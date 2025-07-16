Op-Ed by Mr. Carmine Lombardi

The U.S. economy is imploding—not by accident or mere blunder, but by deliberate design. GDP slumps. Real estate markets collapse. Gold surges as the dollar teeters on the verge of irrelevance. Average Americans find themselves trapped in a modern-day feudal system, squeezed tighter every year as the machinery of decline grinds on.

Engineered Sabotage: Our Rigged Financial System

Official numbers confirm what you already feel: the American economy is contracting, not growing. More than a quarter million jobs were erased by sudden government layoffs. Each job loss means less spending, more foreclosures, and a tightening noose on prosperity. The people writing these policies will never face a missed mortgage, never fear for their next paycheck. Their fingerprints are all over the wreckage.

But the malaise is deeper than lost jobs. The foundation beneath the entire financial system is crumbling. Americans hold $18.3 trillion in commercial bank deposits, yet the FDIC’s insurance fund holds just $129 billion—covering barely 0.7% of all deposits. The illusion of safety evaporates if even a small fraction of depositors demands their money at once: the insurance fund would run dry instantly. Every dollar you deposit is a loan to the bank; in a crisis, you’re just another unsecured creditor, not a protected saver.

And if the banks can’t honor your deposits, what hope do your savings and safety nets truly have?

Commercial Real Estate: The Great Unwinding

Take a drive through any major city and witness the devastation: In Chicago, a sprawling office campus that once sold for $148 million fetched only $6.2 million this year. In Denver, two office towers valued at $200 million just a few years ago sold for $3.2 million. In Connecticut, a complex that had $70 million poured into purchase and renovations changed hands for $4 million. Portland’s landmark Big Pink tower, formerly worth $370 million, is on the block for $70 million.

These aren’t minor stumbles; they’re historic implosions. As property values vaporize, banks are saddled with bad loans and assets worth a fraction of their book value. Over $1 trillion in commercial real estate loans are coming due. Who gets left holding the bag when these buildings are virtually worthless? Increasingly, it’s local banks—and, in turn, every depositor and taxpayer.

Why isn’t this destruction front page news? Why are policymakers and media ignoring the greatest erasure of wealth in a generation?

The answer is chilling: this isn’t a catastrophe for the elites. It’s their moment to pounce. As values collapse, they build war chests, ready to scoop up the nation’s assets for pennies. Your loss, their windfall.

Neo-Feudalism: The New American Order

This isn’t just a downturn—it’s a calculated transfer of power. A handful of mega-corporations and political insiders now wield the kind of authority that once belonged to monarchs. One missed property tax bill? You lose your home. Refuse a medical mandate? You lose your job. Step out of line? Lose everything.

Meanwhile, true crimes—child exploitation, war profiteering, fraudulent bailouts—go unpunished. The public is hammered into obedience, forced to pay the ever-growing “property ransom” just to stay afloat.

When did we stop being citizens and start living as disposable serfs in a rigged game?

The Banking System: Built on Sand, Backstopped by Vapor

America’s financial system isn’t just fragile—it’s mathematically doomed in its current form. Over $37 trillion in national debt hangs overhead, with $11 trillion set for near-term refinancing at far higher rates. How can the government possibly manage as interest expense climbs and debt balloons?

Social Security and Medicare are underfunded by more than $73 trillion. If the financial gears finally seize, what remains of our social contracts?

And under it all, fractional reserve banking means there’s nowhere near enough cash if people actually try to withdraw what’s “theirs.” If a genuine crisis hits, there’s no parachute—just a technical default and a cascade of broken promises.

Can America truly survive financially while also stretching its military across five simultaneous conflicts abroad, bleeding billions in endless proxy wars and economic showdowns?

BRICS, Gold, and the Endgame for the Dollar

Against this backdrop, the rest of the world isn’t waiting. BRICS nations, now representing nearly half of global GDP, are rolling out a gold-backed trading system designed to slam the coffin lid on the dollar. Global central banks are stockpiling metal, abandoning greenbacks. Gold’s surge isn’t a mere bull run—it’s a verdict on the cancer eating away at fiat currencies.

If the dollar collapses for good, life savings could evaporate overnight. And the ruling class, ready with their hard assets, will inherit what remains.

The Corporate Vultures Circle: American Carnage by Design

Even foreign investors are cutting their losses. Embraer, the third-largest airplane manufacturer on earth, has canceled U.S. expansion after tariffs and instability made America a hostile investment. That means lost jobs, missed opportunities, and a death knell for Main Street’s future in manufacturing and technology.

Who’s left to rebuild if both global investors and American industry are driven out by engineered collapse?

When Crisis Hits, Where’s the Safety Net?

Your bank doesn’t have your money. The government backstop is a fraction of what would be needed in even a modest panic. Every “insured” dollar is a promise built on empty coffers and borrowed time. The endless crisis in commercial real estate, swelling job losses, and a mountain of impossible debts all point to one outcome: when a run starts, there is no rescue waiting.

Isn’t it time to have a real conversation about the cracks in every cornerstone of America’s financial system?

Conclusion: Silver and Gold—The Last True Lifeboats

As the debt tsunami races higher and the ground beneath real estate crumbles, only two assets remain as true battleships against collapse: silver and gold. Real estate’s supposed safety is gone, exposed as hollowed-out collateral backing an insolvent financial system. The system’s rot is so deep, even gargantuan bailouts and accounting tricks cannot disguise the mathematical certainty of a reset.

There will be no bubble phase in this gold bull market. This time, as the final leg of gold’s surge draws the curtain on the old order, the world is poised for a global monetary system anchored by gold itself. This framework will keep gold’s value at historic highs; there is no looming bubble, only the steady evaporation of fiat currency value as nations scramble for lifeboats that actually float. The movement in gold and silver prices isn’t a mad dash into speculative territory—it is the measured response of those seeking shelter from worthless promises and failing systems.

For heaven’s sake, do not miss it. Every sign points to this once-in-a-generation monetary reset, and only those anchored in physical gold and silver—not in leveraged, hollowed-out real estate—are assured even a fighting chance in the maelstrom. In the battle for economic survival, gold and silver are your only true lifeboats.

