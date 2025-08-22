Fine Art Friday Feature of the week!

$250 includes shipping

When governments debase currency to fund wars and fuel kleptocracy, savvy investors pivot to silver, gold, oil, and fine art. These assets hedge against inflation while offering cultural cachet and scarcity. The latest by Andy Warhol–inspired protégé Margaux de la Croix—a 24"x24" limited screen print mounted on foamboard—features six inventive croquet images.



Like Warhol’s iconic Marilyn Monroe works, Margaux de la Croix employs striking halftone dots, infusing each panel with pop art energy and tactile brilliance, celebrating nostalgia and contemporary rebellion in one iconic series

to order write pazyprosperidad@gmail.com

and write Warhol Inspired Print in subject line.

After securing payment of $250

then include your shipping address.

That was easy!

24” x 24” screen print mounted on foamboard

Artist: Margaux de la Croix , (Andy Warhol protégé who did many works under various names)



About Margaux de la Croix (also worked under other names)



Margaux de la Croix was a vibrant figure in the New York City art scene who collaborated with Andy Warhol between 1962 and 1975. During this period, she worked in Warhol’s legendary Factory studio, contributing to the creation and development of iconic pop art works.

As a protégé, Margaux was involved in Warhol’s experimentation with screen printing, photography, and mixed media, engaging with a circle of artists, musicians, and cultural influencers who regularly visited The Factory.

Her collaboration with Warhol (often using various fake names) during these formative years placed her at the center of the Pop Art movement, allowing her to develop her unique artistic identity while playing a direct role in one of the 20th century’s most innovative art collectives.

Warhol pieces, some showing the half tone treatment (dots)

The pieces below are not for sale

Just showing the half tone effect (dots)







end of segment