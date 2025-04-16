A wave of turmoil has swept through the US debt market, exposing deep vulnerabilities in what was once considered the world’s safest financial haven. The catalyst: a barrage of sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which have not only rattled global trade but also triggered a historic sell-off in US government bonds, sending shockwaves through financial markets and driving investors toward gold and silver as alternative safe havens.

Bond Market Flashpoint: The Tariff Shock

The US Treasury market, typically a bastion of stability, has been thrown into chaos. Following the announcement of extensive tariffs on dozens of US trading partners, long-term Treasury yields surged to their highest levels in years—jumping from under 4% to over 4.5% in a matter of days. This spike in yields reflects plummeting confidence: investors are dumping US government debt, raising fears about the government’s ability to manage its ballooning $36 trillion national debt.

The panic was so acute that it forced the Trump administration to abruptly suspend most tariffs for 90 days, after officials acknowledged that the bond market’s hostile reaction risked spiraling into a full-blown financial crisis. In a rare move, senior White House and Treasury officials cited the bond market’s “rebellion” as a central reason for the tariff pause, underscoring just how deeply the turmoil had shaken Washington’s confidence.

Why Are Tariffs Fueling Debt Market Turmoil?

Tariffs are designed to protect domestic industries, but they also introduce inflationary pressures by raising the cost of imported goods. Investors fear that this inflation will erode the value of fixed-interest payments from bonds, making them less attractive. The uncertainty and threat of retaliatory tariffs from major trading partners like China and the EU have only compounded these anxieties, leading to a mass exodus from US Treasuries.

Traditionally, when stock markets tumble, investors flock to US government bonds and the dollar as safe havens. This time, however, both bonds and the dollar have been sold off, a highly unusual and alarming signal that confidence in US assets is eroding across the board. Some analysts warn that the US is facing a “buyers’ strike,” with foreign investors—who hold about 30% of US Treasuries—stepping back from American debt.

Global Ramifications and the Flight to Precious Metals

The consequences extend far beyond Wall Street. As yields rise, the cost for the US government to borrow soars, threatening to crowd out spending on vital programs and increasing the risk of a debt spiral. Higher yields also translate into steeper borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, amplifying recession risks.

With faith in US Treasuries shaken, investors are seeking refuge in traditional safe havens like gold and silver. Prices for both metals have surged as investors scramble for assets immune to political and financial turmoil. The unprecedented volatility has even prompted speculation that the Federal Reserve may need to intervene with emergency asset purchases, echoing the Bank of England’s response to the UK bond crisis in 2022.

A System Under Strain

The recent events have shattered the long-held belief that US government debt is unassailable. As one strategist put it, “Developments in the last 24 hours suggest we may be headed for a serious financial crisis wholly induced by US government tariff policy”. The bond market’s revolt has not only forced a policy U-turn in Washington but also raised existential questions about the future of the US as the anchor of global finance.

With the world watching, the US debt market stands at a crossroads. If confidence continues to erode, the fallout could be felt in every corner of the global economy—unless policymakers can restore stability before the next shock hits.

Gold’s Going Parabolic



But Look at her little Sister Silver (Outperforming Gold in past 5 years)



and with falling Gold to Silver Ratio, Silver will moon shot (blazing fast)







What the Hell is ULICS?



UK, Luxembourg, Ireland, Cayman Islands and Switzerland

Countries like the UK, Luxembourg, Ireland, the Cayman Islands, and Switzerland are prominent locations for hedge funds and tax shelters due to their favorable legal, fiscal, and regulatory environments, which attract financial activity and capital flows seeking efficiency, privacy, and tax advantages.

Selling of US Treasuries: Hedge funds and other investors, often registered in these jurisdictions are dumping US Treasuries to meet margin calls or rebalance portfolios in response to rising yields and market dislocations. This is a ULICS bellwether sell-off, especially if leveraged strategies like basis trades unwind rapidly.



We’re experiencing the great deleveraging events of our era. Gradually, then suddenly.