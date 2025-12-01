special SilverNEWS by Mr. Carmine Lombardi

Silver just did the “impossible.”

It didn’t grind higher.

It detonated.

It’s now officially up more than 100% this year… and that’s not the climax.

That’s the opening act.

The move nobody was ready for

For years, stackers were mocked as cranks shouting into the void.

Now the metal they quietly hoarded just doubled in a single, brutal, melt‑up of a year – and the mainstream is only now stumbling into the theater.

Prices didn’t walk higher.

They air‑dropped, vertically.

Algorithms scrambled, shorts vaporized, and the same talking heads who swore silver was “dead money” are suddenly pretending they “saw this coming.”

They didn’t.

You did.

While they laughed, you stacked

You sat through the smashes.

The midnight raids.

The waterfall candles that made no sense in a world starved for real metal.

You watched the supply deficits.

You watched inventories vanish.

You watched industrial demand hit all‑time highs while the paper price limped sideways.

And you kept buying ounces.

Not “exposure.” Not “synthetic.”

Metal.

Now those dusty tubes and heavy boxes in closets, safes, and storage units just turned into the most explosive asset of the decade.

This isn’t a top – it’s an escape velocity

A 100% move doesn’t mark the end of a secular repricing.

It marks the moment the market finally wakes up to how wrong it was.

The world just discovered what stackers already understood:

Silver is not a trinket.

It’s the core collateral of the electrified, AI‑driven, permanently‑online future.

And once the crowd realizes they’re underweight the one asset that powers the grid, the chips, the EVs, the solar, the batteries, the weapons systems…

They don’t “rebalance.”

They chase.

Why the next 100% comes faster

Early in a bull market, every move higher gets mocked, faded, shorted.

That resistance slows the ascent.

But once an asset proves it can double…

The psychology flips.

The shorts get smaller.

The dips get bought faster.

The weak hands are gone – they’ve already been shaken out, ridiculed out, or margin‑called out.

What’s left?

True believers who won’t sell.

Institutions suddenly under pressure to “get some exposure, any exposure.”

Sovereigns and corporates who don’t care about the chart – they care about securing critical supply before someone else does.

That’s how second doublings behave:

They compress in time.

What took years suddenly happens in months… then weeks.

The squeeze no algorithm can model

The screens are still trading “silver contracts.”

But the real game has moved off‑screen.

Data centers need it.

Defense contractors need it.

Solar fields need it.

EV platforms need it.

Governments need it to keep the lights on, the war‑rooms humming, the voters pacified with uninterrupted power and connectivity.

Meanwhile, stackers are no longer quiet losers in a rigged casino.

They’re the only ones holding the one asset everybody else suddenly must have.

You can’t print it.

You can’t code it.

You can’t “quant” your way around a missing ounce in a just‑in‑time supply chain.

When industrial buyers, governments, institutions and retail all reach for the same shrinking pile of physical at the same time…

The question stops being, “What is silver worth?”

And becomes, “Who’s desperate enough to pay up now?”

Congratulations – now get ready

So yes:

Silver is up more than 100% this year.

Congratulations, fellow stackers.

The long, lonely, ridiculed years are finally paying off.

But don’t mistake liftoff for orbit.

In a market this small…

With this much structural demand…

With this little available float…

The next doubling won’t ask for your permission.

It will arrive in a blur of gap‑ups, limit‑ups, and headlines that feel unreal until you check the bid on your own metal.

You endured the boring part of the story.

Now comes the violent, fast‑forward chapter where price finally races to catch up with reality.

Buckle up.

If the first 100% felt wild…

The next one is going to feel like a jump cut.









end of segment