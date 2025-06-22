First off, I told everyone this would happen in 2023. For those with brains in their skulls it was an easy call.

President Donald Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, marks a grave escalation in U.S. foreign policy and a direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution is explicit: only Congress holds the authority to declare war. Yet, Trump has unilaterally committed the United States to a war of aggression, bypassing both the legislative branch and the will of the American people. In doing so, he has endangered the lives of American citizens and military personnel stationed in the region, who are now, according to Iranian state media, considered legitimate targets.

A Constitutional Violation and a Democratic Outrage

Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution grants Congress the sole power to declare war. The Founding Fathers intended this as a deliberate check on executive power to prevent presidents from dragging the nation into costly and unnecessary conflicts. While presidents have skirted this requirement since World War II, Trump’s actions are among the most blatant and consequential breaches. Trump’s unilateral war sets a dangerous precedent: if the president can launch a war without congressional approval, the very foundations of American democracy are at risk.

Congress has not authorized this war. In fact, lawmakers have introduced resolutions to stop such unilateral action, and polls show that a majority of Americans oppose military strikes on Iran. Trump’s decision is not only unlawful but also deeply unpopular. According to recent polling, only a small fraction of Americans support airstrikes on Iran, while a much larger group is opposed. The president has ignored both the law and the will of the people, choosing instead to act on his own authority.

The Real Reasons Behind the War

Trump’s motivations for attacking Iran are murky at best, and at worst, deeply compromised. Recent revelations and allegations suggest a confluence of geopolitical and personal interests that have little to do with genuine U.S. national security.

Iran’s Challenge to the Petrodollar:

Iran’s decision to trade outside the U.S. dollar threatens the global dominance of the American currency. The U.S. military is widely seen as the ultimate guarantor of the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency. By striking Iran, Trump is sending a message to any nation that dares to challenge the dollar’s hegemony. Military Backing for the Dollar:

The U.S. military presence in the Middle East is not just about oil or regional stability—it is about maintaining the dollar’s supremacy. When countries like Iran seek to bypass the dollar, they are met with coercion or force. This war is not about stopping a nuclear threat; it is about preserving the economic order that benefits the United States at the expense of the rest of the world. Blackmail and the Epstein Files:

Elon Musk’s recent claims that Trump is in the Epstein files, and that Israel may be using this information to blackmail the president, have added a new layer of suspicion to the conflict. While these allegations are unproven, they are widely discussed in both mainstream and alternative media. The idea that Trump is acting under duress—or to protect himself from personal scandal—raises serious questions about his fitness to lead and the integrity of U.S. foreign policy.

Israel’s Influence and the Cost to America

Trump’s decision to join Israel’s campaign against Iran has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, including from his own supporters. Many Americans are asking: why is the U.S. acting as “Israel’s obedient little lapdog”? Israel has never reciprocated America’s unconditional support with actions that benefit the United States. Instead, the U.S. is drawn into conflicts that serve Israeli interests, often at the expense of American lives and security.

Trump’s MAGA base is divided. Prominent figures like Steve Bannon, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and Charlie Kirk have expressed opposition to U.S. involvement in another Middle Eastern war. Even among Republicans, there is a growing sense that Trump’s actions are reckless and self-serving. The president’s popularity is already embattled, and this latest move could further erode his standing.

The Human Cost and the Risk of Escalation

Iran has made it clear that any direct U.S. attack will be met with retaliation. Iranian officials have warned that American citizens and military personnel in the region are now targets. If U.S. soldiers die as a result of Trump’s decision, the blood will be on his hands. The president has ignored warnings from Russia and the international community about the dangers of striking nuclear facilities, especially those where foreign scientists are present.

The risks of escalation are real and profound. Strikes on nuclear sites could lead to catastrophic environmental and humanitarian consequences, as warned by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The region is already on the brink, and Trump’s actions have pushed it closer to the edge.

Conclusion: A Dangerous Precedent

Donald Trump’s illegal war on Iran is a betrayal of American democracy and a threat to global peace. He has ignored the Constitution, defied Congress, and disregarded the will of the American people. His motivations are suspect, and his actions are reckless. If American lives are lost in the coming days and weeks, the blame will lie squarely with the president.

The United States deserves better. It deserves leaders who respect the rule of law, who act in the national interest, and who are not beholden to foreign powers or personal scandals. Trump’s war on Iran is not just a mistake—it is a crime. And the American people must hold him accountable.

Call to Action

