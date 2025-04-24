Meet Soros Right Hand Guy: Scott Bessent. HE IS NOT TO BE TRUSTED

Let’s cut through the noise.

You’ve heard Donald Trump rail against Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, right? “Fire Jerome!” he shouts from the podium, painting himself as the outsider battling the Wall Street elite.

But what if I told you that behind the scenes, the real story is far more twisted—and far more coordinated?

Here’s where it gets interesting:

Trump’s new Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, isn’t just another suit. He’s the guy who used to break currencies for George Soros. The man who, until recently, was content to pull strings from the shadows. Now, he’s front and center—dropping breadcrumbs about his weekly breakfasts with none other than Jerome Powell.

Wait a minute. Weekly breakfasts? The Treasury Secretary and the head of the supposedly “independent” Fed, meeting like clockwork?

Why isn’t anyone asking: What are they really discussing over those eggs and coffee?

Because here’s what Bessent let slip in a recent Bloomberg interview—a detail that should have sent shockwaves through the financial world, but barely registered a blip:

He knows exactly when the Fed and Treasury will step in to save the market. He’s got the playbook. And he’s not shy about sharing it—at least, not with those who know how to listen.

Let’s pause for a second.

If the 10-year Treasury yield stays above 4.5% for two weeks? Bessent says the Treasury will intervene. If the VIX—Wall Street’s “fear gauge”—spikes to 60? That’s the signal: the bottom is in, and the cavalry is coming.

Is this how a free market is supposed to work? Or is it a rigged game, with insiders passing signals while the rest of us scramble to keep up?

It gets deeper.

Bessent and Powell aren’t just talking—they’re acting. The Fed is quietly slowing its balance sheet runoff. The Treasury is doing “off-run buybacks,” injecting liquidity into the system without the fanfare of formal quantitative easing.

Why the secrecy? Why the coordination?

And why does Bessent sound so confident that the market won’t truly crash? He shrugs off recent turmoil as “somebody got over their skis”—code for, “We’ll let a few hedge funds burn, but we’re not letting the whole thing go down.”

Who gets saved, and who gets sacrificed? Who decides?

Let’s connect the dots.

Trump rails against the Fed in public, stoking fear and volatility. Meanwhile, Bessent and Powell meet in private, plotting the exact moment to step in and reverse the panic. It’s a classic good cop, bad cop routine—a controlled opposition as old as Shakespeare, as cynical as any Roman tragedy.

But here’s the punchline:

Market fear isn’t just a byproduct—it’s the plan. When panic sets in, workers and small investors get squeezed. Insiders, armed with the roadmap, buy the dip. Then, as the Fed and Treasury swoop in, markets surge, and the cycle repeats.

Who benefits? Who pays the price?

And why aren’t more people demanding answers?

Because if Bessent is right—and his track record says he usually is—the fix is in. The next time Trump blames Powell for a market wobble, ask yourself: Is this chaos, or choreography?

The evidence is right in front of us, and the time to act is now. The only question left is as follows:



Will we keep falling for the act?

