RESIST THE WAR IN VENEZUELA BT STACKING SILVER

Before you read this article just understand one thing.



The most important thing I have learned throughout this incredible journey as an influencer is this…



1. Gold and Silver drop like a rock when the people trust the system

2. Gold and Silver experience meteoric rises when they don’t.





Trump is set to speak to the American people on live television tonight at 9 p.m. EST, in one of the most closely watched addresses of his presidency.​

Recall that only 5 days ago this is the same Donald Trump that stated “US made $18 trillion in tariffs” when the number was more like $300 billion.



HOW PATHETIC

HOW DISTURBING .

HOW EGREGIOUS



PRO TIP - when you hear statements like this … BUY GOLD AND SILVER, the opposite of what the ruling class loves

Timing and setting

The prime‑time speech will air at 9 p.m. Eastern, with major broadcast and cable networks carrying the address from the White House. Framed as a report on his first year back in office and a roadmap for 2026, the appearance comes at a moment of intense political and economic uncertainty.​

Epstein files backdrop

Trump’s speech comes just days before a statutory deadline that forces the Justice Department to release extensive Jeffrey Epstein case files under the new Epstein Files Transparency Act. Lawmakers in both parties have warned DOJ not to stall or over‑redact the material, putting added pressure on the administration as public curiosity and speculation mount.​

Economic data turmoil

The address also lands amid major disruptions to the normal flow of U.S. economic statistics,

after a prolonged government funding lapse knocked key releases off schedule.

Monthly reports that Wall Street and Main Street rely on:

jobs numbers (CANCELLED UNDER TRUMP)

inflation gauges like CPI and PPI (CANCELLED UNDER TRUMP)

housing indicators (CANCELLED UNDER TRUMP)

and GDP updates (CANCELLED UNDER TRUMP)

all have been delayed or skipped, fueling anxiety about the true state of the economy but don’t worry gold and silver have sniffed out the US economy is in the throws of the greatest depression since 1920s and no one can dispute this

Why the moment matters

Against this backdrop of looming Epstein disclosures and an unusually opaque economic picture, Trump’s 9 p.m. address is poised to follow the same playbook of history



- steal gold

- steal silver

- steal oil



Rome did it, Spain did it, Portugal did it, France did it, England did it, USA does it





From ancient Rome to modern Washington, every empire that debased its currency to fund endless wars and unpayable debts has followed the same tragic script—collapse of confidence, soaring prices, and the destruction of savings.

When the Roman denarius was diluted with base metals, its purchasing power vanished. The same pattern repeated with Weimar Germany, postwar Britain, and now the fiat-currency-driven debt cycle of the 21st century.

Silver and gold have always stood outside this cycle. They cannot be printed, inflated, or defaulted away. They are honest money—recognized across borders and centuries as the ultimate store of value when paper promises falter. In an age where central banks monetize trillions in sovereign debt and governments quietly tax you through inflation, physical precious metals are not speculation—they’re insurance.



BUY SILVER

BUY GOLD



WHO DO WE ENDORSE?

SprottMoney.com where investors can acquire gold and silver bullion from North America’s most trusted dealers, backed by secure storage, transparent pricing, and decades of expertise. As history proves, when currencies fail, those holding hard assets endure. Protect your wealth—hold what endures.



When thinking of buying gifts over the Holidays … Don’t waste money on disposable trinkets that lose value and end up in landfills?

Real wealth lasts. Silver and gold endure through time, crisis, and inflation. They’re more than adornments—they’re anchors of value. Invest in what holds substance, not symbols.

Buy lasting metal, not temporary clutter. Click on the image above to get started.



or just click here, I am humbled to say I am good friends with the Sprott family , they are superb people !!!