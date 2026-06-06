



The Pentagon fatigued by Israel over staying their welcome will most likely just take out Israel instead of Iran, here is why



Israel crossed the red line when it recently trotted out the insane notion of attacking Egypt and Turkey, really, expanding the "Greater Israel" project to invade Egypt and Turkey lies in sheer geopolitical lunacy.



Provoking Egypt destroys a foundational regional peace treaty, while attacking Turkey—a massive, modern NATO military power—invites total strategic isolation. It is an unsustainable, apocalyptic overreach that ensures absolute ruin.



The notion of expanding the “Greater Israel” project to invade Egypt and Turkey is a masterclass in theological lunacy and military suicide.

To believe that a nation can casually roll tanks into Egypt—shredding a foundational regional peace treaty—while simultaneously picking a fight with Turkey, a massive, modern NATO powerhouse with a standing army of hundreds of thousands, is pure delusion. It is the height of strategic idiocy to think a modern state can function on a foreign policy dictated by a 2600-year-old tribal grudge match.

Clinging to a 6th-century BC text from First Samuel to justify modern conquest isn’t statecraft; it’s an apocalyptic fever dream. Acting out a savage, Bronze Age mandate to “slaughter every man, woman, infant, and suckling” against heavily armed, industrialized 21st-century nations isn’t just morally bankrupt—it is an absurd speedrun toward total national annihilation. The Pentagon has had enough and now Israel will receive the regime change not Iran.

First step: you run headlines like this

Second step: Invading Israel much easier than invading Iran

Expected outcome: Gives US offramp to this unpopular and immoral war

Foreword

In June 2026, the traditional paradigms of Middle Eastern statecraft have reached a breaking point. Trapped between a doubling of domestic gas prices, an impending electoral wipeout, and an exhausting regional quagmire, Washington faces an existential policy bottleneck. For decades, the United States has operated under the assumption that containing Iran required the unconditional underwriting of Israeli military expansionism. However, the revelation of a critical-level Pentagon counterintelligence assessment exposing pervasive Israeli espionage against top-tier U.S. officials has shattered the illusion of a benign partnership.

Faced with an intractable conventional war against a deeply entrenched Iranian state, a fiercely cynical, highly calculated alternative strategy has emerged within realpolitik circles. The most efficient geopolitical off-ramp is not a catastrophic invasion of Tehran, but rather the systematic operational neutralization of Tel Aviv. By exploiting the mechanics of an ostensible joint coalition, Washington possesses the unique tactical leverage to dismantle the region’s primary destabilizing force from within, effectively saving the American empire from its own client state.

The Logistical and Military Calculus: Iran vs. Israel

To comprehend why a strategic pivot toward neutralizing Israel is superior to an invasion of Iran, one must look past ideological sentimentality and examine the raw mechanics of modern warfare.

Iran presents an asymmetric nightmare for Western military planning. It is a vast, mountainous fortress spanning over 1.6 million square kilometers, defended by a highly motivated, indigenously supplied military apparatus of over one million active and reserve personnel. The Iranian state has spent nearly half a century fortifying its critical infrastructure deep within subterranean mountain complexes, rendering conventional air superiority insufficient. An invasion of Iran demands an amphibious and overland campaign that would dwarf the 2003 Iraq War, costing trillions of dollars, compounding global energy shocks, and guaranteeing a protracted guerrilla quagmire that would collapse any American presidential administration.

Conversely, Israel is a highly concentrated, geographically non-contiguous strip of land with zero strategic depth. Its military infrastructure, advanced air defense networks, and command-and-control apparatus are entirely dependent on the United States for financial survival, technological integration, and munitions replenishment. The Israeli state cannot wage sustained war without American satellite intelligence, the continuous supply of precision-guided bombs, and the diplomatic cover of the United States UN veto.

Furthermore, Israel’s current leadership—driven by the ultranationalist “Greater Israel” project under Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Bezalel Smotrich—has overextended its military capacity. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently bogged down in an unsustainable, multi-front war checklist, executing simultaneous operations across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, while routinely violating the airspace of nominal regional partners like Jordan. By every metric of academic military science, dismantling a heavily fatigued, resource-dependent client state is vastly simpler than invading a continent-sized, sovereign fortress like Iran.

The Trojan Horse Maneuver: The Ultimate Geopolitical Pivot

The execution of this strategic off-ramp relies on a classic operational ruse: The Trojan Horse.

Because the Israeli political structure is thoroughly committed to dragging the United States into a definitive, regime-changing conflict with Tehran, Tel Aviv would eagerly welcome an unprecedented surge of American combat troops, naval strike groups, and special operations forces into its borders. Under the narrative of staging a decisive joint offensive against Iran, the Pentagon would secure seamless, unhindered entry into Israel’s most secure military installations, airbases, and communication hubs.

Once American forces are fully embedded within the theater, Washington executes the pivot. At the operational zero-hour, rather than launching sorties eastward toward Tehran, the Pentagon turns its capabilities inward.

Airspace & Air Defense: Integrated U.S. electronic warfare assets instantly blind local radar arrays, while American-controlled batteries assume total control over the Iron Dome and Arrow networks, rendering domestic counter-measures inert.

