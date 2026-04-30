The government is not building an “immigration system.” It is building an infrastructure of control.

Start with the scam in the House. They rammed through a FISA 702 reauthorization that keeps warrantless surveillance on Americans fully intact by stapling on a shiny decoy: a ban on a central bank digital currency. The sales pitch to members was simple and insulting—vote for this “patriot” package, claim you fought a CBDC, and quietly lock in the spying powers your voters would never approve if they understood them.

Except even that was a lie.

Senate Republican leader John Thune has already made it clear the bill is dead because of the CBDC ban. There will be no ban. The House “win” was theater designed to give cover to those who wanted to look tough on digital tyranny while entrenching the real tyranny: warrantless surveillance and data-mining dragnet power.

And hanging over all of this is Palantir and its government-backed machine. Palantir builds the software that fuses financial records, social media, travel history, communications, and everything else into one giant targeting system. Today it’s branded as “immigration enforcement” and “national security.” Tomorrow, it’s whoever the regime decides is a problem—political dissidents, protesters, journalists, anyone who refuses to sit down and shut up.

Meanwhile, DHS, ICE, and their private prison partners have been busy building and converting warehouses into mass detention hubs—tens of thousands of beds, industrial-scale facilities, contracts lined up and ready. You are being told these cages are for “illegals.” That’s the foot in the door. But a bed is a bed, a cage is a cage, and once the infrastructure exists, the definition of “who belongs in it” is just a policy change away.

Here is the hard truth: the same political class that:

Refuses to require a warrant before spying on you

Refuses to pass a real CBDC ban

Funds Palantir’s all-seeing data grid

Expands detention capacity at industrial scale

…is not doing this by accident.

These beds are not being built just for immigrants. They are being built for whoever the system decides to criminalize next. If you think this machinery won’t eventually be turned on people who speak out, organize, resist, or simply refuse to comply, you have not been paying attention.

This isn’t a warning about what might happen someday.

This is your warning that the architecture to do it is being finished now

end of segment

No one has published a single, definitive, by-state master list of every warehouse conversion and every private detention site, but we do have a partial picture from leaks, reporting, and advocacy maps. Here’s a structured list you can build from and reference.

Known warehouse-to-detention conversions (or attempts)

Surprise / Glendale, Arizona – Large industrial warehouse purchased for an ICE “mega” detention center, around 1,500 beds. Williamsport, Maryland – DHS/ICE warehouse purchase, reported cost over $100 million, slated for up to roughly 1,500 detainees. Tremont, Pennsylvania – Industrial warehouse identified for conversion to a mass ICE detention site. Hamburg, Pennsylvania – Second Pennsylvania warehouse flagged for ICE conversion. Clint, Texas – Warehouse site secured for large-scale detention build‑out. Berks County, Pennsylvania – Existing family facility plus a newly purchased warehouse highlighted in recent DHS/ICE plans and local reporting. Merrimack, New Hampshire (proposed, paused) – Planned conversion of a warehouse into a 500‑bed ICE processing center; blocked by the governor for now.

Reporting indicates 23 warehouse sites surveyed nationally for conversion and 11 warehouses actually bought under DHS/ICE plans before a partial pause in new purchases. Some additional locations in states like Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia, and Georgia have been identified as targets, but specific addresses are often redacted or only locally reported.

Private prisons and large ICE/immigration detention hubs (by state snapshot)

This is not exhaustive—just a starting grid you can expand using the immigration detention site list and interactive maps.

Arizona – Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex (CoreCivic), other ICE‑contract facilities.

California – Adelanto ICE Processing Center (GEO Group), Golden State Annex, and additional ICE jails.

Texas – Dilley family detention center (CoreCivic, 2,400 beds), Karnes County Residential Center, El Paso SPC, El Valle facility, multiple GEO/CoreCivic sites.

Ohio – Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (CoreCivic) with expanded ICE capacity.

Nevada – Nevada Southern Detention Center (CoreCivic) with ICE beds.

Oklahoma – Cimarron Correctional Facility and other reopened facilities for ICE contracts.

New Jersey – Elizabeth Detention Center (CoreCivic), Delaney Hall (GEO).

Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, etc. – Multiple county jails and private centers under ICE/BOP contracts.

To get the full, up‑to‑date, state‑by‑state list, your best references are: