WALL STREET SILVER: Part 1 of 5
Why Did Conrad Kirakosian delete All the Videos on a YouTube Channel he purchased on the dark web?
Usually when you see Before / After photos they start with “before”
But I want you all to see today
SILVERWARS DOWN TO 3 VIDEOS
We already proved that Conrad Kirakosian and maybe Joshua Bingham committed securities fraud? as reported here
Now let the court of public opinion decide the facts
Fact 1: Jon Little shows his face, his address on full display on internet for past 15 years
Fact 2: The Illuminated Ape (allegedy Joshua Bingham) and man behind the Red King Crown aka “King of Money” (allegedly Conrad Kirakosian) have never revealed their identity
Jon Little phone number is always 412-863-3736
His email address is always xlradar@gmail.com
Anyone can look up his PA or IN address
Jon has shown his face on Kitco with Michelle Makori, Palisades Gold, Ron’s Basement and 50 other podcasts
To date, the illuminated ape (allegedly Joshua Bingham) and Red King crown king of money (allegedly Conrad Kirakosian) have both never shown their face or been on podcast or can be publicly searched
Jon Little has been published over 100 times this year alone including goldseek, silverseek, moneymetals, jerusalem post, fxstreet and numerous other publications
the illuminated ape and red king crown king (both so called moderators of reddit) have never been published
Look what Conrad Kirakosian’s (guy who hides behind a red king crown, aka king of money persona) believes is the best way to serve people he told he posted *240 times per month in an attempt to collect money from silver miners (write xlradar@gmail.com for copies)
*Keep in mind there are usually about 20 business days per month.
No content agency would consider stating they post 240 times per month per each client over 5 or more clients. Such absurdity
look at the SILVERWARS station today