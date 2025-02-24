Today I received a letter asking why I am spending so much time reporting on Mexico when this is a Silver Newsletter?



I almost fell out of my chair given that Mexico (since about 1546) has been either the World’s #1 or #2 Silver Producer (globally) but now we have a new plot twist.

Tariffs



MEANWHILE RECALL



Mexico surpassed China as the United States' top trade partner in 2023



Mexico surpassed China as the United States' top trade partner in 2023, marking a significant shift in global trade dynamics. This change occurred for the first time in over two decades, with the last instance being in 2002. The value of goods imported by the U.S. from Mexico rose nearly 5% to over $475 billion in 2023, while Chinese imports fell by 20% to $427.2 billion. This shift is attributed to ongoing U.S.-China tensions, trade disputes, and tariffs, as well as U.S. efforts to import from friendlier and closer countries. The transition is seen as a strategic move to reduce costs and expedite supply chains



Jon Little predicts Trump will announce Tariffs on European Union within the next 30 days

read the last paragraph to grasp why?

Or if you don’t want to read this entire article ( just think of it this way. ) When you drive around your town (or any city you visit) notice how many Mercedes, BMW, Land Rovers, Volvos, Volkswagen and Audis you see compared to if you went to Berlin looking for people driving Chevrolet’s and Fords

Predictive Analysis of 25% Tariffs on US-Canada-Mexico Trade: Impacts Across Sectors and Temporal Scenarios

The proposed reinstatement of 25% tariffs on U.S. trade with Canada and Mexico represents one of the most significant policy shocks to North American economic integration since the renegotiation of NAFTA. This analysis synthesizes historical precedents, current trade dynamics under USMCA, and econometric modeling to project cascading impacts across consumer markets, industrial sectors, and macroeconomic indicators. The unique position of Mexico as America's largest trading partner ($798.8 billion in 2023 bilateral trade) creates asymmetric risks compared to Canada ($891.4 billion total trade), particularly given the depth of integration in automotive and energy supply chains. Short-term impacts will manifest through immediate price transmission mechanisms, while medium-term adjustments will test the resilience of nearshoring strategies implemented post-pandemic.

Consumer Price Inflation Dynamics

Direct Cost Passthrough Mechanisms

The automotive sector faces immediate inflationary pressure, with 27% of U.S. vehicle imports originating from Mexico and 18% from Canada. A 25% tariff on $153 billion in automotive imports would translate to minimum $2,800 price increases on average imported vehicles, disproportionately affecting entry-level models where import penetration exceeds 40%. Consumer electronics containing tariff-affected components (37% of Mexican exports) could see 8-12% retail price hikes within 45 days of implementation.

Substitution Elasticities and Secondary Effects

Historical analysis of the 2018-2019 tariffs shows only 38% cost absorption by foreign manufacturers, with U.S. consumers bearing 52% of the tariff burden. Limited substitution capacity in fresh produce (Mexico supplies 54% of winter vegetables) would generate 15-20% food inflation spikes during Q1 implementation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' input-output models suggest 0.9-1.4% aggregate CPI increase within 60 days, potentially triggering wage-price spiral dynamics in tight labor markets.

Financial Market Contagion Pathways

Equity Market Repricing

Automotive OEMs with Mexican production exposure (Ford -27% downside risk, GM -19%) face fundamental repricing, while logistics firms (UPS, FedEx) could see 12-15% EBITDA compression from cross-border trade volume reductions. The S&P 500's 8.7% exposure to USMCA-dependent corporations creates systemic risk comparable to the 2018 tariff implementation period (-6.2% broad market impact).

Currency and Commodity Markets

The Mexican peso's 14-18% depreciation potential would amplify input costs for maquiladoras, while CAD volatility could disrupt $52 billion in annual energy trade flows. Agricultural futures markets face asymmetric risks - corn prices may decline 9-12% on export restrictions, while seasonal produce contracts could see 25%+ volatility.

