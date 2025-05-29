Special News Report by Carmine Lombardi

Despite gold and silver’s historic role as hedges against government overreach, endless wars, and official corruption, the U.S. government—and its mainstream media allies—work overtime to suppress public discussion of these metals. University economics and business programs rarely mention gold or silver, and financial news outlets routinely dismiss them as relics or “second-class” investments. This blackout is especially ironic given the government’s own obsession with secrecy about its gold holdings, with decades passing since any independent audit of Fort Knox or the national silver stockpile. While officials downplay precious metals, they fiercely guard the truth about America’s real wealth.

What happened to the gold in Fort Knox? That’s the question gripping America after a whirlwind of presidential promises, billionaire bravado, and a half-century of stonewalling. The gold in Fort Knox isn’t just any gold—it’s the same bullion seized from U.S. citizens in 1933, supposedly held in trust for the nation. But if that’s true, why has no independent audit occurred since 1974? Why did Trump and Musk—two men unafraid of controversy—go dark after vowing to expose the truth?

Let’s follow the trail of questions an honest investigation would demand.

Why Did Trump and Musk Suddenly Go Silent?

In February 2025, President Trump publicly vowed to audit Fort Knox, declaring on Air Force One, “We’re going to go into Fort Knox to make sure the gold is there”.

Elon Musk, formerly the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, called for a livestreamed audit, insisting, “It is actually the gold of the American people, so the American people…have a right to see their gold”. For a moment, the odds of an audit soared on prediction markets. Then—nothing. By March, both men had fallen silent. No visit. No audit. No explanation. Did a classified briefing shut them down? Was the risk of exposing the vault’s contents too great for even these powerful figures?

Why Hasn’t There Been a Real Audit Since 1974?

Here’s the next question: Why has no independent third party been allowed to verify the gold since a single, limited inspection in 1974?

That “audit” was little more than a photo op—one vault, a handful of bars, no full inventory. The U.S. Mint claims annual audits occur, but these are internal, with no press, no video, and no outside oversight.

The last comprehensive audit—counting, weighing, and assaying gold bars—was in 1953. Since then, the American people have been locked out of their own vault.

Why Are Senators Denied Entry?

If the gold is there, why the secrecy? Senator Mike Lee, who holds clearance for nuclear weapons sites, has been repeatedly denied entry to Fort Knox.

Senator Rand Paul was forced to formally request an audit, noting that “forty-two years had elapsed since a civilian was allowed to enter and view the gold vault”.

If elected officials can’t see the gold, who can?

Is the Official Figure—147 Million Ounces—Anything More Than a Paper Claim?

The U.S. Mint insists Fort Knox holds 147.3 million ounces of gold—worth nearly $950 billion at current market prices. But that figure is unverifiable. No independent audit has confirmed it in over five decades. The number exists on paper, not in provable, physical form.

What Happened to the Gold Seized from Citizens in 1933?

In 1933, FDR ordered Americans to surrender their gold, which was then moved to Fort Knox. What began as a “national safeguard” became a generational blackout. The gold that was taken from citizens may no longer even exist in the vaults. If not, where did it go—and who profited?

Could the Gold Have Been Swapped, Loaned, or Even Faked?

For decades, rumors have swirled that some bars were swapped for gold-plated tungsten—identical in weight, but worthless. The only way to detect such a swap is by drilling into the bars, something never allowed in official audits. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has admitted to “gold swaps” with foreign central banks, meaning U.S. gold has left the country under secret agreements.

When Germany demanded its gold back from the New York Fed, it took seven years to repatriate—raising suspicions about whether the gold was really there at all.

Is Fort Knox’s Security Meant to Protect Gold—or Secrets?

Fort Knox is one of the most secure facilities on Earth, with 22-ton vault doors and a perimeter bristling with military and Mint Police. But is that security meant to keep thieves out—or to keep the truth in? The refusal to allow independent verification suggests the latter.

What Would a Real Audit Reveal?

Let’s be blunt: If the gold is gone, the United States faces a crisis of trust and solvency on a scale never seen before. The gold in Fort Knox is not just metal—it’s the foundation of America’s monetary credibility. If it’s missing, who took it? And why has no one been held accountable?

The American People Deserve Answers

Fort Knox holds gold seized from citizens, stored under military protection, and never audited publicly. The structure may still stand—but what it contains is a classified mystery. The American people are locked out of their own vault.

So ask your senator. Ask Trump. Ask Musk. Demand: WHERE IS THE GOLD?

No more secrecy. No more myths. Fort Knox is a vault built on silence—and the American people deserve the truth

Shadowy Silver: The Vanishing Act of America’s National Stockpile

If Fort Knox’s gold is shrouded in secrecy, America’s national silver reserves have all but vanished from public record—leaving a trail of unanswered questions and bureaucratic silence.

In 1968, the U.S. Treasury triumphantly transferred 165 million ounces of silver to the Defense Logistics Agency’s Strategic and Critical Stockpiles. This move, hailed as a safeguard for national security, was meticulously documented under the Strategic and Critical Materials Stockpiling Act. For decades, Americans could at least track these vital reserves through official Minerals Yearbooks and government reports.

But by 1995, the story took a sharp turn. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the Department of Defense’s silver stocks had dwindled to just 13 metric tons. By 1996, the number was simply “N/A”—Not Available. And by 2002, the National Defense Stockpile’s silver holdings hit zero. Since then, not a single official report has disclosed the fate of America’s strategic silver.

Why did the government quietly erase silver from its ledgers? Where did those hundreds of millions of ounces go? Was the silver sold, loaned, or simply lost to time and accounting tricks? The answers remain locked away, hidden behind layers of bureaucracy and classified memos.

Just as with the gold in Fort Knox, the American people deserve transparency. The disappearance of the nation’s silver stockpile is not just a footnote—it’s a warning. When national wealth can vanish without explanation, trust in government accounting is the first casualty.

