manipulation. Congress members like Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren have amassed fortunes far beyond their official salaries, while political insiders like Hunter Biden and the Trump family leverage their connections for personal gain.

This rigged game is built on the foundations of fiat currency, the Federal Reserve, and fractional reserve banking. These financialized systems create a two-tiered economy where those closest to the money printer reap enormous benefits while the average worker suffers.

The working class is caught in a vicious trap, ground between the millstones of inflation and taxation. As the Federal Reserve prints money to bail out banks and corporations, it devalues the currency, eroding workers' savings and purchasing power. Simultaneously, the government extracts ever-increasing taxes to fund a bloated bureaucracy and service an insurmountable national debt.

This system is designed to funnel wealth upward, concentrating it in the hands of a select few while leaving the majority struggling to keep up. The promise of the American Dream has become a cruel joke as social mobility stagnates and the middle class hollows out.

The ruling class, drunk on power and wealth, seems oblivious to the growing discontent. They continue to enrich themselves through legalized corruption, insider trading, and crony capitalism, all while preaching austerity to the masses. This unsustainable system teeters on the brink, as the social contract frays and the foundations of democracy crumble

Fiat money is the Path of Ruin

Traditional Money Fixes Things

Printed money, controlled by central banks and governments, is inherently predatory and corrupting. This fiat system enables usury on a massive scale, allowing a cartel of financial elites to manipulate the economy for their benefit. As they print money at will, they devalue the savings of ordinary citizens while enriching themselves through inflation.

Traditional Money Restores Balance in our Lives

In contrast, gold and silver are natural money with no counterparty risk. They can't be created out of thin air, maintaining their value over time. This precious metals standard levels the playing field, preventing the ruling class from exploiting the monetary system. It forces fiscal responsibility and limits government overreach, protecting citizens' wealth and promoting a more equitable economic system free from the corrosive effects of unchecked money printing.

Another Sunday Silver Sermon

Throughout today’s Sunday Silver Sermon, we've uncovered several constants in nature and human behavior that persist over time. Natural processes, such as the slow and steady erosion that shaped the Grand Canyon, illustrate the principle of uniformitarianism in geology. This principle demonstrates how consistent geological processes have shaped our planet over millions of years, much like how a falling apple exemplifies the constant force of gravity—a fundamental law governing our universe.

Human nature also exhibits consistent patterns. People are driven by basic needs and desires, from seeking food and shelter to pursuing pleasure and accumulating wealth. This drive is evident in Maslow's hierarchy of needs, where physiological necessities are prioritized over higher-level desires. Additionally, philosophers like Freud have noted that humans are inherently driven by instinctual urges, while Epicurus observed that humans naturally seek pleasure and avoid pain.

Societies have always developed hierarchies, with some individuals gaining advantages over others. This stratification has been a persistent feature of human societies, from ancient civilizations to modern times. The ruling class often emerges with priorities that favor their own interests over those of their subjects. This tendency for wealth to concentrate in the hands of a few has been observed throughout history, leading to significant social and economic inequalities.

Recognizing these enduring patterns, ancient wisdom like the biblical concept of Jubilee proposed periodic resets to address accumulated inequalities and debts. This idea acknowledges that without such mechanisms, societies can become increasingly imbalanced, leading to widespread hardship and social unrest. Today, we face similar challenges, suggesting that we may need modern equivalents of ancient reset mechanisms to address persistent inequalities and social imbalances. By understanding these constants in nature and human behavior, we can better approach our current challenges and work towards creating a more livable society.

We must Act Quickly



Roman Emperor Severus Septimius, on his deathbed, advised his sons to "enrich the soldiers, scorn all others." This ancient directive eerily parallels modern America's prioritization of military spending.

With a defense budget nearing $850 billion for FY2025

The US allocates vast resources to its global military presence, echoing Eisenhower's warnings about the military-industrial complex.

The US has over 750 military bases throughout the World.

This is immoral, illegal and unwise.

The US has been involved in over 251 conflicts since the 1990s and the purpose of these wars can be best explained by a great German sociologist Franz Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer pointed out that there are two mutually exclusive ways of acquiring wealth; one, the above way of production and exchange, he called the “economic means.” The other way is simpler in that it does not require productivity; it is the way of seizure of another’s goods or services by the use of force and violence.

And the only think backing the US dollar is the military thus explaining the unending wars.

See how these all fit together?

Today's ruling class, including the Deep State, Executive branch, Congress and Federal Reserve, follow Severus' playbook, neglecting ordinary citizens.

Workers are squeezed between inflation from money printing and heavy taxation, fueling an endless war machine. The urgency of this situation cannot be overstated.

To resist this modern 'scorning,' (we the people) must step off the path of ruin, which is paved with the devaluation of fiat currency and the erosion of financial independence. Embracing gold and silver as a hedge against currency devaluation and financial oppression is a step towards financial security and stability.

The question of Morality is avoiding the financial instruments (paper war bonds or paper money) issued by tyrants and trading with one another with the metals of peace, which are gold, silver, and copper. This choice unites us in a common cause, strengthening our collective financial independence.

end of segment

Disclaimers