Import Compression vs. Export Retaliation

The 2023 trade deficit with Mexico ($152.4 billion) presents complex adjustment dynamics. While tariffs could reduce automotive imports by $38 billion annually, likely Mexican countermeasures targeting $58 billion in U.S. petroleum exports and $28 billion in agricultural shipments may expand the deficit by 12-18% through 2024. Canada's potential retaliation on $84 billion in energy exports compounds these pressures, particularly in refined petroleum products where cross-border supply chains lack short-term alternatives.

Supply Chain

Auto manufacturers' just-in-time inventory buffers (averaging 18 days) create acute disruption risks, with 23% of Tier 1 suppliers likely to breach debt covenants under 60-day disruption scenarios. The Peterson Institute models 4.7% permanent GDP reduction in trilateral trade contraction scenarios, exceeding the productivity gains from recent nearshoring investments.

Energy Market

Refined Products and Electricity Grid Impacts

The U.S. imports 876,000 bpd of Mexican heavy crude, with tariff-driven cost increases ($$4.50-$6.80/bbl) pressuring Gulf Coast refiners' margins. Simultaneously, Mexico's likely restrictions on $3.2 billion in annual U.S. gasoline exports could create regional shortages, particularly in California where Mexican imports cover 14% of demand. Cross-border electricity trade ($1.4 billion annually) faces reliability risks, potentially affecting 2.7 million border-region customers.

Renewable Energy Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Solar panel imports from Mexico (covering 19% of U.S. utility-scale deployments) face 25% cost increases, jeopardizing 8.5 GW of planned installations through 2026. Critical mineral processing (particularly rare earth elements) experiences compounded disruptions given integrated North American value chains.

Agricultural Sector Vulnerability

Fresh Produce and Livestock Dynamics

Winter vegetable supplies (tomatoes, peppers, berries) face 30-40% seasonal shortages, with retail prices projected to increase 22-35% during implementation quarters. Mexican retaliatory tariffs on $18 billion in U.S. corn exports could depress farmgate prices by 14-18%, reversing recent gains in agricultural trade balances.

Meat and Dairy Complex Repercussions

Canada's potential countermeasures against $5.3 billion in U.S. dairy exports threaten 12% of industry revenue, while Mexican restrictions on $4.8 billion in pork shipments would hit major processors in Iowa and North Carolina. The USDA estimates 45,000 farm bankruptcies under prolonged tariff scenarios, concentrated in Midwestern states.

0-30 Day Shock Absorption Period

Immediate cross-border freight volume reductions (projected -28% for trucks, -34% for rail) will strain Laredo and Detroit customs infrastructure. Consumer panic buying generates 15-20% inventory drawdowns in automotive and electronics, while agricultural spot markets see unprecedented volatility. The Federal Reserve faces pressure for 50-75 bps emergency rate cuts to counter incipient recession signals.

30-60 Day Supply Chain Realignment

Automotive OEMs initiate production slowdowns (estimated 18% North American output reduction), idling 73,000 workers. Agricultural co-ops implement crop diversification strategies, but 2024 planting decisions lock in suboptimal patterns. Energy markets bifurcate, with crude oil flows redirecting to Asian markets at $7-$9/bbl discounts, exacerbating Gulf Coast refinery inefficiencies.

60-90 Day Structural Shifts

Permanent trade flow reorientation becomes evident, with U.S. importers shifting $42 billion in sourcing to Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. Mexican manufacturing accelerates China+1 strategies, diverting 14% of FDI to Brazil and India. Congressional pressure mounts for USMCA renegotiation, but electoral timelines complicate diplomatic solutions. The CBO revises 2024 GDP growth downward by 1.2-1.8 percentage points, with persistent inflationary effects through 2026.

The proposed tariffs risk unraveling three decades of North American economic integration, with consumer welfare losses exceeding $186 billion annually and strategic sector vulnerabilities outweighing potential protectionist benefits. Policymakers must weigh short-term political objectives against long-term competitiveness erosion, particularly in automotive and energy sectors where Chinese and European competitors stand to gain market share. Scenario analysis underscores the critical importance of bilateral safeguard mechanisms and accelerated transition timelines for affected industries.





