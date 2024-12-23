Op-Ed by Jon Forrest Little





The orchestration of crises for profit and control is a tale as old as civilization itself. From ancient rulers engineering famines to modern financial institutions manufacturing economic bubbles, the playbook remains eerily similar. Today, we find ourselves in an era where simulations uncannily precede real-world disasters, raising alarming questions about foreknowledge and manipulation.

In October 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, Johns Hopkins University, in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum, conducted Event 201 - a pandemic simulation exercise. This exercise modeled a fictional coronavirus outbreak with devastating global impacts. The timing and specificity of this simulation have led many to question whether it was mere coincidence or something more sinister.

More recently, the World Economic Forum conducted a simulation focused on potential bank collapses and failures. These exercises, while ostensibly aimed at preparedness, carry the unsettling implication of potential foreknowledge or even orchestration of crises.

The mantra "never let a crisis go to waste" has become a cynical rallying cry for those who seek to exploit chaos for personal or political gain. As citizens are forced to pivot from one crisis to another, barely catching their breath, the ruling class capitalizes on the confusion and fear to consolidate power and wealth.

The profit motive behind engineered economic cycles is clear. By creating bubbles and orchestrating their inevitable burst, those with insider knowledge and deep pockets can manipulate markets to their advantage. When assets plummet in value, the wealthy swoop in to acquire them at fire-sale prices, only to profit enormously when markets recover. This cycle of artificial boom and bust has been seen in housing markets, tech stocks, and even cryptocurrencies.

Throughout history, rulers have engineered shortages, wars, and disasters to profit off the labor and misery of the masses. In ancient Rome, emperors would sometimes hoard grain to create artificial scarcities, allowing them to appear as saviors when they finally released supplies. Today's methods may be more sophisticated, but the principle remains the same.

In our modern era, we've seen a parade of crises that have benefited the elite: lockdowns that decimated small businesses while enriching tech giants, gain-of-function research potentially leading to pandemic outbreaks, false pretexts for war like the nonexistent weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and the inflationary money printing that has eroded the purchasing power of the working class.

The 2008 financial crisis and subsequent bank bailouts under the "too big to fail" doctrine exemplify how the system is rigged to protect the powerful at the expense of the many. Now, as David Webb warns, new laws threaten to redefine our bank deposits as "unsecured loans," potentially allowing banks to use our savings as collateral for their risky derivative bets. This legal sleight of hand could see citizens' hard-earned money vanish overnight into a "collateral pool" to save banks from their own reckless behavior.

The U.S. banking system, with its fractional reserve practices and massive derivative exposures, increasingly resembles a Ponzi scheme. The paltry $128 billion in FDIC insurance is a drop in the ocean compared to the over $17 trillion in total deposits. When the music stops, it's the average citizen who will be left without a chair.

As inflation soars, poverty deepens, and social unrest grows, the stage seems set for even more crises. The recent sightings of mysterious drones could well be a prelude to a false flag operation, designed to distract from the government's failings and present them as saviors in a manufactured crisis.

The solution to this cycle of manipulation and exploitation lies in returning to sound money principles. A gold and silver-backed economic system would eliminate the ability to print money at will, curbing inflation and removing incentives for endless war. It would also prevent banks from accumulating the massive derivative exposures that necessitate these draconian "bail-in" laws.

In light of these troubling developments, citizens would be wise to consider withdrawing their funds from banks as a precautionary measure. The biggest theft in history may already be in progress, and by the time the average person realizes it, it may be too late.

As we lurch from one crisis to the next, it's crucial to question who benefits from chaos and to recognize the patterns of manipulation that have persisted throughout history. Only through awareness and collective action can we hope to break free from this cycle of engineered disasters and reclaim control over our economic destiny.

Waiting for the Next Crisis, Don’t React, Just Prepare with Gold and Silver



RFK at a New York Post event described COVID-19 as a bioweapon that could hypothetically "ethnically target people."

Moreover, the U.S. has spent hundreds of millions of dollars funding biolabs in Ukraine to develop similar bioweapons. These claims highlight a growing concern about the potential misuse of biotechnology for geopolitical purposes.

These claims underscore the need for transparency in global bioresearch and the ethical implications of weaponizing science for political or military gain.

Gold and Silver Solves Most of the World’s Problems

Gold and silver serve as a bulwark against the economic pitfalls of fiat currency systems. These precious metals inherently combat inflation, the silent wealth eroder that pushes people into poverty and debt. Unlike printed money, which can be created at will to fund wars and benefit various industrial complexes, gold and silver have intrinsic value and limited supply.

By adopting a gold and silver standard, nations could effectively curtail the ability of governments to engage in reckless spending and monetary expansion.

This would naturally limit the funding available for unnecessary wars and the growth of the military-industrial complex. Similarly, it would constrain the unchecked expansion of other sectors that profit from monetary manipulation, such as Big Pharma and tech giants involved in internet policing.

Fractional reserve banking, a key enabler of economic instability, would be significantly restrained under a precious metals-based system.

This would help prevent the boom-bust cycles that allow market manipulators to acquire assets at artificially depressed prices.

Moreover, a return to sound money principles would combat usury and the Cantillon effect, where those closest to newly created money benefit disproportionately.

By providing a stable monetary foundation, gold and silver could help break the cycle of neo-feudalism, offering a path to genuine economic freedom and stability for all



end of segment

my opinions are not the opinions of sponsors



our editorial department is sole and separate from the promotions department



Not financial advice