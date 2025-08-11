another Sunday Silver Sermon (arriving one day late)

On Loving God, Loving Neighbor, and the Trump Administration’s War on the Poor

Jesus was asked about the greatest commandment. He answered, unequivocally: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.” That total devotion is not an abstract, private sentiment—it’s meant to shape every public policy and civic impulse. And if you want to understand what God is actually like, what He demands, what sets the boundaries for authentic faith, look no further than the Parable of the Sheep and the Goats.

In this story, God is not some distant sky-throne overseer. He stands in the battered shoes of the poor—hungry, thirsty, naked, sick, imprisoned, and homeless. “Truly, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” God does not hide in wealth, status, or the illusion of social order.

And the second commandment—“love your neighbor as yourself”—comes with its own radical twist. Jesus tells the story of a traveler, mugged and left for dead, ignored by the respectable religious elite, rescued by a Samaritan, a social outcast. The neighbor is not just the person next door, not just those similar in status or beliefs, but the one who crosses boundaries to show merciful action.

The Great Betrayal: Criminalizing Poverty in the Shadow of the Capitol

All of which brings us to President Trump’s recent demand: homeless people in Washington, D.C. must “move out IMMEDIATELY.” He promises “accommodations,” but far away from the capital. The federal government is ramping up law enforcement, floating threats of forced relocations, and even the possible deployment of the National Guard. The rhetoric frames homelessness as criminality, poverty as a risk to public order, and human suffering as an eyesore to be “cleared out,” like so much debris.

This crackdown is not mercy; it is cruelty, wrapped in the empty pretense of social concern. The Trump administration’s July 24th executive order does not address the root causes of homelessness—skyrocketing rents, disappearing affordable housing, collapsing support systems. Instead, it makes it easier for states and cities to criminalize poverty, forcibly institutionalize the vulnerable, and withdraw funding from programs like “housing first” that actually work. In D.C., arrests of unhoused people for nonviolent offenses have surged, and the President is using direct federal control over the capital to accomplish what mayors and governors have resisted elsewhere.

What Would Jesus Say? Loving Our Neighbors by Standing Up to Power

Let’s be clear: In the eyes of God, every person sleeping on a bench or in a tent has the same dignity, the same rights, as anyone living in the White House or a $10,000/month penthouse. The recent D.C. law even includes homeless status as a protected class, but federal power now threatens these hard-won rights. God does not recognize the authority of any president or police force to disappear people because they are poor or “unsightly.” The law of the land guarantees due process and equal protection for every citizen, regardless of their housing status.

The path to ending homelessness is not banishing the poor, but creating homes. It is not cages and distant holding centers; it is compassion, justice, and policies rooted in mercy. Donald Trump’s current rampage through our streets is an offense against the gospel and a direct assault on the most basic teachings of Jesus.

The so-called “war on crime” is in truth a war on our most vulnerable neighbors. “There will be no ‘Mr. Nice Guy,’” Trump declares, promising militarized sweeps, mass relocations, and incarceration as tools for “restoring order.” Yet in the judgment of God, the test is very different: Did you feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, welcome the stranger, care for the sick and the imprisoned? Did you see Christ in those at the margins—or did you turn away in fear, or nationalistic pride?

This administration is busy creating enemies out of the poor. True Christians must be busy breaking bread with them. In the end, the measure of our faith is not whom we evict, but whom we embrace. If we do not stand up for those being targeted, we have failed both commandments, betrayed both God and neighbor, traduced both law and gospel. We must not stand by. Instead, we must act—boldly, uncompromisingly, with every ounce of heart, soul, mind and strength.

