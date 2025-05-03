Op-Ed by Carmine Lombardi

A sitting U.S. president posts an AI-generated image of himself as the pope-on the official White House website and his own social media. Is this the new normal, or the latest descent into political absurdity?

President Donald Trump’s decision to digitally don the papal vestments is not just a meme gone mad; it’s a gesture that reeks of delusion, disrespect, and a profound misunderstanding of the world’s largest Christian community.

Who was the first pope? St. Peter, the humble fisherman, chosen by Jesus himself, whose martyrdom in Rome laid the foundation for a church that now counts over 1.4 billion adherents worldwide. The papacy is not a costume to be worn for internet clout; it is a sacred office, rooted in sacrifice, humility, and spiritual authority. How can a man who boasts of grabbing power and attention at every turn possibly grasp the weight of that legacy?

The Roman Catholic Church is not a punchline. With nearly one in five people on earth identifying as Catholic, the pope is a spiritual leader whose words and actions ripple across continents.

For millions, the image of the pope is inseparable from faith, tradition, and centuries of history. So what does it say when the American president, fresh from attending Pope Francis’s funeral-where he was caught dozing off, chewing gum, texting, and breaking every protocol of respect-decides to paint himself as the next pontiff?

Is this leadership, or a grotesque parody of it?

Let’s call it what it is: a gesture of insanity and delusions of grandeur. Trump’s AI papal self-portrait is not just “bad form” or “bad manners”-it’s an act of insolence, bordering on blasphemy.



How many devout Catholics, still mourning the passing of Pope Francis, saw that image and felt their faith mocked? How many foreign leaders, watching America’s highest office descend into self-parody, are now recalibrating their view of U.S. seriousness on the world stage?

What must the world think as Trump, in just 100 days, has mused about invading Greenland, “taking back” the Panama Canal, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” and even suggesting New Mexico should be called “New America” Are these the pronouncements of a statesman, or the ramblings of a man untethered from reality? Each new headline leaves allies baffled and adversaries emboldened.

The pattern is unmistakable. Trump has used his office to promote $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins-digital currencies that not only enrich him and his family but also open the door to foreign influence, a clear violation of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause. How can Congress allow a sitting president to profit from untraceable foreign money while shaping policy that directly affects those markets? Is the presidency now a brand to be monetized, or a trust to be honored?

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy teeters as foreign investors accelerate their dumping of U.S. Treasuries, a controlled demolition that threatens to undermine the very foundation of American financial stability. Who benefits from this chaos? Who profits as interest rates soar and confidence erodes?

And on the world stage, Trump’s vaunted promise to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours has devolved into a muddled, self-serving minerals deal with Kyiv-one that excludes Russia and all but guarantees a protracted conflict, feeding the insatiable appetites of the U.S. military-industrial complex. Is this peace, or profiteering? Is this the art of the deal, or the business of endless war?

Character is destiny, and Trump’s character flaws are now global liabilities. His lack of judgment, his penchant for spectacle over substance, and his utter disregard for the sacred and the solemn have left America diminished in the eyes of the world. How many more lines will be crossed? How many more sacred traditions will be mocked before we admit: this is not leadership, but a dangerous, disrespectful farce?

The world is watching. The question is: are we?

Addendum



Donald Trump Jr. has launched an ultra-exclusive, invite-only club in Washington, D.C., called "Executive Branch," with a staggering $500,000 membership fee, plus annual dues.

The club, co-founded with investment partners and the sons of a prominent Trump ally, is explicitly aimed at CEOs, tech moguls, and policy elites seeking privileged access to President Trump’s inner circle. Launch events have already drawn several Trump administration officials and wealthy business leaders, raising substantial concerns that the club is designed to sell direct access to the President or his advisers-a clear conflict of interest reminiscent of pay-to-play politics.

This arrangement starkly echoes the nepotistic traditions of ancient Rome, where power and influence were concentrated within ruling families, and the emperor’s son was groomed for succession.

The Executive Branch club thus stands as a modern emblem of nepotism and elite favoritism, blurring the lines between public service and private enrichment.



end of segment