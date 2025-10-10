The world is witnessing an unprecedented and historic silver squeeze, the likes of which have never been recorded in modern financial history. Spot silver exploded past $51 per ounce, sending shockwaves across global markets and shattering previous records. But this price action barely scratches the surface of the chaos now engulfing the precious metals sector: overnight in London, one-month silver lease rates—normally a sleepy corner of the market—spiked to levels as high as 200%. This is not a typographical error or market rumor. For several hours, anyone desperate enough to borrow physical silver faced triple-digit annualized rates, a signal that the physical metal itself is vanishing from accessible vaults and banks are waking up to a full-fledged shortage.​

Vaults Drained and Panic Sets In

Major bullion banks, including JPMorgan, HSBC, and Bank of America, are now openly refusing to roll over maturing silver leases, prompting a frantic scramble by both manufacturers and other banks to secure any remaining metal—at almost any price. The industrial backbone of the global economy is being forced to buy physical silver outright, sending spot premiums through the roof and making clear that paper exposures no longer guarantee delivery or safety. Manufacturing giants in electronics, solar, and jewelry have lost access to their usual lease-based sourcing. Reports from logistics hubs in major cities detail an extraordinary escalation: industrial 1,000 oz bars, which typically travel by ship, are now being loaded onto airplanes in a desperate airlift to get silver where it’s needed most, particularly in London where the liquidity drought is acute.​

Lease Rates: The Smoking Gun of Collapse

The market’s distress is most visible in the overnight lease rates. According to Bruce Ikemizu of the Japan Bullion Market Association, the London implied lease rate shot to 39.2% on October 9, a figure so outlandish that seasoned traders say it signals imminent default. But boots-on-the-ground reports confirm that in the overnight panic, rates even touched the 200% mark as the scramble hit its peak. Industrial users trying to secure delivery described it as “the market screaming that there is no more silver forthwith.” This is backwardation and shortage not seen even during the notorious 1980 Hunt Brothers episode or the 2011 spike—a powerful indication that world supply is at a breaking point.​

Futures Market Breakdown: Arbitrage and Default Risk

For the first time in modern memory, spot silver commanded a premium of $2 to the most active December futures contract—another sign of severe backwardation and a “broken” market. Jamie Carrasco, a widely cited analyst, bluntly stated that the paper/futures system is no longer functioning: “Better get your physical in your possession or own producers with reserves on the ground, because the market is telling us the futures markets are broken.” This gulf between spot and futures pricing is arbitrage theory turned on its head and is prompting emergency shipments of silver off the COMEX to fulfill urgent London delivery.​

“World Running Out of Silver”—A Global Emergency

Physical inventory is evaporating at bullion dealers worldwide. On-the-ground in Singapore, lines formed before dawn at major bullion centers, counters were overrun throughout the day, and transactions ran non-stop as everyone from retail investors to large-scale industrialists jostled to grab the last available ounces. Market reporters describe a “buying panic” of historic proportions, with premiums and shortages worsening by the hour, not the day. ETF logistics are failing to keep up, as vault stocks shrink and some market makers simply can’t deliver metal fast enough for new units.​

Regulatory Panic and Cover-Ups

The crisis is so severe that in the U.S., regulatory authorities reportedly suppressed new CFTC data releases, with market rumors swirling that the government had to “shut down” reporting to mask the full extent of bullion bank shortfalls. Never before have the structural flaws in the world silver market been laid as bare as they are now. The world is running out of accessible, deliverable silver—in real time and in plain sight.

Risks and Aftershocks

If this silver squeeze persists, spillover effects could devastate the banking system, as institutions short the metal face potentially unlimited losses—especially in a market where central banks have no strategic silver reserves to bail out failed deliveries. Analysts warn that once broken, trust in the physical metal market may never fully return. The race is on for every participant, professional or retail, to obtain real, physical silver—or to own producers with solid, in-ground reserves—before inventories disappear altogether.​



This is how the scam works, their scam is breaking

The LBMA-COMEX-ETF system is a diabolically ingenious scheme that allows the largest banks and financial institutions to dominate precious metals markets and maintain control over silver prices. These interconnected market centers back each other up with overlapping stores of physical metal, creating an illusion of abundance while flooding the system with pure paper contracts and settlement mechanisms designed to suppress genuine physical demand. At the heart of this system lies a deeply entrenched arbitrage—the banks profit from artificial price spreads between futures (COMEX), physical (LBMA), and ETFs, recycling paper claims for metal rather than actual silver bars.​

Paper-based transactions overwhelm the real market, drowning out genuine supply-and-demand signals, especially when most authorized participants have no intention of taking delivery of the actual metal. Exchange for Physical (EFP) mechanisms let insiders quietly settle huge positions off the books, preventing true price discovery and maintaining this closed loop of manipulation. The result is a system rigged to keep silver prices artificially depressed—until shocks like today’s squeeze expose just how little real physical metal is left and how precarious the entire setup truly is.​

Never in the modern era has the world run out of silver before our eyes. Right now, that’s exactly what is happening.