Donald Trump just imposed a 25% tariff on all auto imports into the U.S., effective April 2.

This move aims to bolster the domestic automotive industry but that is far-fetched goal for the long run but for now will dramatically increase vehicle prices and escalate global trade tensions.

The tariffs apply to both vehicles and automotive components.

President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on all cars and car parts imported into the United States is will have a profoundly negative impact on the US economy and US consumers particularly in terms of inflation.

This move, designed to bolster the domestic automotive industry, will lead to a significant increase in vehicle prices for U.S. consumers, as nearly half of the vehicles sold in the U.S. are imported.

The tariffs, set to take effect on April 2 with collection beginning on April 3, will result in higher production costs for automakers, which will be passed on to consumers in the form of increased prices.

The stock market reacted negatively to the news, with shares of major U.S. automakers such as Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis declining following the announcement.

This suggests that investors are concerned about the potential impact on consumer demand and profitability. Experts predict that auto prices could rise by as much as $12,200 for some models, which would not only affect car buyers but also contribute to broader inflationary pressures. The downstream impact on job losses is extraordinary.

The tariffs will also escalate tensions with key trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and the European Union who are planning retaliatory measures exaggerating more inflation.

While the United Auto Workers union (a weak union at best) has expressed support for the tariffs, viewing them as a measure to protect American jobs, the consumer market place has been downvoting US cars in favor of makes like Toyota, Honda, BMW, Mercedes, Audi and others because of performance related metrics.

Silver and Gold Fight Back

Investing in silver and gold serve as a strategic defense against economic uncertainty and inflation.

Both metals have historically acted as safe-haven assets, maintaining their value as fiat currencies lose purchasing power. Gold, with its lower volatility, is often preferred for its long-standing role as an inflation hedge.

Silver, while more volatile has outperformed Gold in past 5 years.



Both metals offers diversification benefits due to their industrial applications.

By incorporating these precious metals into a portfolio, investors can mitigate risks associated with economic wars, inflation and economic instability, thereby safeguarding their wealth over time.

This approach helps maintain purchasing power during turbulent economic conditions.