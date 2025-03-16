Sunday Silver Sermon by Jon Forrest Little

The Christian playbook: An act of Resistance.

Our duty is clear: we must wield the tools that the King Hates Most, for they are the very instruments of our resistance.

The Tyrant's Tactics: A Predictable Playbook (Acts of Immorality in Four Parts)

Disarm the populace (round up their guns) Monopolize information (The Tyrant won’t allow the publication of pamphlets, flyers, or independent journalism. Only the scribe or “minister of information” can distribute “the day's news.” In many cases throughout history, being caught printing or distributing pamphlets was punishable by death. Suppressing spiritual expression is a key tactic of the Tyrant, for he knows that faith can inspire courage and unity in the face of oppression. And commandeer the economy by issuing a currency that serves only the State's interests. (This last move, often overlooked, is a subtle yet potent tool. By controlling the currency, a tyrant can finance wars and impose an inflation tax, quietly draining the villagers' wealth.)

Throughout today’s lesson we may refer to the Tyrant as a King, an Emperor, a President or a Puppeteer

The Chains of Tyranny: A Call to Resistance

Imagine a master puppeteer, skillfully manipulating strings to control the marionettes below. This is the harsh reality of tyranny, where power is seized and freedom is suffocated.

But what happens when the puppeteer's strings are cut? When the villagers realize that following orders from an unjust ruler is not only morally wrong but also a betrayal of their own freedom?

It is then that they must forge their own tools like:

create their own media,

and gather in their own spaces

and most importantly reject (in this case US government) currency whenever possible (while teaching others to do likewise)

when you use Silver and Gold you are in effect “crushing the head of the serpent, tyrant or evil puppeteer.”

This act of defiance is not mere rebellion; it is a return to the true sources of power—community, faith, and self-determination.

Today, we explore the imperative to resist tyranny, not by conforming to its rules but by creating our own paths, our own narratives, and our own forms of exchange. In doing so, we reclaim the essence of freedom and challenge the very foundations of oppression.

Unveiling the Uncomfortable Truth: Resistance in the Name of Faith

As we delve into the volumes of history a recurring theme emerges: the devoted followers of Christ often found themselves at odds with the state.

This narrative is not one of rebellion for its own sake but rather a call to radical discipleship, where the pursuit of justice and compassion supersedes the status quo.

Christians throughout history (and today) use their faith as a catalyst for resistance against oppressive systems.

Early Christians vs. the Roman Empire

In the early days of Christianity, believers faced intense persecution under the Roman Empire. The Romans, known for their military prowess and exploitation of conquered territories, stood in stark contrast to the teachings of Christ. Jesus preached about building a kingdom of love, emphasizing peace and care for the poor. Meanwhile, the Roman hierarchy, much like modern-day power structures, concentrated wealth among the elite, using entertainment and modest handouts to pacify the masses.

This dichotomy highlights a fundamental conflict between the values of the kingdom of God and those of the world. Christ's followers were called to be revolutionaries, challenging the existing order by advocating for justice and equality.

The Abolition Movement

During the American Civil War, the abolitionist movement was significantly fueled by Christian denominations such as Quakers and Mennonites. The church played a pivotal role in this resistance, serving as both a reliable meeting place and a moral authority. When people recognized the injustices perpetrated by the ruling class, they often prioritized divine directives over human commands.

The Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved individuals escape to freedom, frequently operated through church networks. This ecumenical effort underscored the power of faith in mobilizing resistance against systemic injustices.

Resisting Tyranny: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Nazis

In the midst of World War II, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German Lutheran pastor, became a symbol of resistance against the Nazi regime. Bonhoeffer's vocal opposition to Hitler's policies, including the persecution of Jews, exemplified the Christian call to stand against evil, even in the face of overwhelming danger.

His involvement in the Confessing Church and his eventual martyrdom serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of Christian resistance against oppressive regimes.

Civil Rights Movement: Martin Luther King Jr.

In the 1960s, the civil rights movement in the United States was led by figures like Martin Luther King Jr., who drew heavily from Christian teachings to challenge racial segregation and inequality. King's leadership in nonviolent protests and his advocacy for justice echoed the biblical mandate to love one's neighbor as oneself.

The church once again became a hub for organizing and mobilizing resistance, demonstrating the power of faith in driving social change.

Christian Theology and CIA Involvement

In the 1980s, Christian activists in Latin America, including Maryknoll Sisters and Catholic priests, faced severe repression for their involvement in organizing the poor to fight for labor rights and land reform and opposing the CIA backed Revolutionary Government Junta. This movement emphasized the church's role in advocating for the poor and challenging oppressive regimes. The CIA's efforts to undermine these activists highlight the ongoing struggle between faith-based resistance and state power.

Moral Implications of Budgetary Decisions

Today, voices like Jim Wallis and Ronald Sider continue this tradition of resistance by critiquing wealth disparities and advocating for economic justice. Wallis argues that budgets are moral documents, reflecting societal priorities. He contends that prioritizing military spending over food or educational programs is a moral choice that neglects the vulnerable.

Sider's work, "Rich Christians in an Age of Hunger," challenges Christians to confront systemic injustices and prioritize economic justice, emphasizing God's identification with the poor.

Radical Discipleship

Being mainstream is not acceptable to God when it means complicity in systems that perpetuate wealth disparities and injustice. The call to radical discipleship requires Christians to resist the ways of the world, challenging oppressive structures and advocating for justice and compassion.

Throughout history, Christians have used their faith as a catalyst for resistance, from the early days of the Roman Empire to modern-day struggles against inequality. This legacy serves as a reminder that true devotion often requires standing against the status quo, embracing a path of radical discipleship that prioritizes the values of the kingdom of God over the interests of the powerful.

How we fight back (Let’s return to the beginning of this article)

Our 5 part plan

Like Gerald Celente says “Get in the best shape of your life, your life might depend on it.” Guns are good when following safety guidelines. Get trained by Pros and Practice at a range if need be. Not necessarily my opinion. Consume independent media like this newsletter, Doug Casey, Greg Mannarino and other people that are on the fringe. Anarchy doesn’t mean chaos it means breaking free. Gather in your churches and plot to resist (while following all laws, wink wink) Use Silver to trade among each other. Resist the Federal Reserve debt notes that are printed to finance wars that none of us voted for.

end of Sunday Silver Sermon