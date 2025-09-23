Special Report by Niko Moretti





”Nations that become addicted to bloodthirsty campaigns ultimately invite their own ruin. Rome’s relentless drive to conquer neighbors—pillaging gold, spices, and enslaving entire populations—fed an economy of violence, not virtue. To finance these endless wars, emperors steadily debased Rome’s once-prized silver denarius, destroying trust in money and igniting hyperinflation. As currency crumbled, bread and circus spectacles like the Coliseum games distracted a restless populace from decline, but spectacle could not stop the rot. So it is with all empires that fund war with false coin—they devour themselves from within.” - Jon Forrest Little

Understand this is why USA is out of money.

This Military Expansion is POOR STEWARDSHIP AND UNWISE.



All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars: A Moral Case for Gold, Silver, and Peace

Beware the Hand That Gives

Napoleon Bonaparte, brought low by wars funded as much by loans as by bullets, once warned: “Be careful when nations rely on central banks because the hand that gives is above the hand that takes.” The rise of central banking in Europe marked the beginning of modern financial enslavement. When forty London businessmen agreed to loan the king funds to fight France, they extracted the right to issue England’s currency—the power to coin money, once the sacred domain of the people, now wielded for profit and control.

The Power Behind the Throne

Centuries later, Mayer Amschel Rothschild made the arrangement plain: "I care not what puppet sits upon the throne… The man who controls the money supply controls the empire." The real rulers are not the crowned faces, but the invisible financiers. The Federal Reserve’s shadowy birth in 1913 extended this regime, allowing banks to dictate the fate of millions through unbacked paper notes.

The Death of Honest Money, The Birth of Conflicts

When gold and silver were torn from daily life—Roosevelt’s gold confiscation, Bretton Woods’ new world order, Nixon’s dollar divorce from gold—society lost its anchor.

Without honest weights, fiat currency flowed freely, empowering central planners and ending monetary accountability. As a result, the twentieth and twenty-first centuries became graveyards of violence funded by idle printing presses. - Jon Forrest Little

Ben Norton’s Ledger of Endless War

The stark reality: since 1990, the United States alone has unleashed 251 military interventions in countries spanning the globe—more than 250 wars, occupations, or coups bankrolled by debt and fabricated money. Ben Norton and other independent researchers document this relentless violence—enabled only by fiat’s slippery promises, never by gold- or silver-backed constraints.

The Brown University Watson Institute estimates the “War on Terror” and its endless sequels cost Americans over $8 trillion, extracted not from the treasury, but from the digital abyss of unpayable IOUs.

Rome’s Warning: War Addiction Brings Collapse

History is unambiguous: empires addicted to blood and conquest collapse. Rome’s campaigns to seize gold and spices, enslave enemies, and subjugate cultures led to unstoppable debt and currency debasement. As silver vanished from coins, trust in money died. The Coliseum’s games served only as distractions as the empire rotted—a lesson America has forgotten.

George Washington’s Farewell: A Dire Warning Ignored

In his Farewell Address, George Washington cautioned the nation to guard against “cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men” who would subvert liberty for personal gain. He wrote:

“Cherish public credit. One method of preserving it is to use it as sparingly as possible… avoiding likewise the accumulation of debt… not ungenerously throwing upon posterity the burden, which ourselves ought to bear.”

For generations, Congress published annual reports on gold reserves and the status of the monetary base to ensure transparency and integrity. With the shift to fiat currency, this essential practice vanished—leaving the people blind and the bankers free. - Jon Forrest Little

Paper Kings and Ghost Money: Rothschild and Jefferson Speak

The centralization of monetary power, and the abandonment of gold, made Rothschild’s 1863 warning chillingly prophetic:

“The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or be so dependent upon its favours that there will be no opposition… the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system, will bear its burdens without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.”

Thomas Jefferson was no less blunt:

“Paper is poverty. It is only the ghost of money, and not money itself.”

The War Machine Is Fueled by Fiat

Without gold and silver, banknotes and war spending grow infinite. Today, America maintains roughly 850 military bases across over 80 countries, and tens of thousands of active deployments. Every base, every bullet, every endless conflict stems from a monetary system with no boundaries or soul. All wars truly are bankers’ wars.

Monetary Disobedience: The Path to Peace

There is a way out—reclaiming honest money and rejecting participation in the system that feeds war. Every ounce of silver held, every gold coin protected outside the banking apparatus, is resistance. It is not sanctimony, but sanity. If gold and silver governed, war would once again require real sacrifice, and peace would be the default, not the desperate exception.

Let fiat notes wither; let bullion shine. Hold real money, and starve the war machine. This is not merely a financial strategy. It is the beginning of peace. - Jon Forrest Little

end of segment