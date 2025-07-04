If you’re a fan of precious metals, you owe President Trump a thank you note—preferably engraved in 24-karat gold. In just five months, the self-proclaimed “deal maker” has managed to turn the global economy into a demolition derby, and in the process, Trump’s incompetence has been a 120 mph tailwind that will push gold 5 times higher by 2030 (and Silver10 times higher)

Tariff Turmoil: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Let’s start with the tariffs. One day, Canada is our best friend; the next, they’re public enemy number one. Mexico, China, the European Union, Russia, Iran—Trump’s trade war Rolodex is thicker than a gold bar. The only thing more unpredictable than who’s getting hit with tariffs is the actual tariff rate, which seems to change more often than his cabinet.

Trump claims tariffs will bring manufacturing back to the U.S., but let’s be honest: the only thing coming back is the ghost of Detroit’s auto industry. Whirlpool left Evansville, John Deere is running for the Mexican border, and Pittsburgh’s steel dreams are rusting away. Why would any company return when domestic policy is more unpredictable than a banana republic’s currency? The U.S. workforce, starved of trade schools and skilled labor, isn’t exactly luring factories home.

Authoritarian Chic: Gladiators, Parades, and Alligator Moats

If you thought the White House was a symbol of democracy, think again. Trump’s latest innovations include UFC fights on the South Lawn, military parades with a dash of goose-stepping, and a proposed “Alligator Alcatraz” that would make even Dr. Evil blush. If Mike Judge’s “Idiocracy” had a sequel, it would be a documentary.

Three-Front War: The Axis of Uncertainty

Why settle for one international crisis when you can have three? Trump is simultaneously picking fights with Iran, China, and Russia, while antagonizing Mexico (which, by the way, sits on a mountain of silver and is now cozying up to Beijing). Just last week, China declared, “We stand with Iran,” after Trump’s latest Middle East adventure.

If the goal was to push America’s adversaries into each other’s arms, mission accomplished.

Corruption: Gold and Silver’s Favorite Perfume

Gold and silver have a nose for corruption, and nothing smells sweeter than a president who treats the White House like a pop-up shop. From $500,000 executive branch memberships to Trump-branded coins, cologne, and phones (made in China, naturally), the merchandising blitz would make QVC jealous. Imagine if JFK had sold “Ask Not” tote bags—Camelot would have looked like a yard sale.

And let’s not forget the $500 million “gift” from Qatar, Trump properties sprouting in Damascus and Riyadh, and the curious case of sanctions lifted in exchange for luxury towers. If you’re a precious metal, this is the kind of chaos you dream about at night.

Surveillance State: Palantir and the Panopticon

For those who like their dystopia with a side of Big Data, Trump’s partnership with Palantir Technologies to build a cross-agency database tracking every American’s tax, banking, social posts, and even travel patterns is the cherry on top. Critics are already comparing it to China’s social credit system, but with more sequins.

Economic Mayhem: The Perfect Storm for Metals

Jobs are being laid off.

Banks are teetering on collapse.

The Fed is trapped—rate cuts are off the table for the rest of 2025 as unemployment edges up and inflation looms.

We now have the three-legged perfect storm for hyperinflation: supply chain woes, labor shortages, and a firehose of liquidity. When people trust the system, gold and silver drop like a rock. But when they see turmoil, instability, and corruption—well, let’s just say the metals market is throwing a party.

The Bottom Line

Trump may be the world’s worst president, but for gold and silver, he’s the best thing since the California Gold Rush. As the system wobbles and the circus rolls on, precious metals are doing what they do best: shining in the darkness. So if you’re holding bullion, raise a glass (or a gold-plated mug) to the chaos—your portfolio has never had a better friend in the Oval Office.

