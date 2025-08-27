TRUMP'S GOLD SHOCK: $15,000/OZ GOLD & $300/OZ SILVER ROCK THE FINANCIAL WORLD AS FED FALLS AND TREASURY TAKES OVER

Foreword: Founders’ Warnings Echo Through Policy Shifts

George Washington’s Farewell Address warned Americans to guard against men who might exploit their positions for “personal aggrandizement” and pursue policies detrimental to national integrity, warning the country could be led astray by “cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men.” Washington’s caution is often linked by critics to later monetary policies, particularly the abandonment of gold-backed currency for paper money. For decades, Congress published annual reports detailing the country’s gold reserves and the status of the U.S. monetary base, a transparency practice tied to concerns about inflation, integrity, and fiscal responsibility. This reporting declined as the U.S. shifted toward fiat currency, raising ongoing debates over accountability and national financial stability.

As monetary power centralized and the gold anchor faded, a darker warning from the Rothschild brothers of London written in 1863 grew ever more prescient:

“The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or be so dependent upon its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system, will bear its burdens without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.”

And from Thomas Jefferson:

“Paper is poverty. It is only the ghost of money, and not money itself.”

The Great Monetary Reset: Silver Academy Breaks the Story

A tectonic shift is underway in American monetary history—one that will reverberate for generations. At the center of this historic upheaval is President Trump’s campaign to dismantle the Federal Reserve and transfer the reins of monetary policy to the U.S. Treasury under Scott Bessent. This isn’t just administrative reshuffling; it’s the end of the Federal Reserve era and the birth of an entirely new paradigm for the U.S. dollar and economic power.

Trump’s Quiet Revolution: Federal Reserve Out, Treasury In

For over a century, the Federal Reserve has been the steward of American monetary policy. Now, Trump’s strategic appointments and relentless public pressure have set the stage for an unprecedented transition: the absorption of the Fed’s core functions into the hands of the U.S. Treasury. With Fed Governor Lisa D. Cook fired and Stephen Miran installed—Miran, architect of the so-called “Mar-a-Lago Accord”—the path has cleared for a coordinated, Treasury-led monetary reset focused on asset-backed strength and economic leverage.

Gold and Strategic Assets: The New Dollar Backbone

The cornerstone of this reset isn’t just lower rates or unlimited quantitative easing. The real breakthrough is the government’s move to fundamentally revalue and anchor the dollar with tangible assets.

The Treasury now holds approximately 10,000 metric tonnes of gold—more than just the official reserves at Fort Knox, West Point, and Denver Mint, but also “black gold” quietly added from Iraq and Syria.

This stash equals 321,507,000 troy ounces .

At the minimum “Gold Revaluation” target price of $15,000 per ounce

the U.S. gains a staggering $4.82 trillion in newfound collateral—a sum that instantly transforms the balance sheet and underpins global confidence in the dollar.

But gold isn’t the only foundation. In a bold new move, the U.S. government now owns a 10% equity stake in Intel—a pioneering investment in the country’s strategic semiconductor sector. Recent deals further expand this approach. The Treasury brokered landmark agreements with Nvidia and AMD, imposing special federal taxes on windfall chip-maker profits. These two deals alone are projected to generate over $20 billion annually in new revenues. Rather than relying on fiat expansion, the government is stockpiling real-world assets and cash flows, forging a dollar backed not only by gold, but by American industrial might and technological supremacy.

How the Reset Changes Everything

This asset backing gives the U.S. a war chest it never had before. With $4.82 trillion in gold plus strategic equity holdings and new tax streams from its semiconductor giants, the Treasury’s position is unrecognizably stronger. This is monetary reform in action: currency value anchored by real capital, not by central bank promises or contested Treasury bonds. No other nation could rival a dollar underpinned by both gold and the world’s top tech ecosystem.

The significance is enormous. The Federal Reserve’s dissolution and the Treasury’s ascendance mean American monetary policy can be managed with both transparency and leverage. The U.S. dollar stops being a risk and becomes, again, the prime global reserve currency—bolstered by hard assets and reliable cash flows. Foreign central banks, previously worried about dollar inflation or competitive devaluation, must now reckon with a currency backed by almost $5 trillion in gold plus dominant stakes in strategic industries.

