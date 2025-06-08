Donald Trump’s presidency has devolved into a troubling display of authoritarianism, marked by a disregard for both the rule of law and the essential workers who keep America running. His latest crackdowns on immigrants—deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles, threatening to strip federal funding from California, and targeting industries that rely on immigrant labor—are not just cruel, but reveal a leader dangerously out of touch with the realities of the American economy and the values of democracy.

Trump does not understand that migrant farmworkers put food on Americans’ tables. The U.S. food system is propped up by low-wage immigrant labor, from California’s strawberry fields to Florida’s orange orchards.

At least 70% of agricultural workers who harvest our crops were born outside the U.S., and nearly half of the workers in meatpacking plants like JBS in Greeley, Colorado, are foreign-born.

Trump’s mass deportation plans threaten to upend this system, risking food shortages and economic chaos. Yet, he continues to demonize the very people who ensure our supermarkets are stocked.

He does not understand that the roofing industry is nearly 30% Hispanic, with some estimates of undocumented workers as high as 75,000—filling a critical labor gap in a sector desperate for skilled hands. The construction sector, too, is deeply reliant on immigrant labor, as are hotel workers, cooks, dishwashers, and maids. Trump’s ICE raids have already disrupted job sites, terrified workers, and fractured families, all while doing nothing to address the underlying labor shortages or the need for comprehensive immigration reform.

Trump’s response to protests in Los Angeles—deploying 2,000 National Guard troops and threatening to bring in active-duty Marines—has sparked confusion and fear. While his administration claims to be restoring “law and order,” the move has been widely condemned as heavy-handed and unnecessary, with California Governor Gavin Newsom calling it “purposefully inflammatory” and warning that it will only escalate tensions.

The specter of martial law looms large, as Trump wields federal power not to protect, but to intimidate and divide.

He has waged petty wars with California, a state that contributes over $80 billion more in federal taxes than it receives, threatening to strip its universities and public services of funding as punishment for policies he dislikes. This is not governance—it is retribution, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes that punish dissent and reward loyalty.

Meanwhile, Trump has been on a self-dealing tour of the world, accepting a $400 million luxury plane from Qatar, setting up golf courses in the Arab world, and even launching a meme coin that netted his family hundreds of millions of dollars.

These actions blur the line between public office and private gain, eroding trust in government and enriching Trump at the expense of the American people.

The launch of the $TRUMP meme coin, with its pay-to-play dinners for top holders, is a brazen example of Trump’s corruption and disregard for ethical norms. He has turned the presidency into a platform for personal enrichment, while his policies target the most vulnerable and essential workers in our society.

Trump’s authoritarian tendencies are on full display: suppressing dissent, undermining the rule of law, and weaponizing government against political opponents and marginalized communities.

He has ignored court orders, threatened to strip naturalized citizens of their status, and attacked the press and independent media. The result is a climate of fear and division, where publicly opposing the government comes with real consequences.

America is not in a civil war, but Trump’s actions are pushing us closer to the brink. His policies threaten to unravel the fabric of our society, targeting the workers who make our economy run, punishing states that dare to disagree with him, and enriching himself at every turn. This is not leadership—it is unhinged authoritarianism, and it must be called out for what it is.

This Trump’s America

Immigrants put Food on Americans Tables



Shocking Revelation: How Meatpacking Giants Like JBS in Greeley, Colorado, Are Exploiting Workers—Human Trafficking, Squalid Conditions, and Wage Theft Exposed

Recent investigations have uncovered a disturbing pattern of exploitation at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado, where hundreds of immigrant workers—many recruited through social media platforms like TikTok—are allegedly subjected to human trafficking, squalid living conditions, and wage theft.

Workers, primarily from Haiti and Benin, have reported being lured to the United States with promises of good jobs and safe housing, only to find themselves crammed into overcrowded motel rooms—sometimes up to eight people sharing a single bed and bathroom, or as many as 40 individuals living in a single home. They are charged exorbitant fees for transportation, job applications, and rent, while facing dangerous working conditions and threats of retaliation if they speak out.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 has called for federal, state, and local authorities to investigate these allegations, which include not only labor rights abuses but also potential criminal violations such as human trafficking and coerced waivers of legal protections. The union’s president, Kim Cordova, has stated, “We’ve been calling out anybody who can help these workers who are being exploited in what we believe is significant human trafficking”.

JBS, the world’s largest meat producer, has responded by banning certain recruiters, replacing human resources leaders, and implementing new training programs, but workers and advocates argue that these actions are insufficient and that the company has long turned a blind eye to abuse.

This scandal sheds light on the harsh realities faced by immigrant workers who form the backbone of America’s meatpacking industry, and raises urgent questions about corporate responsibility, regulatory oversight, and the need for systemic reform to protect vulnerable workers from exploitation.