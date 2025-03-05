Ports, Power, and Precious Metals

From Rome to BlackRock: How Control of Trade Shapes Our World

In the history books (written by the winners), few phenomena have had as profound an impact on global commerce as the emergence of private trading companies and their accumulation of ports. This trend, which reached its zenith during the Age of Exploration, had its roots in ancient times and evolved into a powerful force that shaped the economic and political landscape of the world.

One of the earliest examples of this phenomenon can be traced back to ancient Rome. The Roman Empire, with its vast network of trade routes, relied heavily on private companies known as "societates publicanorum" to manage its ports and collect taxes. These companies, often formed by wealthy equestrians, operated key ports throughout the Mediterranean, effectively controlling the flow of goods into and out of the empire.

However, it was during the 16th and 17th centuries that private companies truly began to amass significant port holdings on a global scale. The Portuguese Empire, which pioneered the European Age of Discovery, established a network of trading posts and fortified ports along the coasts of Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. These ports, while nominally under the control of the Portuguese Crown, were often managed by private merchants who wielded considerable influence over trade in these regions.

The Dutch East India Company (VOC), founded in 1602, took this concept to unprecedented heights. The VOC was granted a 21-year monopoly on Dutch trade in Asia and the power to establish colonies, mint coins, and even wage war. This quasi-governmental entity quickly established a vast network of trading posts and ports across Asia, including strategic locations such as Batavia (modern-day Jakarta), Malacca, and outposts in India, Ceylon, and Japan. By 1638, the VOC had expanded its influence to Africa, establishing a refueling station at the Cape of Good Hope, which later developed into the Dutch Cape Colony.

Not to be outdone, the British East India Company (EIC) followed a similar path. Founded in 1600, the EIC established numerous ports and trading posts across Asia7. Key locations included Surat, Bombay (Mumbai), Madras (Chennai), and Calcutta (Kolkata) in India, as well as outposts in Southeast Asia and China. The company's influence grew to such an extent that it effectively controlled large swathes of the Indian subcontinent by the 18th century.

The accumulation of ports by these private companies had far-reaching consequences. It allowed them to dominate global trade routes, control the flow of valuable commodities such as spices, textiles, and precious metals, and exert significant political influence in the regions where they operated. The VOC, for instance, became the world's first multinational corporation and the first company to issue stocks and bonds.

This trend of private companies accumulating ports and trading posts continued well into the modern era. Even today, we see echoes of this phenomenon in the form of global shipping conglomerates and port operators that control key maritime infrastructure worldwide. The recent sale of port assets by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, including those at the strategically important Panama Canal, demonstrates the ongoing significance of private control over crucial maritime infrastructure in global trade and geopolitics.

In conclusion, the accumulation of ports by private companies, a trend that began in ancient times and reached its apex during the age of European colonial expansion, has played a pivotal role in shaping the course of global trade and international relations. The legacy of this phenomenon continues to influence the world economy to this day.

Within seconds of winning November 2024 Trump states he wants Panama back (raising eyebrows along with his statements he wants Greenland and Canada)

So he is one third to his goal in a little over a month in office.

Recall Trump these two related maneuvers (all be design, backroom deals, they write tomorrow’s newspaper today)

Just last Sunday March 2, 2025 - Trump announced a "Crypto Strategic Reserve" on Sunday, including bitcoin, ether, XRP, solana, and cardano, causing cryptocurrency prices to spike

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) saw record trading volume and outflows amid price volatility, yet remains the largest ETF globally

Look for Trump to partner with other financialized firms with ties to military industrial complex for some arrangement in Greenland.

Remember all these entities (financial, military, manufacturing) will become or act one in the same as we enter into the massive era of mergers, acquisitions and more wealth transfer to the top.

About Blackrock

Should we rename them BlackHeart?

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has faced scathing criticisms for its immense power and influence. Critics argue that the firm wields unprecedented control over public companies and has unparalleled access to government officials. Some have accused BlackRock of using its vast influence to push a narrow moral agenda, raising concerns about conflicts of interest and self-dealing.

Recently, BlackRock's embrace of Bitcoin has raised eyebrows. The firm added a 1-2% allocation to its $48 billion iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) in its model portfolios, and recommends a similar allocation for individual investors. This move coincides with former President Trump's recent approval of a sovereign wealth Bitcoin reserve, suggesting a potential linkage between BlackRock's interests and government policy.

BlackRock, a major investment management firm, is deeply intertwined with U.S. federally controlled funds, including pensions. The company manages over half of its assets for retirement purposes. Its LifePath Paycheck solution has become the fastest-growing retirement income target date strategy for defined contribution plans, amassing $16 billion in assets under management. BlackRock's influence extends to policy-making, as evidenced by its co-hosting of the "2025 National Retirement Summit" with the Bipartisan Policy Center, bringing together policymakers and industry leaders to address retirement issues.

The firm's significant role in managing retirement assets and its involvement in shaping retirement policies underscore its close ties to federally controlled funds and its impact on the U.S. retirement landscape

Why all this matters in the context of a precious metals newsletter

Throughout history, from Rome's Mediterranean dominance to Portugal's Age of Discovery coercion, from the British East India Company's manipulation in India to BlackRock's recent acquisition of Panama Canal ports, a pattern emerges.

Each time powerful entities accumulate control over strategic ports, profound changes occur. New laws are enacted, maps are redrawn, and wealth is redistributed.

This process invariably creates winners and losers, reshaping the global economic landscape. In contrast, precious metals like gold and silver offer a stark alternative.

These timeless stores of value present no counterparty risk, providing a neutral ground free from the power dynamics and wealth transfers inherent in the cyclical accumulation and control of vital trade infrastructure