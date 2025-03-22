President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at accelerating domestic mining and processing of critical minerals. The order prioritizes the production of minerals such as gold, uranium, copper, potash, and other critical materials identified by the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC). This initiative is designed to streamline the permitting process for mining projects by requiring agencies involved to submit a list of all mineral production projects within 10 days. Following this, they must identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or permitted within an additional 10 days. The order leverages the Defense Production Act to expedite leasing and development on federal properties.

The Interior Department is tasked with prioritizing mineral production on federal lands, designating mining as the primary use in areas with known mineral deposits. Existing land use plans may be amended to align with this prioritization, ensuring that mining activities are given precedence over other uses. The order positions critical minerals as a national security imperative, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign imports, particularly from China. To support this goal, the Secretary of Defense is tasked with adding mineral production as a priority area for industrial capability development.

Financial support is also mobilized through the Defense Production Act and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to back domestic mining projects. Additionally, the Export-Import Bank is involved in securing offtake agreements for U.S. projects, further bolstering the financial foundation for these initiatives. However, environmental groups fear that the order could lead to increased pollution, threaten endangered species, and undermine protected landscapes like national monuments. Local communities are concerned about the impact on waterways and sacred tribal lands.

The timeline for implementation is swift, with agencies required to submit their lists of projects within the first 10 days, followed by the identification of priority projects within the next 10 days. In the future, the administration plans to reveal which mineral-rich federal lands will be prioritized, potentially opening up new areas for mining. The National Mining Association and some think tanks welcome the move as a step towards reducing U.S. reliance on foreign minerals. Conversely, environmental groups and some local communities are preparing legal challenges, citing concerns over environmental degradation and public land management.