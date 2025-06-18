Yes all of this has everything to do with SilverNews.

Remember our Thesis

I trot it out every single week

and we are the only Silver Daily News in the World.

Silver is the opposite of Fiat

Fiat pays for wars whereas traditional money (gold and silver) can not pay for wars because a constrained money system does not approve Deficit - War Spending.

Silver and gold drop like a rock when people trust the system

Silver and gold soar to the moon when they don’t

It is my job (I take seriously) to show you why YOU SHOULD NOT TRUST THE SYSTEM





USA elected a Pedophile to The White House and He may start World War III before his dirty dark secret is exposed

The Epstein Trap: Mossad, Blackmail, and Western Politicians

The saga of Jeffrey Epstein is not just a story of individual depravity but a window into the machinery of global power, blackmail, and foreign influence.



Multiple credible sources, including former intelligence officials, have suggested that Epstein operated as a Mossad asset, running a “honey trap” operation to lure Western politicians and elites into compromising situations for the purpose of blackmail. While direct, on-the-record proof remains elusive, the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming: Epstein’s close ties to Israeli figures, his business partnership with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and the pattern of his operations all point to a sophisticated intelligence operation.

Trump and Epstein: A Relationship Beyond Denial

Donald Trump’s relationship with Epstein is well-documented and deeply troubling. Trump himself admitted in a 2002 interview that Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side”. Tapes and witness accounts reveal that Epstein described Trump as his “closest friend,” boasting of their joint exploits and even claiming that Trump’s first encounter with Melania was on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express”. Epstein detailed how he and Trump would target women together, and how Trump would use elaborate schemes to seduce his friends’ wives4. The photographic evidence and witness statements raise serious questions about Trump’s conduct and character.

The Suppressed Epstein Files: Broken Promises and Political Calculus

During his campaign, Trump promised to release the full Epstein files, vowing transparency and accountability. Yet, as of today, only heavily redacted documents have been released, with the most damning evidence still withheld from the public.

The renewed calls for full disclosure, spurred by Elon Musk’s public accusations, have only highlighted Trump’s reluctance to follow through on his promise.

The question is simple: if Trump is innocent, why not release the files in full?

AIPAC, Mossad, and the Machinery of Influence

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is the most powerful foreign lobby in the United States, shaping policy and silencing critics of Israel through campaign funding and political pressure. AIPAC’s origins are intertwined with Israeli intelligence, and its influence extends to both major parties, ensuring unwavering U.S. support for Israel regardless of the consequences for American democracy or global stability. The Mossad’s history of espionage in the U.S. and the Franklin-AIPAC spy scandal further illustrate the deep entanglement between Israeli interests and American politics.

Israel’s Origins: The Rothschild Connection

Israel’s founding was not a spontaneous act but the result of decades of financial and political maneuvering by the Rothschild banking dynasty. The Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for Israel’s creation, was orchestrated with the Rothschilds’ backing, and their financial support built the infrastructure of the new state12. Israel’s establishment less than 80 years ago was a geopolitical project, not a grassroots movement, and its interests have often clashed with those of the broader Muslim world, including Egypt, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, and Russia129.

Trump: Stooge for Central Bankers and Foreign Interests

Trump’s presidency has been marked by self-dealing, foreign entanglements, and a willingness to serve the interests of central bankers and foreign lobbies over those of the American people. His business ties to the Middle East, his deference to AIPAC, and his refusal to release the Epstein files all point to a leader compromised by blackmail and beholden to forces beyond U.S. borders.

Conclusion: Release the Files or Stand Exposed

The evidence is clear: Trump’s long association with Epstein, his broken promises, and his subservience to foreign interests demand accountability. He must either release the Epstein files in full, as he promised and as the public demands, or admit that he is complicit in the very crimes he claims to oppose. The American people deserve the truth—and a president who serves them, not the architects of blackmail and foreign domination.

end of segment