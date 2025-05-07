Disclaimer: A Pattern as Old as Civilization

I read all your letters-95% of which are very positive-but some of you ask why I’m perceived as anti-Trump. The truth is, I’m not necessarily anti-Trump. In fact, I’ve consistently written about how damaging Joe Biden’s policies have been for the average worker, criticizing his decisions regarding NATO, the intentional sabotage of Nord Stream, his ineffective leadership on the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” and his administration’s alleged involvement in moving billions overseas, often through channels like the war in Ukraine.

If there’s one lesson from this newsletter, it’s that silver and gold remain the most reliable tools to protect yourself from the risks of debt and financial instability.

This newsletter examines a provocative thesis: across 5,000 years of empires-from Babylon to Washington-ruling elites have enriched themselves through two timeless tools: perpetual war and currency manipulation. Whether debasing Roman denarii (silver content fell from 95% to 5% by 268 CE) or modern central banks printing trillions, the outcome remains identical: the powerful grow fat while villagers foot the bill.

History’s greatest heist repeats like clockwork. Persian rulers taxed farmers to fund conquests; the Bank of England, a private venture, bankrolled Britain’s global wars; today, the Federal Reserve-a “private” entity with no meaningful public oversight-monetizes $8 trillion in post-9/11 military spending. The playbook transcends party lines: Reagan’s deficits tripled the national debt, Clinton’s “surpluses” relied on Social Security taxes, and Trump’s tariffs masked a 145% inflation tax on imports.

What got JFK Killed - speaking out against Ruling elites (Federal Reserve, a secret society)

JFK alone dared disrupt this machinery. His 1963 executive order challenged Federal Reserve dominance by reintroducing Treasury-issued silver certificates-a move some link to his assassination six months later. Coincidence? I doubt it. Once is happenstance, twice a coincidence but in the USA this happens every day, clearly a pattern.



But as Rome’s collapse proves, empires fall when currency becomes a weapon.

This is not conspiracy theory-it’s pattern recognition. While causation requires rigorous proof, the correlation between centralized power, endless conflict, and currency degradation is etched into every fallen obelisk. Our mission: to ask why no modern leader has broken this cycle… and what happens if we don’t.



We are the villagers and we should have no respect for our so called political leaders. I refer to the political class as the parasitic class.



Like my friend and colleague Doug Casey says, “What type of character defect emerges within people who feel like they want to control others?” The common trait is akin to being a psychopath



Use Silver and Gold to fight back. Become your own bank so you can break free.

The Silent Confiscation: How Your Savings Became Wall Street’s Collateral

What if your retirement account, home equity, and even your child’s college fund were already pledged to backstop a collapsing financial system? This is the chilling premise of The Great Taking thesis: a hidden revolution where ordinary assets - once considered private property - now float in a vast collateral pool to stabilize banks’ derivative bets. When mortgages, pensions, and securities are digitized and tokenized on blockchains, ownership becomes conditional. Your nest egg? A line item in a ledger, subject to reprogramming during the next crisis.

But how did we get here?

The 2008 bailouts offered a preview. TARP’s $700 billion fund didn’t just rescue banks - it established a blueprint for perpetual intervention. By purchasing toxic assets and injecting capital, the Treasury normalized the idea that private losses morph into public liabilities. Fast-forward to today: tokenized Treasuries and biometric-linked accounts complete the feedback loop. Banks no longer need your consent; the fine print buried in pandemic-era stimulus programs already granted it.

Who’s really pulling the strings?

My provocative thesis argues that Trump’s cultural theatrics - transgender sports bans, tariff threats on foreign films, border spectacles - are smoke screens. The real power lies in the fusion of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Pentagon into a singular entity: a modern Corporative State echoing Mussolini’s definition of fascism as the merger of corporate and government power. Consider the parallels:

The Home Depot-ification of America : Mom-and-pop hardware stores were crushed by big-box retailers leveraging scale and data. Now, the same consolidation grips governance. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) operates like Amazon for federal agencies - optimizing control through AI, biometrics, and cross-agency data fabrics.

The Fed-Treasury-Pentagon Axis: When the Federal Reserve monetizes debt and the Pentagon enforces dollar hegemony abroad, “national security” becomes a catch-all justification for confiscation. Real estate? Collateral. Retirement funds? Bailout fodder. Your labor? A commodity to be optimized.

Why don’t we notice?

Trump’s playbook, refined since 2016, relies on authoritarian clickbait: cultural firestorms so visceral they dominate headlines while quieter transformations unfold. A transgender athlete ban here, a tariff threat on Nosferatu there - all while the Genius Act funds AI-driven IRS audits and the Treasury siphons assets into blockchain escrow. Mussolini’s ghost nods approvingly: fascism need not wear a black shirt when it can trend on Truth Social.

What’s the endgame?

Imagine a world where:

Missed payments on a medical bill trigger a credit score nudge from Palantir’s algorithms.

Attending a protest auto-reclassifies your digital ID, restricting access to loans.

Your 401(k) is “temporarily” frozen to “stabilize markets” during the next engineered crisis.

This isn’t dystopian fiction - it’s the logical endpoint of bailouts without accountability, tech without ethics, and fascism repackaged as efficiency.

The question isn’t if the system will tighten its grip, but when.

As small businesses fall to Amazon and local banks dissolve into blockchain consortia, the final merger is clear: a government-corporate hydra that owns your data, your labor, and your future. Trump’s circus distracts, but the real show plays out in bond markets and server farms.

The Great Taking isn’t coming - it’s already here. And your signature was forged in the quiet click of a terms-of-service agreement you never read.

Welcome to the ultimate monopoly: where freedom is a subscription service, and you’re the collateral.

TRUMP hasn't released an "unredacted" version (or ANY version) of the Epstein files.

I wonder why?



Trump decided to turn his White House Lawn into a “Most Wanted” Gallery. What is that saying again about stones and glass houses?





