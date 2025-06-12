Video Report - Must watch, hit the play button. This is unbelievable.

Kentucky US Senator Rand Paul (Republican) on optics RE Trump’s Military Parade

President Donald Trump's decision to hold a massive military parade on June 14, coinciding with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and his own 79th birthday, has drawn widespread criticism as a deeply flawed and outdated spectacle. The event is expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million, an extravagant use of taxpayer funds at a time when many public services, including education, face chronic underfunding. To put this in perspective, the average annual cost of running an elementary school in the U.S. is far less—typically ranging from a few hundred thousand to a few million dollars depending on the district—making the parade’s price tag a staggering and questionable expenditure.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, openly condemned the parade’s militaristic pageantry, stating that he has never been a fan of goose-stepping soldiers and big tanks rolling down the street. He emphasized that the U.S. has traditionally distinguished itself from authoritarian displays seen in countries like North Korea, China, and Russia. His criticism reflects a broader unease that this parade is less about honoring the military and more about glorifying a “killing machine” in a way that normalizes military presence across American cities.

Moreover, critics argue that the parade serves an underlying political purpose: to keep the military close to Trump personally and to intimidate dissent. Trump’s threats to use “very big force” against any protesters during the parade, coupled with his unprecedented deployment of thousands of troops and Marines to suppress immigration protests in Los Angeles, raise serious concerns about the erosion of free speech and freedom of assembly. Legal experts warn that militarizing public spaces to quell protests is an alarming abuse of power that threatens democratic norms.

Public opinion reflects this skepticism. Many Americans view the parade as a poor use of government funds, with significant opposition even among Republicans. The event is seen as a self-indulgent display that prioritizes spectacle over substance, diverting resources from pressing social needs and risking the normalization of authoritarian-style military theatrics on American soil.

In sum, Trump’s military parade is a costly, outdated, and potentially dangerous political stunt that undermines democratic values by glorifying militarism and threatening civil liberties under the guise of patriotic celebration. It is a parade that many believe should never have been planned, let alone executed.

No Kings Protest Against Trump’s Saturday June 14th Parade in over 1,800 US cities





In a powerful nationwide response to President Trump’s planned military parade on June 14, over 1,800 cities are organizing coordinated "No Kings" protests to oppose what they see as authoritarian theatrics. This massive, decentralized movement aims to reclaim democratic values and reject the glorification of militarism coinciding with Trump’s birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Adding significant weight to the protests, Walmart heiress Christy Walton has funded full-page ads in major newspapers urging Americans to peacefully mobilize against what she calls “tyranny from dictators.” The swelling popular sentiment against Trump reflects growing frustration with his administration’s aggressive tactics and costly displays of power.

end of segment