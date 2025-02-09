The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) allegedly protects consumers in financial markets by enforcing laws, regulating financial institutions, educating consumers, handling complaints, and promoting fairness and transparency in financial products and services.



But us cynics know they stink at their job and make things worse right?

The Trump administration's recent move to halt the operations of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has sent shockwaves through the financial world. While many view this as a concerning development for consumer protection, there's a silver lining for those who favor sound money principles and the Austrian school of economics.

For years, the CFPB has been a powerful force in regulating financial markets, often intervening in ways that distort natural market forces. Its sudden removal from the equation could pave the way for a more organic, market-driven approach to finance - one that aligns closely with Austrian economic theory.

The Austrian school emphasizes the importance of free markets and sound money, typically favoring precious metals like gold and silver as the basis for a stable monetary system. With the CFPB out of the picture, we may see a reduction in the artificial manipulation of financial markets that has become all too common in recent years.

Regulatory agencies like the CFPB have long been criticized by Austrian economists for their role in enabling practices such as quantitative easing, excessive money printing, and bank bailouts. These interventions, while often well-intentioned, ultimately disrupt the true price discovery mechanism for assets like gold and silver, which have intrinsic value and can't be printed at will.

Without the CFPB's oversight, we may see a more authentic valuation of these precious metals emerge. This could be a boon for investors and savers who have long recognized the inherent worth of gold and silver as stores of value and hedges against inflation.

Moreover, the removal of the CFPB could lead to a reduction in the financialization of the economy - a trend that has seen an increasing disconnect between financial markets and the real economy. This financialization has often benefited large institutions at the expense of ordinary savers and investors, creating bubbles and instability in the process.

A return to more traditional, tangible forms of wealth like gold and silver could help restore balance to the financial system. These metals have stood the test of time as reliable stores of value, immune to the whims of central bankers and government policymakers.

Of course, this transition won't be without its challenges. The absence of the CFPB may lead to some short-term volatility and uncertainty. However, for those who believe in the principles of sound money and free markets, this could be a unique opportunity to reshape the financial landscape in a more sustainable and equitable way.

While the shutdown of the CFPB may seem alarming to some, it presents a potential silver (and gold) lining for proponents of Austrian economics and sound money principles. By reducing artificial interventions in the market, we may finally see the true value of precious metals emerge, providing a more stable foundation for our financial future.

The USA “claims” they have a lot of Gold, what would happen if …??



Tabula Rasa

the US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly speculating about a revaluation of America’s gold stocks according to Gillian Tett



The concept is simple. You take the inventory USA claims it has and revalue it (right now its on the books at an absurd $42 per ounce number)



So you just start running scenarios and getting creative with double entry accounting.



Wouldn’t it be nice one day to wake up and see that US is no longer in 36.3 trillion dollar debt, what’s latin for blank slate again? Ah yes, Tabula Rasa

At a gold price of $10,000 per ounce, the total value of the U.S. gold reserves would be approximately $2.61 trillion.

This calculation takes into account the conversion of metric tons to troy ounces, with 1 metric ton equaling 32,150.7 troy ounces.

Yes, this valuation is significantly higher than the current market price of gold but after 2008 and all the insane “rabbit out of the hat” solutions The Fed conjured up this appears plausible. As Doug Casey often says “Anything’s possible”