Ten to 14 silver miners connected to Vizsla Silver’s Panuco project near Concordia, Sinaloa, were abducted by armed men on January 23, 2026, and remain missing as of the latest reports.

What has been confirmed:

Multiple Mexican and international outlets report that armed men entered housing used by engineers and other workers tied to the Canadian-owned Vizsla Silver project in the La Clementina/Concordia area on Friday, January 23, and took them by force.

Mexican sector organizations (including the Association of Mining, Metallurgical and Geological Engineers of Mexico) describe the victims as mining professionals/engineers working for or contracted to the Vizsla Silver mine.

Vizsla Silver has issued an official statement confirming that “ten individuals have been taken” from its Panuco project site in Concordia, Sinaloa, calling it a “security incident” under investigation and saying local authorities have been notified; on-site activities have been temporarily suspended.

Canadian and international media (e.g., CBC, Epoch Times) quote Vizsla’s statement and report that ten workers or employees linked to the Vancouver-based company were abducted in Sinaloa

Numbers and discrepancies

Local Mexican reports and family testimonies initially mentioned between 10 and 14 engineers being “deprived of their liberty,” with some specifying that several are from Hermosillo, Sonora.

Vizsla’s public disclosure consistently uses the figure of ten individuals taken from the project site, which is what Canadian and financial media are repeating.

Status as of now

The incident is being investigated by Mexican authorities; no official confirmation of rescues, releases, or casualties has been published in the sources checked, and details remain limited.

Vizsla states its “immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of the individuals involved” and that its crisis and security teams are engaged, but it has not released names or further operational details.

It is accurate to say that mining engineers and other workers tied to Canadian company Vizsla Silver were kidnapped in Sinaloa on January 23, 2026, from accommodations linked to the Panuco project, and that at least ten people are officially acknowledged as abducted, with some local sources claiming up to fourteen engineers.

Any statement about outcomes (rescued, killed, negotiated release, who is responsible) would be speculative at this point; publicly available information only confirms the abduction, the date, the location (Concordia/La Clementina, Sinaloa), the link to Vizsla Silver, and that the case is ongoing

This story is developing and we will provide an update tomorrow

We also have an update on the silver mine in Durango that was seized by state officials.

We're recommending to our readers to sell silver mining equities if the mining operation is located in Mexico 🇲🇽

