

China’s silver market has erupted, with spot prices surging past $100 per ounce—prompted by a sudden freeze on all on-the-spot trades and fund subscriptions. With mining deliveries lagging 30 to 120 days behind, physical silver simply cannot be sourced fast enough to meet this parabolic demand.

Silver’s Supply-Demand Picture: A Brewing Storm

Industrial demand for silver is experiencing a historic boom, especially with China’s dominance across solar manufacturing, AI deployment, and auto production (including EV giants like BYD). Whether it’s advanced solid-state or sodium-ion batteries, both rapidly-expanding industries depend critically on silver’s unrivaled electrical properties.

This sharp demand spike comes as the market faces its fifth consecutive year of structural deficit—117 million ounces short in 2025 alone, with no realistic hope of an immediate supply response. Approximately 70% of mined silver is only produced as a byproduct during copper and zinc mining, leaving true silver production relatively inelastic even as prices spike. Ore grades are declining, new mines are rare, and environmental restrictions keep supply growth on a tight leash.

The Mining Ratio Trap: An Extreme Mispricing

Here’s the shocking math: right now, for each ounce of gold extracted, only 7 ounces of silver are mined—yet the market is trading at a gold-to-silver price ratio near 85:1. Historically this ratio averaged closer to 50-60, and it plummeted to 14 during the 1980 peak, when silver’s limited above-ground supply and industrial use forced a repricing.

Yet for every 7 new ounces dug up, two-thirds are consumed by industry and never recycled. Compare this to gold, where 95% remains above ground, simply stored or traded. The structural deficit is intensifying, shrinking available inventories worldwide—while hundreds of billions in cash, bonds, and stocks could be redirected to silver with even minor portfolio allocation changes.

The Super Spike Potential: Bargain Today, Mania Tomorrow

Silver’s trading at a tiny fraction of gold’s price, but market mechanics—tight supply, relentless industrial demand, and speculative momentum—could drive the ratio back toward historical norms, unleashing silver’s price into triple, even quadruple-digit territory when panic and FOMO set in. In previous silver bull markets, as investors and industrial users compete for ever-scarcer metal, prices can move exponentially.

The Bottom Line: The Breakout Is Here

The world is now witnessing silver break loose. With China leading the charge in solar, AI, and auto tech—all voracious for silver—the global market is staring down a relentless squeeze on dwindling inventories. Physical delivery is months away; spot trades are frozen. As legacy pricing mechanisms shatter, expectations for silver above $100, $200, even $500 or more per ounce are moving from fantasy to plausible near-future scenarios. The mania has only just begun

