US Secretary of Treasury Declares adopting Gold-backed currency & Eliminating Income Taxes?
still hunting to see if this is a verified account.
There is no “blue check” next to his name but we think is really US Treasury Scott Bessent’s account.
Since we broke this news it appears this is in fact really Scott Bessent’s Twitter account.
As Treasury Secretary, I’m committed to eliminating income taxes, replacing them with a fair consumption tax, and adopting a gold-backed currency. We’ll erase debt, restore financial privacy, and unlock new technologies for a prosperous future. The golden age starts now. - Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent