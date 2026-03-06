This chart is the most telling chart I’ve seen all year.

Look at these silver inventories falling off the cliff in these 3 vaults



THE GREAT SILVER DRAIN — AND THE GROSSLY MISPRICED MINERS

The most explosive setup in the global metals market is happening right now — and almost nobody gets it.



Physical silver is disappearing at warp speed, while silver miners trade at valuations that make zero sense. The world is watching a slow‑motion train wreck in physical supply — and “Mr. Market” is asleep at the wheel.

THE DRAIN THAT WON’T STOP

Since November 2025, the world’s major vaults have gone into a synchronized freefall.

COMEX — a 41% collapse SINCE NOVEMBER



Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) down 64%.



Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) is running on fumes at just 8.2 million, down from 36 million.

These aren’t rounding errors. These are historic drains.

SHFE dropped 16,769 kilograms in one day this week — nearly 540,000 ounces gone. The day before, another 20 metric tonnes vanished. SGE slipped over 13,000 kg in a week.



At this pace, Chinese vaults could be emptied by the end of March.

China’s domestic silver price has surged past $98/oz, nearly three times the paper benchmark Wall Street relies on to value silver miners — a price it still treats as if it reflects reality.



The arbitrage window is wide open — yet the metal doesn’t flow. Why? Because there’s none left to flow. Silver backing futures is shrinking by roughly 20 to 30 million ounces every month, and it hasn’t reversed once in half a year.

This is not a “dip.” It’s depletion.

THE DELUSION OF $29 SILVER

And yet — despite this carnage in supply — silver miners are being valued as if they’re mining a $29 commodity.



That’s the insanity.

Wall Street has priced the mining sector for a fantasy — as if silver will stay at a depressed paper quote forever, while the real metal clears in Asia at triple the price.



That disconnect is not sustainable.

If the real marginal ounce now commands $90‑$100, then today’s miners are sitting on profit leverage so extreme it borders on absurd. We’re talking about enterprises producing an undervalued monetary and industrial metal during the largest inventory collapse in memory — and priced like they’re mining slabs of flagstone or aggregate for roads. Why? Because the mainstream normies are told by stooges like Jim Cramer that it’s better to invest in pizza delivery apps, snapchat, doordash, social media, companies that weaponize personal data, streaming networks or whatever gadget of the month arrives.

A TURNING POINT MOMENT

When the illusion breaks — and it will — the snapback will be violent. We’re witnessing the same setup that preceded the 2010‑2011 mania, only larger and tighter.

Vaults are emptying. Premiums are exploding. Futures coverage is imploding.

And silver equities are still being treated like scrap metal.

That mispricing won’t last.

When this market finally wakes up to the real clearing price of physical silver, the miners won’t merely rise — they’ll rerate by multiples.

This is the kind of opportunity that comes once a cycle. The fuse has already been lit. The great silver drain is here — and the revaluation of miners is inevitable.



Buy the dip



