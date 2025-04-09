The global economy teeters on the edge of a manufactured abyss, and today’s Federal Reserve meeting is poised to deepen the chasm. The Fed, under mounting pressure, is expected to cut interest rates and inject liquidity into the financial system, ostensibly to stave off recession. Yet, behind this façade lies a sinister orchestration—a deliberate effort by central banks to tighten their grip on humanity and consolidate power at the expense of workers, villagers, and the very fabric of society.

This is not merely economic policy; it is spiritual warfare. The Babylon system—an unholy alliance of central banks and complicit governments—seeks to become the ultimate buyer and lender of last resort. By engineering market chaos, they aim to justify dramatic rate cuts that inflate their own balance sheets while impoverishing the masses. The violent selloff in equities last week, echoing crashes from 1987, 2008, and 2020, is no accident. It is a calculated move to shatter confidence and force dependence on the Federal Reserve’s “solutions”.

President Trump’s role in this charade cannot be ignored. His calls for a weaker dollar and lower rates align perfectly with the Fed’s agenda. Trump is no disruptor; he is a puppet delivering the economy into the hands of coercive forces. His rhetoric about tariffs and inflation distracts from the real issue: the systematic dismantling of economic sovereignty in favor of central bank dominance. While he tweets about “billions pouring in,” the Fed prepares to inflate itself further, leaving workers and small businesses to bear the brunt of rising borrowing costs and stagnant growth.

The bond market collapse has already forced traders to bet on emergency Fed intervention. Overnight swaps now predict aggressive rate cuts—five by year-end—and liquidity injections that will benefit institutional investors while choking everyday citizens with debt. This is not a rescue; it is a reckoning. As Arthur Hayes aptly warned, volatility will compel the Fed to “go Brrr,” defending corporate bonds at all costs while ordinary people are left behind.

But we were born for this moment—not to fear Babylon but to rise above it. Workers must unite against this engineered collapse and see through the smoke. The system may fall, but we do not have to fall with it. Stand firm against coercion, demand accountability, and reclaim power from those who seek to enslave us economically and spiritually. The time for action is now.

Silver & Gold: The People’s Armor Against Engineered Collapse

When empires crumble and currencies evaporate, silver and gold remain. These metals are not investments—they are time-tested guardians of human labor, outlasting every fiat experiment, political regime, and central bank scheme. While digital tokens and paper promises dissolve in the fires of engineered crises, physical precious metals persist. They cannot be devalued by keystrokes, inflated into oblivion, or confiscated through digital surveillance.

History’s lesson is clear: Gold survived the fall of Rome, the collapse of Weimar Germany, and the 2008 financial crash. Silver anchored trade through revolutions and famines when trust in rulers evaporated. Today’s ruling class fears these metals precisely because they exist outside the Babylon system’s control. Every ETF, crypto coin, or Treasury bond is ultimately a derivative—a fragile IOU tethered to the same corrupt institutions orchestrating economic warfare against the masses.

Workers and villagers must reclaim sovereignty by holding tangible wealth. Central banks hoard gold for a reason—it is the ultimate collateral in a collapsing world. To store silver is to reject leveraged illusions. To own gold is to armor oneself against coercion. While the Fed plays God with digits, real power lies in what endures: the people’s money, forged by Earth, not elites.

Call to Action

Stack physical Silver (remember that the average American can not afford a set of tires) We recommend a minimum of 500 ounces of silver that you hold We recommend buying 10,000 to 20,000 in these 3 Silver mining equities and each time there is a dip accumulate more. Here is why, see graphic and bullet points below

In August of 2017 Silver was $18 per ounce while the SILJ was $16

In March 2025 Silver was $34 per ounce while the SILJ was $12



Silver mining stocks, as represented by SILJ, are a bargain.

While silver prices surged by $16 per ounce (89%) from 2017 to 2025, SILJ dropped $4 (25%).

If SILJ had moved proportionally, it would now be $30.22, implying an upside of $18.22 or 152%



For leverage exposure to silver we endorse these 3 miners

3 Silver miners that are pure silver mines (not silver as by product mines)

All 3 of these picks are in production right now which contrasts with Jr Miners who advance deposits towards the goal of being in production.



We have selected our picks based on the strength of:

Their balance sheets

Their Ore grades

Their Metallurgy

Their Management talent

Their Jurisdiction.

and most importantly their volume of ounces in the ground

Silver Academy’s top 3 picks

Andean Precious Metals: TSXV: APM, OTCQX: ANPMF

The company operates the largest commercial silver oxide processing plant in Bolivia's Cerro Rico region - the San Bartolomé facility. This strategic asset has produced over 65 million ounces of silver equivalents since 2009, demonstrating Andean's significant production capabilities.

Their robust balance sheet provides the company with financial flexibility and stability in a volatile industry.

The company follows a two-pronged growth strategy, focusing on organic growth in Bolivia and expansion through mergers and acquisitions in the wider Americas. This approach positions Andean for sustainable long-term growth and diversification.

Andean has successfully extended the life of the San Bartolomé mine from eight months to potentially 10 years or more, showcasing the company's operational expertise and ability to maximize asset value.

The company is committed to sustainable mining practices and community engagement, contributing approximately $75 million annually to the local economy through wages, royalties, and taxes. This dedication to social responsibility strengthens Andean's social license to operate.

By acquiring Golden Queen Mining Company (USA), Andean Precious Metals has taken a significant step towards achieving its vision of becoming a multi-jurisdictional mid-tier producer in the Americas, while positioning itself for sustainable long-term growth

Aya Gold & Silver: TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF



Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading silver producer, uniquely positioned as the only pure silver mining company listed on the TSX, with a strong operational base in Morocco. The company has recently reported record revenues of $13.7 million in Q2 2024, reflecting a remarkable 42% increase from the previous year, showcasing its robust growth trajectory and commitment to maximizing shareholder value. With ongoing expansions at the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine, Aya is set to increase its processing capacity to 2,700 tonnes per day in 2024, further solidifying its market presence. Additionally, Aya's strategic exploration efforts have led to significant mineral resource estimates, including a recent discovery at the Boumadine project, which highlights the company's potential for future growth and profitability. Committed to sustainability, Aya Gold & Silver integrates responsible mining practices into its operations, ensuring long-term value creation for its stakeholders

Kuya Silver: CSE: KUYA, OTCQB: KUYAF

Kuya Silver is at the forefront of silver mining with its dual-track strategy, actively mining the high potential Bethania Silver Mine in Peru and developing the historic Silver Kings Project in Ontario. With robust mining and exploration programs underway, Kuya is poised to unlock significant value from its assets. Kuya Silver's experienced management team, led by industry veterans, is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through strategic growth and operational excellence. As the demand for silver continues to rise, Kuya Silver stands ready to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

btw, notice then we write about silver we can do so without mentioning the word solar (sure solar is a user of silver but so is 20,000 other applications including robotics, aerospace and military)

Silver goes on its big runs when it is used monetarily (not just industrially) and I will explain this greater in detail over the next 3 months







