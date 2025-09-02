Ray Dalio’s dire warning — “something worse than a recession is coming” — is not mere hyperbole. America stands at the verge of an unprecedented financial reckoning, and the warnings etched across Dalio’s analyses deserve urgent attention: the storm is not theoretical, it is already gathering force.

The Debt Tsunami

Currently, the US budget deficit sits at a staggering $1.9 trillion, the eighth largest in history. But what’s truly alarming is the $9 trillion in federal debt that must be refinanced by March 2026 — a historic refinancing event that dwarfs previous periods of fiscal stress. Rather than merely rolling over old obligations, the US Treasury must flood the market with new debt just to keep the lights on.

The Looming Supply Shock

Dalio warns that this debt-market deluge is setting the stage for a “supply shock.” The essential risk: there may not be enough buyers willing to finance America’s debt binge. Investor confidence, battered by the relentless deficit spending and an absence of fiscal discipline, is eroding fast. The result is an atmosphere of anxiety and hesitation, as seen in recent Treasury auctions met with tepid demand.

Foreign Buyers Are Retreating

The world’s steadiest hands are getting shaky: Japan and China, once dominant buyers of US Treasurys, have cut their holdings, undermining a pillar of dollar stability. While the UK and several smaller nations have upped their purchases, this is a poor substitute for the lost heft of Japan and China. The retreat underscores a structural shift away from reliance on US debt.

Economic Conditions Poison the Well

Add to this a toxic economic environment. Since 2023, the Federal Reserve has clung to high interest rates and worked to shrink its balance sheet, a twin policy to tame inflation that makes selling government debt all the harder. Tariff wars, most notably Trump’s aggressive trade measures, raise prices and weaken Treasury demand further. Investors now demand higher yields before buying US bonds — they don’t trust the coupons to keep pace with inflation and risk.

Rising Yields Signal the Death Spiral

All these pressures push bond yields higher, and as yields rise, so too does the government’s interest burden. This feedback loop — higher funding costs fueling more debt, which then requires even higher yields to attract buyers — is Dalio’s “death spiral of debt”. Unlike previous cycles, there’s no easy exit: inflationary risk is embedded, and investor appetite is waning.

The Global Monetary System Is Shaking

When other countries view the US dollar as an inflationary asset rather than a bulwark of value, they move to dump their Treasury holdings at scale. Dalio describes this as “the breaking down of the global monetary order,” a phrase that should stop policymakers cold. For decades, the dollar’s status as global reserve currency provided a backstop for American excess; today, even that foundation is starting to crack.

The Flight to Gold

Data shows the consequences clearly: global central banks, distrustful of US monetary discipline, are aggressively buying gold. The US dollar’s share of global reserves has dropped to its lowest in 30 years, a potent signal of eroding confidence. Countries are hedging against US inflation by stockpiling hard assets, not dollars.

Policy Paralysis

The US government’s political gridlock exacerbates the crisis. Dalio points out that fiscal discipline — the kind that underpinned America’s golden economic era — is nowhere to be found. Paralyzed by partisan conflict, policymakers avoid the “hard cuts” required to restore sustainability, betting instead on wishful thinking and market resilience.

Investor Playbook

Dalio’s advice is as stark as his warning. To survive the coming storm:

Reduce exposure to fiat currencies, especially US dollars.

Increase allocations to gold, silver, and other inflation-resistant assets.

Diversify across classes and geographies.

If venturing into equities, prioritize silver miners and other hard asset producers.

The Unvarnished Truth

America is approaching an “economic heart attack.” The soaring deficit, a tsunami of refinancing, the absence of robust buyers, and crumbling global confidence mean a financial reckoning is no longer a hypothetical — it’s a process already underway. Dalio’s warnings are not Cassandra-like doom-mongering: they’re brutal clarity rooted in hard numbers, historical cycles, and the undeniable logic of debt math.

If policymakers refuse to heed this warning and investors fail to adapt, the death spiral will not be merely a Wall Street crisis, but a historic inflection for a global order that may not find its footing again.

US Economy in Trouble

How to play Collapse of the US Dollar

Only Four miners stand out as the most compelling opportunities—each extremely undervalued and perfectly positioned for explosive growth.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC: AYASF | TSE: AYA) operates Morocco’s renowned Zgounder mine, one of the world’s highest-grade and fastest-growing primary silver projects.

Andean Precious Metals (OTC: ANPMF | TSE: APM) runs the San Bartolomé operation in Bolivia, a prolific, low-cost producer sitting atop vast reserves and expansion opportunities.

Kuya Silver (OTC: KUYAF | TSE: KUYA) is advancing its flagship Bethania mine in Peru, targeting high-grade silver mineralization in a country synonymous with silver riches.

Summa Silver (OTC: SSVRF | TSE: SSVR) just merged with Silver47, creating a junior powerhouse advancing resources totaling nearly 150 million ounces across world-class districts in Nevada, New Mexico, and Alaska.

All four offer unique entry points as silver’s next supercycle begins, providing both near-term production and blue-sky exploration upside.

Graddhy states, "The silver miners ETF SIL is now breaking out. Been saying this huge opportunity is coming, and it is now here." And it has had a big move since then (38%), as expected. With many silver miners moving 100% or more. Note that it did follow the black, unchanged, arrow. Some are now posting the pink breakout, but that is not the big breakout, the big breakout was the blue breakout.”

Many miners are still in the red but look how well Silver Academy picks do



