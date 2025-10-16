The Golf Hustle and the Banker’s Bet

In the early 1980s, I was a broke college kid at the University of New Mexico, working the bag room at Four Hills Country Club in Albuquerque while trying to reinvent myself. I had been on UNM’s tennis team, but getting my tail kicked by the powerhouses—ASU, UCLA, USC, Pepperdine—drained the fun out of it. Tennis had become combat, not joy. So, I switched to golf, figuring if I was going to start over, I’d do it where the lessons came free—the bag room was my classroom and the club pro was my professor. It didn’t take long before golf consumed me. I practiced obsessively, until I could hold my own against the club regulars and play for something more interesting than par: money.​

That’s where I discovered the art of the press—a wager’s second wind. On any hole, if you were down, you could “press,” starting a new bet while the original one still ran. An 18‑hole round could turn into a four‑hour symphony of wagers—stacked, layered, and tangled until the math itself became a game. The beauty of the press was psychological. You could be losing badly and still claw your way back with nerve, timing, and one perfect swing. You didn’t need to win the front nine—just the next hole.​

That’s exactly how JP Morgan Chase is playing the metals market today. The bank has been hammered on its sprawling silver short—dozens of holes down, figuratively speaking. But instead of folding, it’s hit the most audacious “press” in modern finance: going long gold. By championing the narrative of $10,000 gold, the institution is resetting the game mid‑round, leveraging the new bet to erase the sting of the old one. If the gold run succeeds—and if they pivot to long silver as physical supply evaporates—they’ll not only recover their losses but rewrite the scorecard entirely. Like a hustler turning a miserable front nine into a record‑breaking back, JP Morgan is betting that one well‑timed press can transform defeat into dominance.



In the world of golf hustling, the press bet is the ultimate tool for the outmaneuvered. Down a few strokes or dollars on the front nine? It doesn’t matter—the press lets you flip the game, launching a new wager on any hole, giving you a chance to recoup losses and swing momentum mid‑round. Experienced players thrive on this structure, piling on new bets to ride a hot streak or claw back early errors. The savvy hustler knows: you can lose early, then win the whole day with a well-timed, aggressive press.​

JP Morgan: From Silver Shackles to Pressing the Advantage

For years, JP Morgan has played the bullion markets like a tenacious, sometimes reckless golf hustler. The bank, infamous for mammoth short positions in silver futures, placed calculated bets on lower silver prices—reportedly controlling tens of thousands of contracts, enough to sway prices and suffocate rallies. This strategy fueled profits—until now, as the world’s insatiable demand for real physical metal and cratering vault inventories exposed the dangers of overplaying the short side.​

With silver markets on the verge of an historic short squeeze—where tripled prices could trigger catastrophic losses and even bank failures—JP Morgan stands on a knife’s edge. Massive short exposure has left the institution exposed to billions in potential margin call losses, and no longer can they count on cheap, abundant supply to rescue them from disaster. The cost of borrowing SLV ETF shares for shorts has exploded, vault withdrawals surge, and every tick up in silver threatens a full-blown systemic reckoning.​

The Golden Press: How a New Bet Wipes the Scoreboard Clean

Enter Dimon’s artful, perfectly-timed $10,000 gold forecast—the ultimate press bet in the central banking game. Rather than ride out the pain of a mounting silver short disaster, JP Morgan can pile aggressively into gold, launching long bets as surging prices promise outsized returns. Gold’s meteoric rise from $4,200 to five-figure territory offers a chance to recoup losses, reset their book, and paper over the carnage in silver with fresh victories in gold.​

But the bank’s playbook goes a step further—pressing not just on gold, but potentially flipping into long silver as well. As silver’s price explodes, JP Morgan could become one of the most aggressive silver buyers in the world, unwinding short positions in desperation and then bullishly joining the rally. Like a hustler on a hot streak, the bank can now win back what it lost—and more—by changing sides, exploiting the feedback loops of short covering and relentless physical demand, triggering a violent market reversal.​

Central Banks and The Great Game: Setting the Stage for the Press

JP Morgan isn’t the only one pressing the advantage. As the U.S. government faces $38 trillion in unpayable debt, rumors and whitepapers swirl about imminent revaluations and gold-backed Treasuries. The new monetary regime is taking shape—one where gold and silver are repriced to stabilize not just balance sheets, but the global economic order itself. Tier 1 capital rules enshrine physical gold as pristine collateral, priming the market for a reset where stakeholders—from Treasury insiders to Wall Street giants—stand to benefit from strategic long positions.​

The Press Bet in Action: A Rigged Reversal

Here’s how it unfolds:

JP Morgan rides out the silver pain, eats the margin calls, and lets losses accumulate as the price surges.

Dimon signals a gold run, and the bank piles into gold futures, ETFs, and physical metal—maximizing exposure as prices rocket skyward.

Silver’s short squeeze forces JP Morgan and peers to become buyers, not sellers—fueling an unstoppable feedback loop where short covering pushes prices violently higher.​

With gold and silver soaring, JP Morgan flips the narrative: from villain of price suppression to architect of the new monetary order.

These trends are very bullish for both Gold and Silver as this process won’t occur overnight but playout during Trump’s last term

In hustler terms, the bank forgets the front nine, doubles down on the back, and wins the final wager. The scoreboard doesn’t remember the early blunders—it only records the last victorious bet.

The Rigged Market and the Winners’ Circle

This isn’t market serendipity; it’s a masterpiece of financial engineering. The world’s largest bank leverages its influence, regulatory favors, and systemic risk to orchestrate one of history’s greatest reversals—erasing silver wounds with gold windfalls, and potentially multiplying those gains by flipping to long silver just as the squeeze peaks. Meanwhile, the U.S. government, Federal Reserve, and global monetary powers profit from the same narrative, coordinating policy and market behavior to reprice assets and reset global debt.​

No Coincidences, Only the Consequence of the Press

At Silver Academy, we don’t do coincidences. JP Morgan’s press bet—pivoting from short silver tragedy to long gold and silver triumph—is not luck. It’s choreography, executed with the precision of a hustler teeing off on the final, deciding hole. The only question is, will you recognize the game before the final score is announced?





end of segment