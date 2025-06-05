America, you are standing at the edge of the greatest financial and civil liberties cliff in history. The numbers are staggering and the warning signs are flashing red—yet the public remains dangerously unaware.

As of May 2025, U.S. bank deposits total $18.19 trillion. The FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF), the so-called safety net for these deposits, stands at a mere $140.9 billion. That’s less than 0.8% of total deposits—meaning if even a small percentage of Americans tried to withdraw their money in a crisis, the insurance fund would be instantly wiped out.

If the FDIC insurance fund ($140.9 billion) is compared to total U.S. bank deposits ($18.19 trillion), the ratio is approximately 0.77%. This means that for every $10,000 you have in the bank, only about $77 would be covered if the insurance fund had to pay out proportionally to all depositors.

Amount you’d get back on $10,000: $77.46

Percentage covered: 0.77%

In a systemic crisis where the FDIC fund is spread across all deposits, less than 1% of your money would be protected.

Meanwhile, the U.S. national debt has exploded to $36.2 trillion. The interest alone on this debt now exceeds $3 billion every single day—over $1 trillion per year—surpassing even the entire defense budget. Interest payments are now the second-largest item in the federal budget, higher than Medicare or military spending, and growing faster than any other expense.

How did we get here? Fractional reserve banking is the culprit—a legalized Ponzi scheme that allows banks to lend out your deposits many times over, keeping little or nothing in reserve. Since 2020, the Federal Reserve has set reserve requirements to zero. That means when you deposit money in the bank, it’s not a deposit in the traditional sense—it’s an unsecured loan to the bank9. If the bank fails, you’re just another creditor in line, not a protected customer. This is the biggest rug pull in financial history, a system designed to enrich the few and leave the many exposed to catastrophic loss.

And now, as the system teeters, the “too big to fail” banks have lobbied for laws that convert your stocks, mutual funds, IRAs, 401(k)s, and even mortgages into “security entitlements”—general claims, not true ownership. In a banking collapse, all these assets are pooled as collateral to bail out the banks’ trillion-dollar derivatives bets. If there’s anything left after the bankers are paid, you might get a fraction back—but with over a quadrillion dollars in derivatives, the odds are zero.

The theft is already baked in. You just haven’t been told.

But the nightmare doesn’t end with your money. Dystopian surveillance is now reality. Palantir, a tech giant with deep intelligence ties, has been contracted to build the most expansive civilian data platform in U.S. history, linking your tax records, bank accounts, citizenship status, and social media posts into a single AI-driven database. This system is designed to monitor, profile, and, if necessary, weaponize your data against you. Even Trump’s core supporters are waking up to the betrayal, calling this the “ultimate deep state move” and “the biggest threat to liberty” ever seen.

The “Great Taking” is here. Laws have been quietly changed so that in the next banking crisis, your retirement, your savings, your home equity—all become collateral for Wall Street’s losses. The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) holds the keys. In a collapse, you are just an unsecured creditor. Everything you own can be swept away overnight.

Meanwhile, China, Russia, India, and two-thirds of the world are running from the dollar, accelerating the endgame. When the music stops, the villagers will be left with nothing.

This is your warning shot. Withdraw your funds from the banks now. Take possession of your assets. The ruling elite have already written you out of the script. Don’t wait until the doors are locked and your digital profile is used to deny you access to your own money. The biggest rug pull in history is underway. Act before it’s too late.

Start looking for the signs.





1. Go to the bank and try to grab $7,000 and write me back and tell me what they say to you. You will hear excuses like “We have to order the money” “What do you need $7,000 for? “ First they won’t give it to you and then second they will flag your account with a SAR (Suspicious Activity Report)



2. Start noticing that your bank cards get flagged for fraud on a weekly basis which is the banks way of slowing down you using your card to obtain goods. Why? Because they do not have the funds. They do not have the liquidity



3. Remember that when you make what you think is a deposit you are really giving the too big to fail banks an unsecured loan.



4. Convert fiat notes from US banks into gold and silver coin while you still can.

Recovered cable leaked by a major US bank changing the definition of ownership