Command and Control: Embedded U.S. forces rapidly decapitate the IDF’s centralized command centers in Tel Aviv, grounding the Israeli air force and neutralizing its nuclear delivery systems at the source.

Political Transition: The external flow of capital and munitions is frozen, forcing an immediate cessation of regional hostilities.

This maneuver completely bypasses the domestic political gridlock in Washington. By utilizing executive wartime authority to deploy troops under the guise of defending an ally, the administration avoids the obstruction of a captured legislative branch, where pro-Israel lobbying conglomerates like AIPAC maintain an absolute campaign-finance stranglehold over 83% of the U.S. Congress. The maneuver confronts the domestic political infrastructure with a fait accompli, terminating the extremist Clean Break doctrine before domestic interest groups can mobilize a response.

Justifying the Pivot: The Ledger of Subversion

From a cynical, historical perspective, this operational shift is not an act of unprovoked betrayal, but rather the final settlement of a long-overdue ledger. For nearly eight decades, Tel Aviv has treated its American benefactor not as a sovereign partner, but as a resource pipeline to be manipulated through aggressive espionage and political subversion.

The historical precedents are exhaustive. From the illegal diversion of highly enriched uranium during the 1960s NUMEC affair to the deliberate 1967 attack on the USS Liberty—which left 34 American sailors dead—the relationship has been punctuated by host-nation aggression. Intelligence failures, such as the withholding of advance foreknowledge regarding the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing that killed 241 U.S. Marines, demonstrate a recurring pattern of operational negligence toward American lives.

The subversion extends deep into the domestic fabric of the United States. The 1985 Jonathan Pollard case exposed an extensive intelligence operation passing classified documents to Israeli handlers, a precedent that directly mirrors the June 2026 DIA findings regarding aggressive espionage against current White House officials. Furthermore, the systematic deployment of influence operations—ranging from the pre-9/11 “art student” surveillance networks to the deep, illicit intelligence honeypots associated with the Jeffrey Epstein blackmail apparatus—reveals a calculated effort to compromise and control the Western political elite.

The financial extraction reached its zenith in the 2024 and 2026 electoral cycles, where hundreds of millions of foreign-aligned dollars were poured into domestic primaries to systematically purge independent American lawmakers, such as the orchestrated defeat of Representative Thomas Massie. When a client state actively subverts the sovereign institutions of its patron, dictates its foreign policy through financial coercion, and aggressively monitors its executive deliberations, that state ceases to be an asset. It becomes a malignant liability.

Conclusion

The Balfour pipeline, which bound Western statecraft to a regional project via central banking dynasties, has run dry. Washington can no longer afford to bankrupt its treasury, deplete its conventional munitions, and risk domestic revolution to sustain a multi-front ideological war of expansion. Flipping the script is the only logical conclusion of pure realpolitik. By executing a tactical pivot under the guise of an anti-Iran coalition, the United States preserves its global hegemony, stabilizes the vital energy corridors of the Middle East, and forcefully reminds the world that client states exist to serve the empire—not the other way around.



First to report



Israel and their unending, preemptive chaos to shatter surrounding states. Driven by this ruthless calculus, Israel’s systematic campaign of regional devastation has expanded exponentially into an aggressive multi-front war checklist:

State of Palestine (Gaza Strip & West Bank): From Operations Pillar of Defense (2012), Protective Edge (2014), and Guardian of the Walls (2021) to the ongoing Swords of Iron campaign launched in October 2023. This has resulted in continuous, daily aerial bombardment spanning 2023, 2024, 2025, and into 2026, alongside frequent tactical drone strikes targeting Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus in the West Bank. Lebanon: Transitioning from years of routine cross-border bombardments (2009–2021) to daily tactical shelling post-October 7, culminating in Operation Northern Arrows. This ongoing 2026 campaign features heavy aerial blitzes on Beirut and the Bekaa Valley to support active ground incursions. Syria: A decade of the unacknowledged “War Between the Wars” (2013–2023) featuring hundreds of routine missile strikes on Damascus and Aleppo, punctuated by the April 1, 2024, precision destruction of the Iranian diplomatic consulate, and the ongoing Operation Arrow of Bashan. Iraq: Unacknowledged drone strikes targeting Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) camps like Camp Ashraf (2019), alongside active airspace corridor operations in 2024 using stand-off missile launches to blind local radar networks for wider regional campaigns. Yemen: Massive, long-range aerial bombardments targeting vital fuel reserves and shipping infrastructure at the Houthi-controlled ports of Al Hudaydah and Ras Isa in July and September 2024. Iran: The precision Isfahan radar strike in April 2024, followed by Operation Days of Repentance in October 2024—a massive multi-wave conventional bombardment utilizing over 100 aircraft to strike manufacturing and air defense sites across Tehran. Jordan: Repeated cross-border interceptions throughout 2024 and 2025, where Israeli combat aircraft routinely detonate transiting drone volleys directly over Jordanian soil, raining kinetic shrapnel on a supposed regional partner. Sudan: Long-range projection operations, including the 2012 bombing of the Yarmouk munitions factory in Khartoum and sporadic drone strikes on Red Sea transport columns. Now they want to also go to war with Turkey and Egypt. It’s clearly time for them to be taken out.