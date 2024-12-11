In 1961, President John F. Kennedy addressed the American Newspaper Publishers Association, delivering a speech that would prove eerily prophetic. He warned of the dangers of secrecy in a free society, stating, "The very word 'secrecy' is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings."

Today, his words resonate more than ever as we grapple with a nation seemingly built on lies and deception.

Recent events have exposed the extent to which truth has been suppressed in our society. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, admitted to bowing to pressure from the Biden administration to censor COVID-19 content on Facebook, including humor and satire.

This revelation is just the tip of the iceberg in a long-standing pattern of information control and manipulation.

The aftermath of 9/11 provides another stark example of truth suppression. Despite compelling evidence from Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth suggesting that Building 7's collapse was a controlled demolition, this information has been largely ignored or dismissed by mainstream media and government officials. Similarly, the invasion of Iraq was justified based on false claims of weapons of mass destruction and nonexistent links to 9/11.

Yet, we remain burdened with the Department of Homeland Security, a lasting reminder of decisions made on faulty premises.

Kennedy's prescient words echo through time: "Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions. Even today, there is little value in insuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it."

We find ourselves in a society where these very traditions of openness and truth-seeking are under constant threat.

The neoconservative plans revealed by John Wesley Clark to destabilize and overthrow multiple Middle Eastern countries further illustrate the depth of deception at play in our foreign policy. These covert agendas, hidden from public scrutiny, align precisely with Kennedy's warning about "a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence."

We can hypothesize that the "secret societies" Kennedy alluded to have evolved into modern incarnations: the Federal Reserve, operating behind closed doors to control our economy; the military-industrial complex, pushing for endless conflicts; the CIA, with its history of covert operations; and the revolving door between Congress and Corps that fund them (exclusive and secret clubs where lobbyists and congressmen make deals away from public view. These are where members of Congress transact on the stock exchange after so called “classified intelligence briefings”)

Kennedy emphasized the crucial role of the press in maintaining a free society: "Without debate, without criticism, no Administration and no country can succeed - and no Republic can survive."

Yet today, we see a media landscape often complicit in spreading misinformation or selectively reporting truths that align with corporate or political interests.

The censorship of COVID-19 information on social media platforms is a modern manifestation of what Kennedy cautioned against: "There is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment."

Under the guise of combating misinformation, we've witnessed the suppression of legitimate debate and scientific inquiry.

The threat of misinformation looms large, exacerbated by AI and other technologies capable of producing convincing false narratives.

AI voice cloning, Censorship, other Distortions

Recently, a group of very creative people (who hide behind animations, avatars, and made-up names) attempted to defame my character using AI cloning and other AI tools. This form of online harassment is not just an attack on me, but on the values of integrity and honesty that I hold dear.

Before that, they decided to censor my opinions because, as my readers can attest, I speak truth to power (as indicated in the screenshot below. I was banned from all their secret clubs, and I am delighted with that because this form of mass hysteria and mob mentality has no value for me or any of my valued clients).

I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and understanding I have received from you. Many have messaged me and said things like, "Thankfully, you have exited the toxic drama."

In response to all of this, I took the high road and sent out this press release announcing my departure. I had sought the advice of some prominent people in the Silver community who want to remain anonymous, fearing the vicious tactics of Reddit WSS and Reddit SDC.

I was advised, “Never do business with people you have only met online, who conceal their true identity by hiding behind cartoons and withhold their personal information such as their addresses and work history.”



ok, we return to the OP-ED

The challenge before us is to reclaim the spirit of open discourse and truth-seeking that Kennedy championed.

In conclusion, Kennedy's words serve as both a warning and a call to action. He reminded us that "a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people"

It's time for us to demand transparency, to question authority, and to revive the tradition of a free press that informs and empowers the public. Only by confronting the lies and secrecy that have become endemic to our society can we hope to rebuild a nation truly founded on truth and justice.

Our Entire Economy: A House of Cards Built on Lies

The deception that permeates our society extends far beyond media and politics, reaching into the very foundation of our economic system. The concept of work is simple: we exchange our time, talent, and energy for compensation. However, the current monetary system, controlled by what we might call "Fiat overlords," is fundamentally flawed and dishonest.

The fiat currency system, based on money printed out of thin air with no intrinsic value, is a grand illusion. As more money floods the system, chasing the same goods and services, inflation erodes the value of our labor. This inflationary spiral leads to increased debt, poverty, and wealth inequality, with those closest to the money printers benefiting while workers see their earnings diminished.

If both our news and our money are based on lies, what solution remains? Many argue that a return to sound money, backed by silver and gold, could provide a stable foundation. These precious metals have intrinsic value and have been accepted globally for millennia.

Is it possible to create a parallel system where truth-seekers can organize justly, separate from the rigged markets of the establishment? The human capacity for creativity and the innate desire for truth suggest it is. We will continue to publish thought-provoking pieces that challenge the ruling class and advocate for the working class, believing that an informed and empowered populace can drive meaningful change.

end of section

my opinions are not the opinions of the sponsors



not financial advice