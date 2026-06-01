The King Never Rules Alone

When a king wanted to tighten his grip on the peasants, he didn’t do it alone. He relied on three loyal friends: the soldiers guarding the castle, the masons building the walls, and the blacksmith forging the chains that kept dissenters locked in dungeons. Power was never just a crown—it was an ecosystem of enforcement, infrastructure, and restraint.

Meet The New Castle, Same As The Old

Fast forward a few centuries, swap the crown for a flag, and the playbook hasn’t changed—only the tools have. Today’s “king” doesn’t need iron shackles or stone walls. He has something far more efficient, far more scalable, and far more deniable.

The New Soldiers: Palantir In A Suit

Start with the soldiers. Not the ceremonial kind standing outside the White House for tourists with cameras, but the digital and institutional equivalents—defense contractors, intelligence agencies, and firms like Palantir building the modern surveillance battlefield. These are not guards of a castle; they are custodians of a data empire, mapping behavior, predicting dissent, and quietly ensuring that the perimeter holds.

The New Masons: Stacking Servers, Not Stone

Then come the masons. In the old world, they stacked stone. Today, they stack servers. The surveillance state is no longer metaphorical—it is physical, sprawling across thousands of acres in the form of hyperscale data centers. These are the new castle walls, humming day and night, consuming more power than cities, rising in places where locals are neither consulted nor welcome to object. You don’t see battlements anymore; you see zoning approvals, shell companies, and eminent domain notices taped to your front door.

The New Blacksmith: Code As Chain

And finally, the blacksmith. Once upon a time, he forged iron cuffs. Today, he writes code. The new chains are digital—algorithmic constraints, AI “safety” systems, programmable money, and the looming promise of Universal Basic Income that can be turned on or off like a faucet. Step out of line, and maybe nothing happens. Or maybe your access does. Your transactions stall. Your permissions vanish. No dungeon required.

“Your” Money, Their Toy

If this sounds dramatic, consider the quiet admission from BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: the trillions needed to build this AI infrastructure will come from your savings, your pension, your insurance. Not voluntarily, of course—systematically. Because when you own an index fund, you don’t choose where your money goes. The system chooses for you.

The Index Fund Trap

About 35% of the S&P 500 is now concentrated in companies neck-deep in AI. Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia—the entire stack. Opting out isn’t a principled stand; it’s financial self-sabotage. Give up your 401(k) match, rebuild your portfolio from scratch, and somehow avoid companies tied to cloud infrastructure—which, at this point, is like trying to avoid oxygen.

So no, you’re not “choosing” to fund this. You’re being routed.

From Net Zero To Net Control

And isn’t it convenient that the same architects who spent a decade preaching ESG, Net Zero, and moralized capitalism have abruptly pivoted to the most energy-intensive buildout in human history? Data centers that drain water tables, spike electricity costs, and quietly redraw the map of rural America. Apparently, carbon mattered—right up until something more profitable came along.

When Dissent Becomes “Extremism”

Try objecting, and things get even more interesting. New categories like “anti-tech extremism” begin to appear, broad enough to include not just violence, but rhetoric. Organizing. Complaining too loudly in the wrong forum. The line between citizen and threat starts to blur—not because you’ve changed, but because the definition has.

There are now nearly 4,200 data centers in the United States—an explosion of concrete and steel dedicated to watching, sorting, and monetizing your life.

The U.S. now has roughly eight times more data centers than Germany or the United Kingdom, turning America into the central nervous system of a global surveillance and control grid.

The reason is brutally simple: capital. For three straight years, American tech giants have been shoveling every available dollar into AI infrastructure, not into communities, not into you.

Spending on data center construction has skyrocketed 336% since 2022—a parabolic surge that should make you ask who authorized this and at whose expense.

Data center construction now sits at around $50 billion a year, overtaking what the country spends on building office buildings, which has dropped to about $43 billion and is still shrinking.

For the first time in U.S. history, the physical economy is being rebuilt not around places where people work and live, but around facilities where data is harvested and power is centralized.

This is not “innovation”; it is infrastructure for control. And if people don’t resist now—locally, politically, and financially—it will soon be too deeply rooted to push back.

For the first time in U.S. history, that’s more than what the country spends building office buildings ($43 billion, and shrinking). Take a look at the chart below.





The Quiet Closing Of The Trap

This is how modern control works. No spectacle, no declarations—just incentives, defaults, and systems that quietly close around you. The soldiers are watching, the walls are rising, and the chains are already being fitted.

The only real question is whether you’ll notice before they lock.





Silver within the Dystopian Gray Market



In the end, AI data centers are not just infrastructure; they are the machinery of the Great Taking. Your savings, pensions, and equities are being redefined in law as collateral—swept into centralized pools and clearinghouses to backstop derivatives and keep this monster fed, all under soothing labels like “financial stability” and “national security.” The fine print quietly severs you from true ownership. What you “own” becomes what they can rehypothecate, freeze, or vaporize. In that world, silver isn’t a quaint relic; it’s the last decentralized medium of exchange left in the dystopian gray market.



If lawmakers can quietly redefine dissent against AI data centers as “extremism,” then resisting techno-feudalism becomes a survival skill, not a hobby. The laws are changing faster than most people can read them, and the window to react is closing. The Survival Guide exists to decode this neo-feudal, techno-fascist system and give you practical ways to fight back and stay free. Please become a paid subscriber today to stay ahead of what’s coming.