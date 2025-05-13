One thing I’m confident in (amid a sea of uncertainty) is that the readers of this newsletter are paying attention and close to 99% buy the thesis that gold and silver are the opposite of US dollar and the corruption by products (unending wars, derivatives, debt, fractional reserve banking schemes, inflation) Both GOP and DEM are equally guilty. That’s why we refer to them as the UNIPARTY.

Let’s lay out the facts, one after another, the way any determined prosecutor would build a case for the jury-because the American people are the jury now, and the evidence is damning.

Did Elon Musk Buy a Presidency? YES

Elon donated $291 million to Trump.

Then, Trump’s administration didn’t take action on 40 investigations and killed cases involving Tesla, Space X, and Neuralink — saving Elon billions

The $291 million was a bribe.

This is what corruption looks like.

Start here: Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a top White House advisor, poured more than $291 million into Republican candidates and PACs, making him Donald Trump’s single largest donor in 2024. Why would a tech billionaire shovel a quarter-billion dollars into the political furnace? Is it philanthropy-or something far more sinister?

What Did Musk Get for His Money?

Within Trump’s first 100 days, the administration halted or dismissed nearly 90 federal investigations into lawbreaking corporations, with Musk’s empire the biggest beneficiary.

Before Trump took office, at least 32 open investigations targeted Musk’s companies-Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink-over labor abuses, safety violations, discrimination, and even national security concerns. Trump’s response? Appoint Musk to lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” then systematically fire watchdogs and shut down probes into his donor’s companies. The result: Musk’s bottom line soared, workers lost protections, and the American taxpayer footed the bill. Is this government, or a protection racket?

Is This What Corruption Looks Like?

Let’s call this what it is: a bribe, laundered through the legal machinery of campaign finance, enabled by Supreme Court decisions that have turned democracy into an auction. Musk’s companies, with $38 billion in federal contracts and counting, now operate with impunity, while the agencies meant to police them are gutted or paralyzed. How much more evidence do you need before you call it corruption?

Who’s Gaming the Markets-and Who’s Left Holding the Bag?

But the rot goes deeper. Trump’s administration has become a casino for the well-connected. Six weeks of financial chaos-tariffs ratcheted up to 145%, then suddenly dialed down to 30%-sent markets on a wild ride.

Who profits? In the final minutes before Trump’s tariff “pause,” traders bought millions in out-of-the-money $SPY calls, turning $1.2 million into $16 million in a day. Then, right before Trump’s announcement, they cashed out. Coincidence? Or did someone have advance notice from the corridors of power? Who’s watching the henhouse while the foxes run wild?

Is the Presidency for Sale?

YES IT IS

Meanwhile, Trump is set to accept a $400 million luxury Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar-ostensibly for use as Air Force One, then to be transferred to his presidential library for private use. Qatar, a nation with a notorious human rights record, is simultaneously greenlighting a $5.5 billion Trump-branded golf resort on its coast, in partnership with a Qatari state-owned firm. Trump calls Qatar a “beacon of freedom” while pocketing gifts and business deals. Open bribery is still bribery, even if you tweet about it. If Bob Menendez can face prison for gold bars from Egypt, why should Trump skate for a $400 million jet from Qatar?

Is Congress Any Better?

Don’t be fooled into thinking this is a partisan disease. While Trump and his cronies fleece the treasury, Congress is running its own insider trading racket. Nancy Pelosi’s household made $4.7 million in a single day on the stock market-26 times her annual salary-thanks to perfectly timed trades in AI and cybersecurity stocks that just happened to benefit from government contracts and policy shifts she helped steer.

Republicans are no different: Marjorie Taylor Greene bought Restoration Hardware at its tariff-induced bottom, then watched it soar 52%. The uniparty is united in theft, not governance.



2 astounding plays by Marjorie Taylor Greene

Is the World Catching On?

The world is watching-and voting with its feet. Nations are dumping U.S. assets, ditching the dollar, and piling into gold. Poland’s central bank bought 16 tonnes of gold in April, and Basel III rules now recognize gold as a top-tier reserve asset. Why? Because when the foxes run the henhouse, smart money flees to safety.

What’s Left for the Rest of Us?

So what’s the lesson for any sane person with a brain in their skull? Speak out. Refuse to participate in the charade. And protect yourself with the two things these politicians fear most: gold and silver. When the system is rigged, when both parties are complicit, when the presidency is for sale and Congress is a casino, the only rational response is to opt out-before you’re the last one holding the bag.

How Much Longer Will We Tolerate This?

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about right and wrong. The evidence is overwhelming. The only question left is: How much longer will Americans tolerate a kleptocracy on parade?

Personal note:

Patty Little (brunette on right) standing aside my father Jack Little, circa 1959

My daily conversations with my mother, who resides in the Four Corners area while I'm in Pittsburgh, are a significant part of my life. Despite the distance, we manage to bridge the gap with frequent phone calls and a few in-person visits each year.

Initially, when I delved into the world of silver and gold, my mother was apprehensive, thinking I was becoming overly pessimistic. However, our daily discussions about our leaders' actions have led to a shift in her perspective, and now she is as invested in these topics as I am.

It’s important to remember that both my parents were Republicans. Her father, Herb Dickinson, ran US Senator Pete Domenici’s campaign from San Juan County.

Pete Domenici was chair of the US Budget Committee and was a member of the Republican Party. He served six terms in the US Senate, making him the longest-tenured US Senator in New Mexico’s history.

Domenici is the last Republican to be elected to the US Senate from New Mexico.

My understanding of politics is deeply rooted in my academic background. I began my journey in Political Science at the University of New Mexico in the 1980s, and this forms the foundation of my neutral perspective.

I will stick to my thesis that the US dollar is toxic and has the aforementioned byproducts (debt to pay for unending wars and all the other risks), whereas gold and silver are the only two assets without counterparty risk.

Therefore, I strongly urge all my readers to consider converting their fiat notes into real money, specifically gold and silver, as soon as possible. This is not just a financial decision, but a step towards securing your wealth in the face of the US dollar's inherent risks.

end of segment