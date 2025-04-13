Op-Ed by Carmine Lombardi

The global financial system is hemorrhaging trust.

As nations dump $210 billion in U.S. Treasuries and central banks stockpile gold at record speeds, a 2,500-year-old truth reasserts itself: when empires falter, only precious metals preserve wealth.

This isn’t speculation—it’s survival. The U.S. debt bomb now ticks quickly approaching $37 trillion, with interest payments consuming 25% of federal revenue.

Servicing this debt at the current Fed Funds rate around 4.5% is the most shocking and terrifying news that no mainstream media discusses. This means that all other government functions such as infrastructure, social security, national security and future obligations such as unfunded liabilities are ALL AT RISK

Commercial real estate loans implode as office vacancies hit 25%.

Silicon Valley lays off 260,000 workers in 2024 alone.

Meanwhile, gold surges past $3,200/oz as China’s insurers frantically convert 200 billion yuan into bullion.

The message is clear: if you don’t hold physical gold and silver today, you risk becoming collateral damage in history’s greatest monetary reset.

The Eternal Safe Haven

When Rome’s denarius lost 99.9% of its silver content by 268 AD, citizens buried gold solidi to weather collapse.

Today’s fiat currencies face identical pressures—the dollar has lost 97% of its purchasing power since 1971. Gold’s 585% rise against the USD since 2000 pales against silver’s coming surge: industrial demand will devour 85% of global silver reserves by 2050 for solar panels, military, aerospace, robotics, electric trains, electric vehicles and AI chips.

With the gold/silver ratio stuck at 103:1—double the historical average—silver remains grotesquely undervalued. Central banks know this: Russia now holds 23% of reserves in gold, while BRICS nations quietly accumulate 1,037 tonnes annually.

Paper Wealth Is a Mirage

The derivatives market—a $1.2 quadrillion house of cards—faces counterparty defaults as unrealized bank losses hit $1.1 trillion.

Equities? The S&P 500’s 20% decline masks a darker truth: adjusted for inflation, it’s lower than in 1999.

Bonds? Treasury yields scream danger at 4.45%, yet still lag inflation.

Cash? The dollar’s 7% annual loss makes holding it financial suicide.

The Window Is Closing

China’s sovereign funds now allocate 15% to gold-backed ETFs. India’s households bought 41% more silver jewelry in Q1 2025.

Even Wall Street sharks like BlackRock are quietly converting 8% of assets into bullion. Yet most investors remain oblivious, clinging to collapsing 401(k)s and evaporating pensions.

Act Now or Face Oblivion

History’s greatest empires—from Byzantium to Britain—fell when they abandoned sound money.

Today’s debt-saturated, derivative-riddled financial system is following suit. Gold and silver aren’t investments; they’re insurance against societal breakdown. With physical premiums hitting 22% over spot and delivery wait times stretching to 6 months, the scramble has begun.

Final Warning

Every day you delay, your purchasing power bleeds out. Every dollar trapped in stocks or bonds risks vaporizing in the coming debt implosion.

Silver—still under $33/oz—remains the last affordable lifeline for ordinary savers. Gold—the ultimate extinguisher of toxic debt—is the only asset central banks can’t confiscate through inflation.

The choice is brutal but simple: own physical metal now, or watch your wealth follow the dollar into history’s dustbin. The clock struck midnight long ago. Your move.