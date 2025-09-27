by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

Blue Orca: Failures and Fraudulent Financial Hitmen

They call themselves Blue Orca. Investors know them by another name: market predators. These short-selling fraudsters don’t just publish “research” reports—they engineer financial ambushes. Their latest campaign, aimed at Aya Gold & Silver, reads less like analysis and more like a hit job, executed with the precision of a contract killer.

On September 25th, Aya’s stock price plunged 16% in hours after Blue Orca accused the company of wildly inflating silver reserves, citing an outdated 2021 resource estimate dug out of a drawer like a planted piece of evidence. But beneath the headline accusation lurked something much darker: timing, orchestration, and profit built on blood in the water.

A Modus Operandi of Panic

Once is chance, twice is coincidence—but repeat the same crime in city after city and you’re looking at a serial offender. Blue Orca’s track record is littered with victims across the mining and resource sectors:

Atlantic Lithium : Slimed with allegations of political payoffs in Ghana.

Aya Gold & Silver : Accused of a 100% inflation of reserves with recycled data.

Enviva : Nailed with claims of “greenwashing” in 2022, sparking a freefall.

GDS Holdings : Ambushed for allegedly misstating occupancy rates—later debunked, but too late for shareholders.

MINISO: Hammered in 2022 with disclosure allegations quickly refuted.

Each job fits the same script. Step one: open a fat short position. Step two: drop a bombshell “report” dripping with scandal. Step three: watch panic do the rest. By the time the truth emerges, Blue Orca is gone, pockets stuffed, its victims bleeding out.

This isn’t research. This is market fraud dressed up as due diligence.

The Orchestrated Ambush

The Aya hit reveals the choreography behind the mask. On Sept. 25, as Blue Orca unleashed its recycled claims, the tape told another story:

Short positions in SLV exploded higher.

GLD was hammered with a surge of shorts.

PSLV fell into the same crossfire.

COMEX hiked margin requirements within hours, shaking loose leveraged longs.

Layer by layer, wave upon wave, every move coincided. In just 12 to 18 hours, a full-scale demolition job unfolded—company stock hit, ETFs shorted, and a forced liquidation cascade triggered. That’s not coincidence. That’s orchestration.

The market wasn’t reacting; it was being steered. The fingerprints scream collusion.

Predators in Financial Waters

Blue Orca doesn’t even bother masking its motivation. They admit it—“we short before we publish.” Translation: they profit directly from the carnage they cause. The rest of the markets are pawns, caught in their engineered stampede.

This is predatory short-selling at its ugliest—and let’s call it plainly: coordinated financial fraud. The victims aren’t faceless corporations but the investors trapped in the stampede, watching hard-earned money vanish on the back of what amounts to a rigged crime scene.

The Killer Whale Metaphor Made Flesh

The name Blue Orca isn’t branding—it’s confession. In the wild, killer whales hunt seals by “wave washing.” They line up in perfect formation, driving coordinated waves at seals stranded on ice until the floe shatters. The seal, terrified and helpless, slides into the water—devoured by design.

Blue Orca’s market hunts follow the same pattern. Their reports are the first wave, shaking the ice. Coordinated ETF shorting is the second, breaking it further. Margin hikes and forced liquidations are the killing blow—the synchronized tail flick that sends the prey tumbling into the abyss.

And just like the pod, Blue Orca never hunts alone. The strategy is too clean, the timing too sharp. This is no lone predator. This is a pack.



The Failed Caper

But here’s where the crime thriller turns. For once, the caper didn’t work as planned. Aya dropped 16% on September 25th—but by the 26th, it snapped back almost 15% as cooler heads saw through the recycling of a 2021 document masquerading as revelation. The frightened investors who dumped shares at lows watched in shock as Aya clawed its way back almost overnight.

And the silver market itself? It didn’t drown—it surged. Between September 22nd and September 28th, silver marched up a stunning 17%. The supposed victims refused to play their roles. The prey bit back.

Final Word

Blue Orca and their accomplices thought they had orchestrated the perfect job. But cracks in their narrative and resilience in metal markets turned their masterstroke into a misfire. Like the pod of killer whales who sometimes waste precious energy hunting and miss their kill, these fraudsters saw their prey escape the ice with silver gleaming brighter than ever.

This time, the killers didn’t eat. And the markets are taking note.

The day after the Blue Orca failed takedown.



Watch the video that shows Aya Gold & Silver CEO Benoit La Salle speaking with Garrett Goggin. Goggin spent 14 years as Stanberry Research’s Gold stock analyst



What’s Next:



The Courtroom Hunt Begins

Blue Orca has run this grift time and again—but this time, they chose the wrong prey. The crime is laid bare: they borrowed 8 million shares, engineered a collapse, and walked away with an estimated $20 million haul. But make no mistake: Blue Orca are not masterminds, they are mercenaries. Hitmen. And hitmen always answer to someone. Somewhere in the shadows, a hedge fund likely gave the order, pulling the trigger that unleashed this orchestrated attack.

Now, Aya’s attorneys are storming into the fight with the ferocity of prosecutors in a high-stakes courtroom showdown. They intend to peel back the layers of offshore shells, smoke and mirrors, and manufactured deniability to expose not just the hitmen, but the hand that hired them. Their objective: transform this case into a legal landmark, a hammer so heavy it crushes the predators where they lurk. Firms like Morgan Stanley also have a stake (protecting market integrity ) and have formed a team of attorneys to investigate Blue Orca’s immoral conduct.

This isn’t just about clawing back justice for one company—it’s about deterrence. A scorched-earth legal strike powerful enough to ensure that the next time these hired guns consider circling their prey, they’ll remember the last hunt that went horribly wrong. They’ll remember Aya. And the courtroom will serve as the stage where the hunters finally become the hunted.

Blue Orca, Orca is another name for “killer whales”



Their intent is to knock the animal off their position. Pro Tip: Stay on your position.



Orcas in a tight formation (as a team) charge the ice floe, then dive and rotate their bodies to generate a powerful wave. This wave crashes over the ice, cracking its surface and sweeping the seal into the water where the orcas then attack and drown it. This advanced technique demonstrates sophisticated communication, problem-solving, and cultural transmission, as it is learned and passed down through generations rather than being an innate behavior.

The Hunting Technique in Detail

Identification:

The orcas first “spy hop” to identify their target, a seal on an ice floe, and its species.

Formation:

They then form a “battle line” and charge toward the ice floe with the seal.

The Wave:

Just before reaching the ice, the orcas rotate to their sides in unison and plunge underwater.

The Impact:

This synchronized motion creates an incredibly powerful bow wave. The wave crashes over the ice floe, cracking its surface and potentially reducing its size, flushing the seal into the frigid water.

The Kill:

Once the seal is in the water, a waiting killer whale from below grabs it, and they drown it before eating it.

Repetition:

The whales will repeat this wave-washing process, potentially dozens of times, to fully dislodge a strong leopard seal from its ice platform.

Key Aspects of Wave Washing

Cooperation:

The technique requires precise coordination and teamwork among the orcas.



Watch how it works in the nature video below

How it ends up



