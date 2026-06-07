

THE ARCHITECTURE OF YOUR ENSLAVEMENT: A WAKE-UP CALL

You are being harvested. If you still believe the daily headlines—the “unending wars” across the Levant, the calculated dismantling of sovereign borders, or the geopolitical chaos—are organic events, you are a willing participant in your own erasure. We are living through the brutal execution of the “Clean Break” doctrine, a neoconservative blueprint that treats the lives of millions as expendable variables in a dark equation for regional hegemony.

THE BIBLICAL PRETEXT FOR INDUSTRIAL SLAUGHTER



Who is Stupid Enough to Believe some obscure passage in 1 Samuel 15:3 to justify Genocide?



It is time to call this what it is: a death cult masquerading as a modern state. By invoking 1 Samuel 15:3 to justify the systematic destruction of populations in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond, they have abandoned international law for a blood-soaked, ancient mandate. This is the “Greater Israel” project in motion, a vision that requires the total erasure of any strategic resistance. And look who enables it: the same political class that makes the pilgrimage to the Wailing Wall to kiss the ring, ensuring their own careers are tethered to the war machine before they even take the oath of office.

THE SILICON PANOPTICON: PALANTIR AND THE DIGITAL GULAG





The land is being stolen, and the data is being weaponized. Huge data centers are erupting across the landscape like metastasizing tumors, consuming our precious energy and water to power Palantir’s algorithmic killing machines. This isn’t just surveillance; it’s the construction of a permanent digital cage. Zuckerberg and the tech oligarchs are not your friends; they are the architects of a behavioral feedback loop designed to keep you sedated, distracted, and incapable of perceiving the walls closing in around you.

THE GREAT TAKING: YOUR SAVINGS ARE ALREADY GONE

While you stare at your screen, the “Great Taking” is stripping the floors out from under you. This is the endgame of the fiat currency scam. Your pensions, your savings, and your equity are being legally redefined as “collateral” to bail out the very banking dynasties that profited from both sides of every conflict since the Warburg brothers sat on opposite ends of the WWI ledger. The Federal Reserve is not a government agency; it is a private cartel designed to fund perpetual war while simultaneously plundering your private property.

THE FIRST STEP: FIND YOUR TRIBE

You cannot win this alone. The system relies on your isolation to keep you fearful and compliant. The single most critical step in your survival is to actively seek out and network with those who are fiercely anti-Zionist. These are the only people who see the map clearly. Build a community of those who understand that the Zionist banking complex is the heart of the beast. We need a parallel society that rejects their propaganda, their wars, and their digital control grid.

Why Silver?



SURVIVAL IS AN ACT OF REBELLION: VOTE WITH SILVER

Stop feeding the machine. The fiat system is a trap meant to keep you tethered to their CBDC-driven gulag. Opting out begins by converting your paper debt into physical silver. Silver is the ultimate “survival rail”—it is the only medium of exchange that exists outside the digital code grid. It cannot be deleted by a centralized algorithm, and it cannot be seized by a keystroke.

The machine is hungry, and it is currently feeding on your future. You can either be the fuel for their next genocide, or you can be the friction that grinds their gear to a halt. Re-educate your neighbors, sever your ties to the banking cartel, and secure your independence before the trap snaps shut.



Call Congress and tell them to stop being Whores

Only 33 have not received money from Israel, pathetic



Aggregate Lobbying Support: When looking at the "pro-Israel lobby" as a whole—which includes groups like AIPAC, J Street, and the Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI)—analyses have found that the vast majority of Congress members (often over 90%) have received campaign donations from these collective entities. For example, a 2024 analysis covering recent election cycles found that only 33 members of Congress had not received donations from this broader network of pro-Israel groups.



Join the Survival Guide today. Next week, we’re publishing direct farm-purchase contacts, bypassing the compromised supply chain entirely. Secure your independence, reclaim your resources, and build a truly resilient, parallel life.









Week ahead

Tomorrow we’ll cover breaking developments out of Mexico: how rapidly the government is fast‑tracking its digital currency, and new evidence that its de facto silver nationalization is advancing at breakneck speed.

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