Taxing Tech for Sovereignty

The deals with Nvidia and AMD represent more than just fiscal maneuvering—they signal the new doctrine of sovereign finance. By taxing high-profit chip companies, the U.S. Treasury captures the future of innovation, ensuring the dollar is not only a store of value but a share in the world's most advanced technologies. These revenues add another layer of support for America’s monetary stability and global financial leadership.

Hegemony, Restored

The dismantling of the Federal Reserve and shift to Treasury-led monetary management rewrites the global order. The U.S. isn’t just patching up the dollar; it’s restoring supremacy on entirely fresh terms. With a gold price set at $15,000 per ounce and $4.82 trillion in reserves to back it, along with equity in Intel and revenue streams from Nvidia and AMD, the dollar’s credentials as a reserve currency become undeniable.

This is monetary doctrine for a new era—an American dollar anchored to gold and infused with the lifeblood of strategic industry. The result: trust, stability, and renewed global leadership.

Silver Academy Exclusive: The Gold Standard Reboot Nobody Saw Coming

As the first to break this story, Silver Academy brings you the scoop at a genuine turning point: the dramatic downfall of the Federal Reserve, the unstoppable rise of the U.S. Treasury, and America's comeback as the world's premier reserve currency—this time, backed not by political promises, but by mountains of gold and next-gen technology muscle.

Trump’s Side Hustle Statecraft: Coins, Courses, and Cronyism

Our reporting hasn’t pulled punches with anyone—least of all Trump. From hawking Trump coin and pocketing a $500,000 executive branch salary, to globe-trotting for luxury golf resorts and planning a Trump Tower in Damascus, the pattern is clear: personal gain rides shotgun while the public good gets the back seat. Lavish “gifts”—like a half-million-dollar plane—make it hard to ignore the world's most powerful real-estate agent at work.

Epstein, Scandal Evasion, and the Distraction Olympics

If that weren’t enough, Trump’s name still circulates in the never-closed files of the Epstein saga. Credible, harrowing stories from victims as young as 12 have been systematically swept beneath a torrent of headlines and sideshows—a stain on a legacy paved with both influence and impunity.

Pyrite Politics, Golden Payoff

Despite the scandals and the self-dealing, even tarnished architects can stumble into a masterpiece. Scott Bessent and Trump’s coup—ending the Fed and slamming $4.82 trillion in gold onto the national balance sheet—may go down as the biggest bull catalyst for precious metals ever seen in U.S. history.

Sometimes, distrust and corruption light a fire under gold and silver. In this case, America’s monetary reset offers a dazzling windfall for those bold enough to see through the chaos.





end of segment



How to Play the Gold and Silver Revaluation

Positioning for the coming gold and silver reset is not just about buying bullion—it's about leveraging undervalued mining companies poised for explosive upside as precious metals enter their most bullish era in history.

Remember the Facts

Gold: The ultimate leverage play on the dollar’s collapse. With aggressive rate cuts and the largest wave of unbacked money printing U.S. history, gold will anchor wealth while fiat erodes.

Silver: Gold’s turbocharged cousin. As the gold-to-silver ratio (GSR) narrows from 89:1 toward the historical mean of 45:1, silver’s price is set to double (or more), with $300 per ounce in sight by 2026.

Silver Scarcity: Supplies are dwindling as investment and industrial demand surges. Silver is truly on the brink of extinction—invest accordingly.

The Four-Miners Strategy: 10x–100x Potential

For investors aiming for life-changing returns, allocating $25,000 each into four high-octane silver miners will yield massive upside—even if only one hits and some of the others chop sideways. Here are the picks:



All offer compelling entry points with near-term production and serious exploration potential. As silver’s supercycle builds, these companies could become the next ten-baggers or more—transforming a $100,000 deployment into generational wealth. We’re calling for two or three of these to be 10x to 20x plays soon. On 100,000 investment were talking $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 return.

The play is simple: bet on extreme undervaluation, structural supply squeeze, and massive price inflection. A tidal wave of institutional and retail capital is heading for miners that can deliver ounces—and with silver at $300 and gold at $15,000 per ounce on the horizon, those who act now will catch the ride of a lifetime.