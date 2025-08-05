by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

Financial Earthquake: America’s Last Warning Shot

Is this when the world’s last superpower shatters not with a whimper, but a detonation heard around the globe? What if the sirens you’re hearing are just the prelude?

The Data Doomsday: Numbers Don’t Lie, Politicians Do

US durable goods orders crash 9.4% in a month, factory orders fall 4.8%—and that’s just June. The alarm bells aren’t “ringing,” they’re deafening. If tariffs are America’s medicine, why does every dose accelerate the patient’s decline? Are we shock-absorbing, or flatlining?

The Great Factory Fizzle: Death by Dogma

Think tariffs would heal America’s industrial heartland? Think again. Orders evaporate, jobs vaporize, hope withers. Are our leaders blind, or is economic collapse the actual design? Either way, it smells like sabotage—and Main Street is the casualty.

Dollar in Freefall: Paper Tiger or Shredded Monopoly Money?

If you still believe the dollar is untouchable, why is the world sprinting to the exits? Nations dump greenbacks, BRICS rises, and nobody wants to be left holding Uncle Sam’s IOUs. Do foreign central banks fear “Trump Chaos,” or have they read the handwriting on America’s fiscal wall?

Corruption Capital: Washington’s New Normal

The only thing more fleeting than trust in the U.S. dollar is faith in its executive branch. Trump’s regime? Torched by scandal, Epstein-Mossad intrigue, corrupt maneuvering. Is your money safe when the throne itself wobbles on corruption’s quicksand?

Debt Tsunami: When Hyperinflation Eats Your Life Savings

Who’s afraid of the debt ceiling? Everyone—including the U.S. government. When no one buys Treasuries, we’ll print our own IOUs—turbocharging inflation and vaporizing purchasing power. Can your portfolio survive when your only protection is hope and blind faith?

Domino #1: Commercial Real Estate Meltdown—Tick, Tick…

A downtown SF office building recently sold at a 70% 'discount' It was bought for $141M in 2016 but just sold it for $44M or ~$300 per SF More than 1/2 of its office space is available for lease... a decade ago the building was 100% occupied, per TRD

So what tips first? Watch commercial real estate—where default is contagious and empty skyscrapers signal systemic failure. Wonder if the Fed can “print” enough digital cash to patch that black hole? Spoiler: they can’t.



Now let’s look around at residential real estate:



Surveillance State UNLEASHED: Smile, You’re Already a Suspect

REAL ID, stablecoins, biometric TSA, AI on the highways—the panopticon is here, and freedom is collateral damage. Flock’s cameras scan your car, Palantir fuses your digital self. Did you volunteer for this? Or are you just… data?

But wait! Are algorithms protecting you—or preemptively shackling you for crimes you haven’t committed? When prediction becomes prosecution, innocence vanishes. Do you feel “safe,” or just surveilled?

The Great Taking: The Silent Heist of Your Wealth

Think your stocks, bonds, or house deeds are yours? Think again. The “Great Taking” thesis warns: banks’ derivative bets risk collapse, but don’t fret—they’ll get bailed out. Not you. In fact, your “ownership” is just a DTCC-defined “security entitlement” in a giant “collateral pool.” Translation: the digital custodians hold your assets, not you. When the system deems it necessary—seizure is just a mouse-click away. If your savings, retirement, and investments are digitized, they can be swept up, repo’d, or “redefined” overnight. Still feeling confident?

The Age of Abolition: Dollar Vigilantes or Victims?

Is it a failed state when every safety net turns into a snare? Rising unemployment, brewing authoritarianism, civil services gutted. Still trust the city's gleaming skyline, or is it an empty shell—figuratively and literally?

Recap from the Abyss: Connect the Dots (Before They Connect You)

REAL ID enforced

Stablecoins looming

TSA’s new biometric order

AI towers watching highways

Palantir plugged into federal veins

Amazon & Google see your health

Flock and Palantir tag and track

So—what part of this is democracy, and what part is private-sector Big Brother? Are you a citizen, or a walking data point to be risk-assessed?

Buckle Up: Your Choices Are About to Vanish

Still clinging to dollars, treasuries, or “safe” digital accounts? When trust turns to dust, what’s left—gold, silver and oil wells.



Everything else is digital detritus, slated for confiscation or inflationary extinction. Will you choose food or shelter next month—because “all three” is off the table.

Welcome to the Endgame: When Collapse Comes Home

The empire built on trust and digital “fictions” faces its final reckoning—and as the dollar collapses, the surveillance grid tightens. Your assets, your privacy, your very agency: all are up for grabs.

Still asleep? The earthquake is here. When today’s warning sirens become tomorrow’s headlines, will you be a survivor—or a statistic?